Carnival (CCL) Stake Has Boosted by Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc; Weatherly Asset Management Has Cut Its Cisco Sys (CSCO) Holding by $345,348 as Market Value Rose

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Carnival Corp (CCL) by 26.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc bought 18,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.71% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 86,985 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.41M, up from 68,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Carnival Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.64B market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $46.96. About 2.30M shares traded. Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) has declined 17.02% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 13/03/2018 – Carnival Group: To Release Annual Results by End-March; 25/04/2018 – St Thomas Source: VITRAN Extends Hours for Carnival Week; 11/04/2018 – CARNIVAL BOOSTS QUARTERLY DIV 11% TO 50C/SHR FROM 45C, EST. 45C; 22/03/2018 – Carnival 1Q EPS 54c; 13/04/2018 – Princess Cruises Announces Encounters with Discovery at SEA Program Lineup for 2018; 11/04/2018 – Carnival PLC: Dividend Declaration; 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 56C TO 60C, EST. 53C; 15/03/2018 – CARNIVAL GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD 0996.HK – WANG CHUNNIN RESIGNED AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL PLC CCL.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $84.50 FROM $79.50; RATING OUTPERFORM; 29/03/2018 – St Thomas Source: Application Deadline is March 31 for VI Carnival Adult’s/ Children’s Parade Troupes

Weatherly Asset Management decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 7.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weatherly Asset Management sold 6,516 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 84,323 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.55M, down from 90,839 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weatherly Asset Management who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $248.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $57.98. About 4.72M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – BOTH PATENT TRIAL & APPEAL BOARD AND FEDERAL CIRCUIT DETERMINED ‘668 PATENT TO BE UNPATENTABLE ON ALL RELEVANT CLAIMS; 04/04/2018 – CIS Secure Receives Industry-First TSG Approval for Cisco 8865 Video VoIP Phone; 23/05/2018 – Ukraine cyber police aware of possible new threat -police chief; 10/04/2018 – New SevOne Solution Automates the Operational Insight of Cisco ACI-Based Infrastructure; 16/03/2018 – FEYE: FireEye in focus as Cisco, Symantec watch turnaround [MORE; 29/03/2018 – Exclusive: AT&T Develops Networking Switch, in Blow to Cisco; 16/04/2018 – Park Bench Solutions Offers Optimized Provisioning for Cisco BroadSoft Platform with New odin Clone; 24/03/2018 – Mena Report: Azerbaijan : Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies and Cisco sign MoU; 30/05/2018 – FTC: 20181274: Permira VI L.P. 1; Cisco Systems, Inc; 01/05/2018 – Tech Insider: Cisco sheds a costly mistake, as it sells off a $5 billion acquisition for $1 billion

Weatherly Asset Management, which manages about $440.23 million and $489.63M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (ITOT) by 13,053 shares to 114,050 shares, valued at $7.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 7,322 shares in the quarter, for a total of 60,360 shares, and has risen its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21 billion for 19.33 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fisher Asset Limited Liability Company has 1.62% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 27.34 million shares. 14,267 are owned by Windsor Mgmt Limited Liability Company. Everett Harris And Com Ca has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Hallmark Capital Mngmt holds 468,462 shares or 2.76% of its portfolio. Nadler Fin Gp holds 0.21% or 11,920 shares. Pioneer Trust Comml Bank N A Or reported 143,603 shares stake. Richard Bernstein Advisors Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.23% or 134,217 shares. Lathrop Corporation invested in 292,001 shares or 4.69% of the stock. Jefferies Gp Ltd Liability holds 0% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 2,014 shares. Kcm Investment Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.61% or 175,348 shares. Lafleur & Godfrey Ltd Liability Com reported 3.89% stake. Associated Banc has invested 0.99% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D, a New Jersey-based fund reported 4.20M shares. Woodstock accumulated 1.93% or 199,335 shares. Bontempo Ohly Mngmt Llc has invested 2.69% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.93 million activity. DONALD ARNOLD W bought 22,050 shares worth $997,267.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold CCL shares while 180 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 380.52 million shares or 2.81% less from 391.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisor Prtn Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Howe And Rusling holds 0% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) for 421 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & invested in 909,241 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Bangor Natl Bank holds 5,057 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Co holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) for 482,941 shares. Pictet Asset stated it has 722,152 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Pecaut And Com owns 100 shares. Calamos Advsr Limited Com owns 280,811 shares. South Dakota Council, South Dakota-based fund reported 42,000 shares. Bb&T Lc invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Mckinley Carter Wealth invested 0.65% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Daiwa Group holds 0.01% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) or 23,972 shares. Louisiana-based Waters Parkerson has invested 2.01% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Zebra Capital stated it has 24,790 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp Inc reported 4.85 million shares.