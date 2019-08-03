Carnival (CCL) Stake Has Upped by Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc; New Residential Invt (NRZ) Shares Declined While Orinda Asset Management Has Cut Its Position

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Carnival Corp (CCL) by 26.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc bought 18,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% . The institutional investor held 86,985 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.41 million, up from 68,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Carnival Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $45.96. About 2.63 million shares traded. Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 26/04/2018 – Super Bowl Champion Jake Elliott To Face Off Against Carnival Horizon Godmother Queen Latifah In Lip Sync Battle: Horizon, Part Of Ship’s Naming Ceremony; 28/03/2018 – CARNIVAL FY NET HK$394.7M; 27/03/2018 – Princess Cruises’ Director Of Culinary Experience Is Named To The Prestigious Association Of The Master Chefs Of France; 13/03/2018 – Cunard and Ancestry.com Collaborate to Offer Special Event Crossing: “A Journey of Genealogy”; 29/03/2018 – New York Post: Carnival gives kid free cruise for his Snapchat handle; 11/04/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP CCL.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.50/SHR; 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP CCL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.31, REV VIEW $18.70 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/03/2018 – Carnival 1Q EPS 54c; 15/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean, Carnival Named Most Instagrammed Cruise Lines According to Seahub.com; 06/05/2018 – New York Post: Water line break floods rooms on hellish Carnival cruise

Orinda Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in New Residential Invt Corp (NRZ) by 8.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orinda Asset Management Llc sold 30,109 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.55% . The institutional investor held 310,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.24M, down from 340,109 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orinda Asset Management Llc who had been investing in New Residential Invt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $15.37. About 2.23M shares traded. New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) has declined 12.74% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.74% the S&P500.

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.93 million activity. WEISENBURGER RANDALL J also bought $930,000 worth of Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold CCL shares while 180 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 380.52 million shares or 2.81% less from 391.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 376,895 are owned by Bb&T Secs Limited Liability Corp. Savings Bank Of Nova Scotia Tru has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Duncker Streett And Incorporated holds 0.23% or 19,755 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Inc reported 69,969 shares stake. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can reported 777,434 shares. Oakworth Inc invested 0.01% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Eagle Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.14% or 72,830 shares in its portfolio. Asset Mgmt One Co holds 0.07% or 248,357 shares in its portfolio. Ramsay Stattman Vela And Price reported 11,665 shares. Zebra Capital Mngmt Limited Liability holds 24,790 shares. Palouse invested 1.44% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Macquarie Gp Limited reported 0.01% stake. Live Your Vision Ltd Co owns 400 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. The Michigan-based Sigma Planning has invested 0.02% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Portland Inv Counsel reported 58,703 shares.

Orinda Asset Management Llc, which manages about $286.18 million and $43.63 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (NYSE:BXMT) by 10,000 shares to 50,000 shares, valued at $1.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cohen & Steers Quality Rlty (RQI) by 39,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 96,050 shares, and has risen its stake in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc (NYSE:STWD).

Since February 22, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.26 million activity. Another trade for 14,174 shares valued at $236,139 was made by Saltzman David on Friday, May 3. Another trade for 1,800 shares valued at $29,974 was made by Sloves Andrew on Tuesday, May 14.