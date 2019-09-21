Carnival (CCL) Shares Declined While Portland Investment Counsel Has Increased Stake; Dodge & Cox Decreased Its American Express Co (AXP) Stake as Valuation Rose

Dodge & Cox decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 18.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dodge & Cox sold 4.40M shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 19.18 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.37B, down from 23.58M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dodge & Cox who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $96.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $116.8. About 4.38M shares traded or 26.88% up from the average. American ExpreS Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO 1Q EPS $1.86; 14/03/2018 – Fitch to Rate American Express Credit Account Master Trust, Series 2018-3; Presale Issued; 15/05/2018 – American Express U.S. Small Business Card Member Total Loans Were $11.3 Billion for April; 15/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-U.S.SMALL BUSINESS CARD MEMBER LOANS 30 DAYS PAST DUE LOANS AS A%OF TOTAL 1.2 PCT AT APRIL END VS 1.3 PCT AT MARCH END; 23/03/2018 – Correction to Stock Symbol for Press Release: Fitch Downgrades American Express’ Short-Term Deposit Ratings on Criteria Change; 20/03/2018 – AXP SAYS ELEVATING MONITORING FOR POSSIBLE IMPACTED ACCOUNTS; 28/03/2018 – American Express: Petrino to Assume Role From David Fabricant, Acting Corporate Controller and Principal Accounting Office; 18/04/2018 – AXP STILL SEES FY ADJ EPS HIGH END OF $6.90 TO $7.30; 18/04/2018 – CAMPBELL: AMEX HAS ABOUT $35 BILLION IN ONLINE SAVING DEPOSITS; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Global Merchant Services Net $472M

Portland Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Carnival Corp (CCL) by 41.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portland Investment Counsel Inc bought 24,256 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% . The institutional investor held 82,959 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.86M, up from 58,703 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Carnival Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $48.22. About 4.22M shares traded. Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 19/03/2018 – St Thomas Source: Deadline for Persons Interested in Judging VI Carnival 2018 Events is March 21; 15/03/2018 – Carnival Corporation & plc To Hold Conference Call On First Quarter Earnings; 24/05/2018 – Speedcast Delivers New Standard of Internet Guest Experience with Unparalleled Bandwidth to Carnival Horizon Cruise Ship; 24/05/2018 – Queen Latifah Names New Carnival Horizon in Naming Ceremony Showcasing Talented Young Artists of St. Jude Children’s Research H; 27/03/2018 – St Thomas Source: VI Carnival 2018 to Begin With Calypso Elimination Tent on March 31; 17/05/2018 – Princess Cruises Reveals 2019-2020 Panama Canal ltineraries; 26/04/2018 – CARNIVAL GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD 0996.HK – GONG XIAO CHENG RESIGNED AS EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR; 28/03/2018 – Carnival Cruise Line Takes Delivery of 26th Ship, Carnival Horizon; 28/03/2018 – CARNIVAL GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD – FY PROFIT FOR YEAR HK$525.5 MLN VS HK$49.6 MLN; 18/05/2018 – Princess Cruises 2019-2020 Cruise Vacations to Asia on Sale

Portland Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $193.41M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 9,293 shares to 64,953 shares, valued at $3.70M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fortis Inc (FRTSF) by 10,656 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 91,958 shares, and cut its stake in Brookfield Infrast Partners (NYSE:BIP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 47 investors sold CCL shares while 212 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 384.78 million shares or 1.12% more from 380.52 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Geode Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 0.06% invested in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) for 5.16M shares. Hutchinson Cap Mngmt Ca reported 288,958 shares. Covington Cap Mgmt owns 1,400 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) Ltd accumulated 4,870 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Primecap Mgmt Ca holds 0.75% or 21.93 million shares in its portfolio. Cap International Inc Ca has 0.08% invested in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Kessler Group Ltd Liability Company owns 300 shares. Jcic Asset Mgmt Inc accumulated 460 shares. Amp Cap Invsts Ltd owns 121,486 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Polar Capital Llp has 646,708 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Ny State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 914,600 shares. Zeke Advsrs Ltd Liability owns 0.03% invested in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) for 7,157 shares. Legal General Group Incorporated Public Ltd Com stated it has 2.91 million shares. Gsa Prtn Llp holds 51,272 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Financial Svcs Corp owns 178 shares.

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.93 million activity. 22,050 shares were bought by DONALD ARNOLD W, worth $997,267.

Analysts await American ExpreS Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 earnings per share, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.73B for 14.04 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual earnings per share reported by American ExpreS Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.