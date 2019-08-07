Carnival (CCL) Stake Held by Hennessy Advisors Inc; Awm Investment Company Stake in Caredx (CDNA) Has Cut by $775,000 as Shares Rose

Awm Investment Company Inc decreased its stake in Caredx Inc. (CDNA) by 8.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Awm Investment Company Inc sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.10% . The institutional investor held 286,002 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.02 million, down from 311,002 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Awm Investment Company Inc who had been investing in Caredx Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $27.5. About 482,575 shares traded. CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) has risen 170.83% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 170.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CDNA News: 09/05/2018 – CAREDX IN LICENSE & COMMERCIALIZATION PACT WITH ILLUMINA; 28/03/2018 – CAREDX HOLDER MERCKLE INTL GMBH REPORTS 4.11% STAKE; 10/04/2018 – CareDx Launches HeartCare® for Heart Transplant Recipients; 09/05/2018 – CareDx: Made One-Time Payment to Illumina and Will Pay Royalties on Sales of Future Commercialized Products; 14/05/2018 – RTW Investments Buys New 1.6% Position in CareDx; 10/04/2018 – CAREDX INC – ANNOUNCED LAUNCH OF HEARTCARE, A COMPREHENSIVE REJECTION SURVEILLANCE SOLUTION FOR HEART TRANSPLANT RECIPIENTS; 09/03/2018 CareDx Short-Interest Ratio Rises 49% to 47 Days; 13/04/2018 – CAREDX INC – OLERUP QTYPE RECEIVED CE MARK APPROVAL AND IS AVAILABLE ON BOTH ROCHE & APPLIED BIOSYSTEMS PLATFORMS; 22/03/2018 – CAREDX INC CDNA.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $61 MLN TO $63 MLN; 01/05/2018 – CareDx Activities at American Transplant Congress

Hennessy Advisors Inc increased its stake in Carnival Corp (CCL) by 14.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hennessy Advisors Inc bought 11,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% . The institutional investor held 89,700 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.55M, up from 78,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc who had been investing in Carnival Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $45.42. About 1.24 million shares traded. Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 16/04/2018 – Leonardo DiCaprio, Kourtney Kardashian Rave at Neon Carnival 2018; 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP – AT THIS TIME, CUMULATIVE ADVANCED BOOKINGS FOR REMAINDER OF 2018 ARE IN LINE WITH PRIOR YEAR AT HIGHER PRICES; 09/05/2018 – Carnival Legend To Reposition To Tampa In 2019, Also Offer Exciting Longer-Length Voyages From Honolulu, Vancouver And Los Ange; 24/04/2018 – Carnival Corporation Selects Konami’s SYNKROS Casino Management System for Fleetwide Gaming Operations; 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP – IN CONSTANT CURRENCY, NET CRUISE COSTS EXCLUDING FUEL PER ALBD INCREASED 1.0 PERCENT FOR QTR; 22/03/2018 – Carnival Sees 2Q Adj EPS 56c-Adj EPS 60c; 12/03/2018 – Carnival PLC: Carnival Corporation & plc Registration Statement; 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP QTRLY GROSS REVENUE YIELDS INCREASED 9.2 PERCENT; 03/04/2018 – Cruise line Carnival Corp. joins the fight against Bermuda’s same-sex marriage ban; 11/04/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP BOOSTS QTRLY DIV & AUTHORIZES ADDED $1B SHARE

Awm Investment Company Inc, which manages about $1.06 billion and $508.09M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Neuronetics Inc. by 52,487 shares to 177,487 shares, valued at $2.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ:KOPN) by 718,303 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7.28 million shares, and has risen its stake in Liqtech International Inc. (NYSEMKT:LIQT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.58 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.44, from 2.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 11 investors sold CDNA shares while 44 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 35.39 million shares or 3.39% more from 34.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Automobile Association reported 9,739 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Fred Alger Management invested 0.55% of its portfolio in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Macquarie Group invested in 45,144 shares or 0% of the stock. Victory Capital Mgmt owns 1,010 shares. Glenmede Tru Na accumulated 0% or 3,320 shares. Bamco Inc New York invested in 0.05% or 360,492 shares. The New York-based Mutual Of America Limited has invested 0.03% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 7,295 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Geode Cap Mngmt Limited Com reported 0% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Voya Invest Mngmt Limited Company reported 0% of its portfolio in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). New York-based Howe & Rusling has invested 0% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Twin Tree Ltd Partnership holds 244 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% or 1,779 shares. Renaissance Technology Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) for 267,200 shares. Citigroup Incorporated stated it has 0% of its portfolio in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $776,100 activity.

Hennessy Advisors Inc, which manages about $5.52 billion and $2.15 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Corp Cl A (NYSE:BAH) by 55,800 shares to 334,017 shares, valued at $19.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Caseys Gen Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) by 25,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 148,500 shares, and cut its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold CCL shares while 180 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 380.52 million shares or 2.81% less from 391.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jnba Fincl Advisors, Minnesota-based fund reported 100 shares. Winch Advisory Services Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) for 25 shares. Willingdon Wealth Mgmt invested in 193 shares. Platinum Invest Mngmt stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc holds 0.12% or 72,065 shares in its portfolio. Capital World Invsts stated it has 0.35% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Hutchinson Cap Ca holds 3.74% or 245,083 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership reported 746,511 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Perella Weinberg Partners Mgmt Lp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) for 10,255 shares. Cooke And Bieler LP reported 1.65% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Mirae Asset Glob Limited has invested 0.01% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Counselors Inc reported 157,510 shares. Vontobel Asset Mngmt holds 0% or 9,855 shares. Prudential Public Ltd Co has invested 0.05% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). 25,865 are held by Chem Natl Bank.

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.93 million activity. 20,000 Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) shares with value of $930,000 were bought by WEISENBURGER RANDALL J.