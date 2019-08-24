Carnival (CCL) Shares Declined While Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Has Lifted Stake by $350,000; Brant Point Investment Management Holding in Ferro (Put) (FOE) Has Raised as Stock Declined

Brant Point Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Ferro Corp (Put) (FOE) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brant Point Investment Management Llc bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.73% . The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the paints and coatings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.79 million, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brant Point Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Ferro Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $828.89M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.45% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $10.08. About 782,970 shares traded or 18.27% up from the average. Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE) has declined 33.38% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.38% the S&P500. Some Historical FOE News: 19/03/2018 – Tronc’s Michael Ferro Retires After LA Times Sale; 17/04/2018 – FERRO SA FROP.WA – FY EBITDA UP 12% YOY AT 51.6 MLN ZLOTYS; 09/05/2018 – Ferro at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northcoast Research Today; 21/03/2018 – Ferro Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – INDIAN METALS AND FERRO ALLOYS LTD IMFA.NS SAYS STATE GOVT DIRECTED NOT TO TAKE ANY COERCIVE MEASURES TO RECOVER AMOUNT OF 1.23 BLN RUPEES; 19/03/2018 – FERRO SA FROP.WA – DECISION FOLLOWS RESULTS OF CONTROL RUN BY TAX AUTHORITY; 24/04/2018 – INDIAN METALS AND FERRO ALLOYS LTD IMFA.NS – ALL FURNACES AT THERUBALI UNIT HAVE BEEN SHUT DOWN; 27/04/2018 – Ferro Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Rackspace Names Jay Ferro SVP and Chief Customer Officer; 17/04/2018 – INDIAN METALS AND FERRO ALLOYS -GOT DEMAND NOTICES FOR ALLEGED EXCESS MINING IN RESPECT OF SUKINDA AND CHINGUDIPAL CHROMITE MINES FOR 987.7 MLN RUPEES

Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc increased its stake in Carnival Corp (CCL) by 35.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc bought 7,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% . The institutional investor held 26,518 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.35 million, up from 19,518 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc who had been investing in Carnival Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.01% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $43.28. About 3.67M shares traded. Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 25/05/2018 – Don’t Stop the Carnival by Kevin Le Gendre – sound and visionaries; 22/03/2018 – Carnival 1Q Adj EPS 52c; 09/04/2018 – Seabourn Expands Culinary Offerings With “Earth & Ocean At The Patio™” – An “Al Fresco” Dining Experience; 29/03/2018 – Holland America Line’s Partnership with the Seattle Mariners Continues For 2018 Baseball Season; 28/03/2018 – Princess Cruises Unveils New Features and Upgrades Onboard Sapphire Princess; 02/05/2018 – St Thomas Source: Carnival Committee Announces March and Parade Winners; 24/05/2018 – Carnival CEO Donald Sees ‘Great’ Environment for Cruise Industry (Video); 15/05/2018 – lnsomniac, LiveXLive, Zebra Entertainment And Tencent Video Sign Partnership Agreement To Distribute Livestream Of Electric Daisy Carnival (EDC) Las Vegas; 15/03/2018 – Carnival PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding; 13/04/2018 – Princess Cruises Announces Encounters with Discovery at SEA Program Lineup for 2018

Brant Point Investment Management Llc, which manages about $798.12M and $796.30 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 49,800 shares to 37,721 shares, valued at $3.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 63,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 185,224 shares, and cut its stake in Primerica Inc (NYSE:PRI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.50, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold FOE shares while 53 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 83.51 million shares or 6.02% more from 78.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fifth Third Natl Bank invested 0% of its portfolio in Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE). Mutual Of America Management Ltd Liability Corporation owns 322,889 shares. Art Advsr Ltd stated it has 18,400 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Cipher Cap Lp reported 13,841 shares. Los Angeles Cap And Equity Rech invested in 0% or 29,575 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can has 0.01% invested in Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE). Us Bancorp De reported 0% stake. First Tru LP invested in 81,413 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 19,258 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc holds 78,385 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership accumulated 111,001 shares or 0% of the stock. Acadian Asset Management Lc reported 10,412 shares stake. Wellington Mngmt Group Llp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE) for 5.14M shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability holds 0% or 15,087 shares in its portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 44,897 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can Ferro Corporation’s (NYSE:FOE) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Ferro Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Ferro Corporation’s (NYSE:FOE) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” on May 22, 2019. More interesting news about Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Ferro (FOE) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Have Insiders Been Buying Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $348,715 activity. Another trade for 17,000 shares valued at $270,640 was made by Thomas Peter T on Thursday, May 9.

Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc, which manages about $185.74M and $272.71 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (JFR) by 66,613 shares to 10,244 shares, valued at $99,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tekla World Healthcare Fund by 65,368 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 301,327 shares, and cut its stake in Fiduciary/Claymore Mlp Opportunity Fund (FMO).

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.93 million activity. WEISENBURGER RANDALL J also bought $930,000 worth of Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) shares.