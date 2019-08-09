Carnival (CCL) Stake Has Increased by Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc; Shareholder Trb Advisors LP Has Increased Visa (V) Stake

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Carnival Corp (CCL) by 26.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc bought 18,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% . The institutional investor held 86,985 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.41 million, up from 68,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Carnival Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.27% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $46.45. About 4.29 million shares traded or 1.75% up from the average. Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 24/04/2018 – Carnival Corp Selects Konami’s SYNKROS Casino Management System for Fleetwide Gaming Ops; 09/05/2018 – ACCC GIVES CONDITIONAL APPROVAL FOR CARNIVAL, PORT OF BRISBANE; 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL SEES FY ’18 NET REV YIELDS IN LINE W/ DEC. GUIDANCE; 24/05/2018 – Carnival CEO Donald Sees ‘Great’ Environment for Cruise Industry (Video); 09/05/2018 – Carnival Legend To Reposition To Tampa In 2019, Also Offer Exciting Longer-Length Voyages From Honolulu, Vancouver And Los Ange; 22/03/2018 – Carnival 1Q Adj EPS 52c; 15/05/2018 – Cunard’s Queen Mary 2 Kicks Off 2018 Transatlantic Season; 11/04/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP BOOSTS QTRLY DIV & AUTHORIZES ADDED $1B SHARE; 26/04/2018 – Super Bowl Champion Jake Elliott To Face Off Against Carnival Horizon Godmother Queen Latifah In Lip Sync Battle: Horizon, Part Of Ship’s Naming Ceremony; 03/04/2018 – Seabourn’s 2018 Alaska/British Columbia Season To Feature World-class Expedition Team Leading “Ventures By Seabourn” Optional T

Trb Advisors Lp increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 307.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trb Advisors Lp bought 307,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 407,500 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.65M, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trb Advisors Lp who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $418.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.61% or $4.58 during the last trading session, reaching $179.9. About 7.22 million shares traded or 1.64% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 22/03/2018 – Visa Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – Chase and Avios Group Limited Introduce the lberia and Aer Lingus Visa® Signature Cards, Just in Time for Summer Travel Bookings to Europe; 18/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s VISA Steel gets interim stay on insolvency proceedings – Economic Times; 18/04/2018 – Visa, Mastercard Talk About Cooperating in Online Shopping; 15/05/2018 – TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LTD – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC QTRLY CROSS-BORDER VOLUME GROWTH, ON A CONSTANT-DOLLAR BASIS, WAS 11% FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC SEES FY2018 GAAP AND ADJ EFFECTIVE TAX RATE 21% TO 22% RANGE, INCLUDING 6 PERCENTAGE POINT REDUCTION RESULTING FROM U.S. TAX REFORM; 04/04/2018 – THREE NEW SETTLEMENTS WITH NATIONAL BANK, VISA, MA: LAWFIRM; 11/05/2018 – BRITAIN’S FINANCIAL SECTOR TO CALL FOR SPECIAL BREXIT WORK VISA WAIVER AS PART OF IMMIGRATION PROPOSALS SUBMITTED TO GOVERNMENT; 20/05/2018 – VIETNAM MAY OFFER 30-DAY VISA EXEMPTIONS FOR 12 NATIONS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold CCL shares while 180 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 380.52 million shares or 2.81% less from 391.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Limited Liability Company, New Jersey-based fund reported 281 shares. Jefferies Gru Ltd Liability Com accumulated 44,766 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Platinum Investment Mngmt Limited has invested 0.03% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Hutchinson Cap Ca reported 3.74% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Panagora Asset Mngmt reported 0% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Optimum Invest Advisors has invested 0.14% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Rothschild Investment Il owns 18,350 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Cordasco Network reported 100 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.18% or 950,000 shares. Bb&T accumulated 145,919 shares. Kames Cap Public Limited Com owns 222,289 shares or 0.32% of their US portfolio. Carroll Fincl Associate has invested 0% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Moreover, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co has 0.15% invested in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Td Capital Mgmt Llc invested in 0% or 241 shares. Inv Advsrs holds 21,310 shares or 1.27% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Things Royal Caribbean Wants Investors to Know – Motley Fool” on August 05, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Buy Carnival Stock – Benzinga” published on August 06, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Buy Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL) and Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) on Carnival (CCL) Driven Industry Weakness – StreetInsider.com” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Wedbush Slashes Carnival Price Target Amid Weakness In Continental Europe – Benzinga” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Jim Cramer Weighs In On Funko, Citigroup And More – Benzinga” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.93 million activity. DONALD ARNOLD W bought $997,267 worth of stock.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $171,130 activity.

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Visa – Strong Steady Growth Driven By Technology – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Visa’s Earnings: Green Light For Further Stock Appreciation – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Visa Is No Mastercard, But That’s OK – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Visa: A Dividend Growth Monster For The Next 25 Years – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “The Bill for Visa Stock Is Too High Ahead of Earnings – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Atria Llc invested 0.31% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Dudley And Shanley Incorporated holds 1.03% or 25,599 shares in its portfolio. Appleton Partners Ma has invested 2.85% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Moreover, Marshall Wace Llp has 0.22% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Raymond James And Assoc invested in 0.57% or 2.39M shares. Tower Bridge Advsrs holds 152,719 shares. Gam Hldg Ag invested in 1.83% or 278,701 shares. Leuthold Gp, Minnesota-based fund reported 69,493 shares. De Burlo Grp Inc invested in 111,983 shares or 3.53% of the stock. Neville Rodie And Shaw, New York-based fund reported 120,567 shares. Massachusetts-based Rampart Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.8% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Patten & Patten Tn holds 1.86% or 108,869 shares. Zwj Counsel reported 111,928 shares or 1.44% of all its holdings. Argent Trust holds 1.27% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) or 77,758 shares. Logan Mgmt invested 0.56% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).