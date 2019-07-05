Carnival (CCL) Shares Declined While Tower Bridge Advisors Has Upped Position by $554.52 Million; Empyrean Capital Partners LP Has Raised Stake in Pg&E (PCG) by $6.80 Million as Share Price Rose

Tower Bridge Advisors increased its stake in Carnival Corp (CCL) by 3.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tower Bridge Advisors bought 10,933 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.71% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 290,241 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.72B, up from 279,308 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors who had been investing in Carnival Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $46.18. About 2.52 million shares traded. Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) has declined 17.02% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP – IN CONSTANT CURRENCY, NET CRUISE COSTS EXCLUDING FUEL PER ALBD INCREASED 1.0 PERCENT FOR QTR; 09/04/2018 – New Carnival Horizon Takes Cruise Retail Offerings To The Next Level With Most Expansive Shopping Space In The Fleet; 24/05/2018 – Queen Latifah Names New Carnival Horizon in Naming Ceremony Showcasing Talented Young Artists of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital®; 22/03/2018 – Carnival Cumulative Advanced Bookings for the Remainder of 2018 Are in Line With the Prior Yr at Higher Prices; 23/05/2018 – China will someday be the largest cruise market in the world, @CarnivalPLC CEO tells @JimCramer; 29/03/2018 – Holland America Line’s Partnership with the Seattle Mariners Continues For 2018 Baseball Season; 06/05/2018 – New York Post: Water line break floods rooms on hellish Carnival cruise; 29/03/2018 – New York Post: Carnival gives kid free cruise for his Snapchat handle; 07/04/2018 – Honor World Carnival is Coming to Thailand; 20/04/2018 – St Thomas Source: Governor Grants Administrative Leave for Virgin Islands Carnival

Empyrean Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Empyrean Capital Partners Lp bought 400,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.74% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.00 million shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.80 million, up from 600,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $22.37. About 3.22 million shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.22% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 09/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Pacific Gas & Electric – 04/09/2018 01:40 PM; 24/04/2018 – PG&E, EDISON WOULD STILL BE SUBJECT TO CIVIL ACTION FROM FIRES; 25/05/2018 – REPORT SAYS PG&E EQUIPMENT CAUSED 4 NORTHERN CALIFORNIA FIRES; 08/03/2018 – PG&E WILL SERVE HALF OF CUSTOMERS IN SERVICE AREA IN FUTURE; 03/05/2018 – PG&E FILED TO RECOVER EXCESSIVE FIRE INSURANCE PREMIUMS; 21/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/21/2018 11:09 AM; 03/05/2018 – PG&E SEES $450M IN REVENUE REDUCTION DUE TO TAX REFORM; 18/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/18/2018 07:19 PM; 22/03/2018 – In Advance of 2018 Wildfire Season, PG&E Takes Action with Comprehensive Community Wildfire Safety Program; 08/03/2018 – PG&E CEO GEISHA WILLIAMS SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK

Since January 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 sales for $513,497 activity. Shares for $364,082 were sold by KRUSE STEIN on Friday, January 11. $119,688 worth of stock was sold by PEREZ ARNALDO on Friday, January 11.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold CCL shares while 180 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 380.52 million shares or 2.81% less from 391.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability has 181 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Green Square Capital has invested 0.81% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Moreover, Enterprise Fincl Svcs Corporation has 0% invested in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) for 198 shares. Wetherby Asset Management has 6,046 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Btc Capital Mngmt has 54,621 shares for 0.44% of their portfolio. The California-based Everett Harris And Company Ca has invested 0.15% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Kames Capital Public Lc has invested 0.32% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Goldman Sachs Group Inc owns 4.85 million shares. First Republic Invest Management Incorporated owns 81,797 shares. 72,933 are held by British Columbia Inv Management. Amalgamated Comml Bank has invested 0.06% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv reported 0.27% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Intrust National Bank Na holds 0.07% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) or 5,706 shares. Mufg Americas Hldg Corp has invested 0.1% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). State Common Retirement Fund reported 0.05% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL).

Tower Bridge Advisors, which manages about $1.11 billion and $861.51 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) by 795 shares to 114,199 shares, valued at $14.07 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 5,984 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 187,370 shares, and cut its stake in Mongodb Inc Cl A.

Empyrean Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $4.52 billion and $2.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 78,900 shares to 1.77M shares, valued at $500.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intelsat S A (NYSE:I) by 1.54 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 236,400 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF).