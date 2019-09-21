Carnival (CCL) Stake Maintained by Landscape Capital Management Llc; Brookstone Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Position in Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) by $673,624 as Market Value Rose

Landscape Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Carnival Corp (CCL) by 48.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Landscape Capital Management Llc bought 25,609 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% . The hedge fund held 78,544 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.66M, up from 52,935 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Landscape Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Carnival Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $48.22. About 3.44M shares traded. Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 56C TO 60C, EST. 53C; 11/04/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO 50C FROM 45C, EST. 45C; 20/04/2018 – St Thomas Source: Governor Grants Administrative Leave for Virgin Islands Carnival; 24/05/2018 – The one sentence that took Carnival’s CEO from poverty to running a $48 billion company; 16/04/2018 – St Thomas Source: Jikelle Michael Wins 2018 Carnival Queen Crown; 03/04/2018 – Seabourn’s 2018 Alaska/British Columbia Season To Feature World-class Expedition Team Leading “Ventures By Seabourn” Optional Tours; 24/05/2018 – Queen Latifah Names New Carnival Horizon in Naming Ceremony Showcasing Talented Young Artists of St. Jude Children’s Research H; 26/04/2018 – CARNIVAL GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD 0996.HK – GONG XIAO CHENG RESIGNED AS EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR; 22/03/2018 – Carnival Sees 2Q Adj EPS 56c-Adj EPS 60c; 05/03/2018 Cunard Unveils 2020 Voyage Program: Oceans of Discovery, by Cunard

Brookstone Capital Management decreased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) by 54.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookstone Capital Management sold 3,661 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 3,054 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $564,000, down from 6,715 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookstone Capital Management who had been investing in Accenture Plc Ireland for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $123.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $193.09. About 2.42 million shares traded or 29.28% up from the average. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 12/04/2018 – Cape Analytics Joins Duck Creek Partner Ecosystem to Provide Property Intelligence Solution Enabled by Al and Geospatial lmagery to Property & Casualty Insurers; 30/04/2018 – Accenture Interactive Named Largest Digital Network Worldwide by Advertising Age in Annual Agency Report for Third Year in a; 25/04/2018 – Industrial Manufacturers Turning to Al to “Turbocharge” Products and Services, According to Accenture Report; 20/03/2018 – SAP SE SAPG.DE – ACCENTURE AND SAP TO BUILD AND DEPLOY EXTENDED PLANNING SOLUTIONS ON SAP S/4HANA; 14/05/2018 – Accenture Is a Leader and Star Performer in Everest Group Procurement Outsourcing Market Report for 2018; 30/05/2018 – Sanofi Chooses Accenture Interactive to Create UWell’s Healthcare Platform to Better Serve Consumers; 23/05/2018 – Accenture Interactive Will Expand Capabilities With Acquisition Of HO Communication To Deliver Connected Brand Experiences In Greater China; 29/03/2018 – Tinker Federal Credit Union Selects Mortgage Cadence as Best-In-Class Technology Partner; 14/03/2018 – Industry Consortium Successfully Tests Blockchain Solution Developed by Accenture That Could Revolutionize Ocean Shipping; 30/04/2018 – Accenture Expands Oracle Capabilities In The UK With Acquisition Of Certus Solutions

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 47 investors sold CCL shares while 212 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 384.78 million shares or 1.12% more from 380.52 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Hawaiian Natl Bank invested in 0.05% or 21,205 shares. Bbt Cap Mngmt Lc holds 0.38% or 6,942 shares in its portfolio. Sprucegrove Invest Ltd holds 0.5% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) for 171,142 shares. The Connecticut-based Wexford Cap LP has invested 0.61% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Concorde Asset Management Ltd Liability Com holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) for 6,876 shares. Rothschild Invest Corp Il holds 0.1% or 18,750 shares. Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability invested 0.09% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). 11,767 were accumulated by Tudor Et Al. Ledyard Comml Bank accumulated 6,467 shares. Kentucky Retirement reported 18,647 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.02% or 68,181 shares in its portfolio. Petrus Lta invested in 2.54% or 307,658 shares. Morgan Stanley stated it has 1.59M shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Mirae Asset Glob Invs stated it has 15,400 shares or 0% of all its holdings. New England & Mgmt Incorporated holds 1.24% or 39,253 shares.

More notable recent Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “3 Industries Investors Should Reassess in Light of Climate Change – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Stocks – Wall Street Opens Lower on Weak Chinese Data; Tech Worries – Yahoo Finance” published on September 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) Goes Ex-Dividend In 3 Days – Yahoo Finance” on August 18, 2019. More interesting news about Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “CEOs Are Also Endangered at SeaWorld Entertainment – The Motley Fool” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 29, 2019.

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.93 million activity. WEISENBURGER RANDALL J also bought $930,000 worth of Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) on Wednesday, July 3.

Landscape Capital Management Llc, which manages about $258.27M and $1.25 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Western Asset High Incm Opp (HIO) by 69,243 shares to 94,500 shares, valued at $485,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Federal Realty Invt Tr (NYSE:FRT) by 3,009 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,642 shares, and cut its stake in Hertz Global Hldgs Inc.

Analysts await Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) to report earnings on September, 26 before the open. They expect $1.71 earnings per share, up 8.23% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.58 per share. ACN’s profit will be $1.09 billion for 28.23 P/E if the $1.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual earnings per share reported by Accenture plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.40% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 39 investors sold ACN shares while 394 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 342 raised stakes. 446.64 million shares or 0.56% more from 444.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wetherby Asset stated it has 0.44% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Nuwave Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 2,874 shares for 0.56% of their portfolio. Verity Verity Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 36,556 shares or 1.47% of the stock. Prudential Financial, a New Jersey-based fund reported 1.73 million shares. Cibc Asset Management Inc holds 0.12% or 107,370 shares in its portfolio. Farmers Merchants Invs Inc stated it has 0.02% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Westwood Mngmt Il invested in 0.05% or 1,900 shares. Toth Advisory accumulated 0.03% or 608 shares. Kingfisher Ltd Llc, a North Carolina-based fund reported 2,304 shares. Etrade Capital Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.33% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Orrstown Financial reported 1,320 shares. Cibc World Inc stated it has 170,521 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. The California-based Osborne Prtn Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.08% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Dana Invest Incorporated holds 148,364 shares. Fayez Sarofim & stated it has 0.01% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

More notable recent Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Will Accenture plc’s (NYSE:ACN) Earnings Grow In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” on May 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Accenture buys Pragsis Bidoop – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “When Should You Buy Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Accenture (ACN) Reports Acquisition of Pragsis Bidoop – StreetInsider.com” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Investorideas.com‘s news article titled: “Newswire – The AI Eye: Accenture (NYSE: ACN) Announces Expansion of Google Cloud Partnership Into Indonesia, Wipro (NYSE: WIT) Named AI Leader – InvestorIdeas.com” with publication date: September 06, 2019.