Carnival (CCL) Shareholder Willingdon Wealth Management Has Trimmed Holding as Share Value Declined; Facebook (FB) Valuation Rose While Kensico Capital Management Has Lowered Holding by $5.21 Million

Kensico Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 3.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kensico Capital Management Corp sold 31,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 840,600 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $140.12M, down from 872,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $584.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $201.23. About 13.68 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 06/04/2018 – Zuckerberg Says Facebook Will Support Political Ad Reform On Social Media — MarketWatch; 10/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Faces Congress: For One Senator, Cambridge Analytica Breach Hits Close to Home; 24/04/2018 – FACEBOOK INTRODUCING NEW POLICY PROMPTS FOR ADVERTISERS; 04/04/2018 – The Associated Press: BREAKING: Facebook says tens of millions more people might have been exposed in the Cambridge Analytica; 06/04/2018 – Facebook announces new transparency rules for ads and pages; 23/03/2018 – New York Post: The right way to fix Facebook; 30/03/2018 – Apple chief right to kick Facebook over data privacy failings; 28/03/2018 – CAMBRIDGE DATA ON FACEBOOK USERS STILL CIRCULATING: CHANNEL 4; 20/03/2018 – RPT-ANALYSIS-Privacy issues emerge as major business risk for Facebook; 23/03/2018 – GERMAN JUSTICE MINISTRY, FACEBOOK OFFICIALS TO MEET MARCH 28

Willingdon Wealth Management decreased its stake in Carnival Corp (CCL) by 99.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willingdon Wealth Management sold 23,903 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.71% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 193 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10,000, down from 24,096 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management who had been investing in Carnival Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $45.83. About 2.78M shares traded. Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) has declined 17.02% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 15/03/2018 – CARNIVAL GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD 0996.HK – WANG CHUNNING APPOINTED AS VICE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 22/03/2018 – Carnival Sees FY Adj EPS $4.20-Adj EPS $4.40; 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL – EXPECTS 2018 FY NET CRUISE COSTS EXCLUDING FUEL PER ALBD IN CONSTANT CURRENCY COMPARED TO PRIOR YEAR TO BE UP ABOUT 1.0 PERCENT; 05/03/2018 – Holland America Line’s World-Renowned Culinary Council Takes on a New Focus That Taps into the Expertise of its Seven Celebrity Chefs; 17/04/2018 – Queen Mary 2 Guests to be First to Board the QE2 Hotel in Dubai; 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL 1Q ADJ EPS 52C, EST. 43C; 15/03/2018 – CARNIVAL GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD 0996.HK – Ll JING APPOINTED AS AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR; 15/05/2018 – Carnival Corporation Launches Second of Four New Cruise Ships in 2018; 15/05/2018 – lnsomniac, LiveXLive, Zebra Entertainment And Tencent Video Sign Partnership Agreement To Distribute Livestream Of Electric Daisy Carnival (EDC) Las Vegas; 24/05/2018 – CARNIVAL CEO SPEAKS ON BLOOMBERG TV

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.93 million activity. 20,000 shares were bought by WEISENBURGER RANDALL J, worth $930,000 on Wednesday, July 3.

More notable recent Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “What Carnival’s Management Wants Shareholders to Know – The Motley Fool” on June 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About BB&T Corporation (BBT) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Stocks – U.S. Futures Rise After Draghi Hints at Rate Cuts – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Insider Weekends: A Second Insider Of Carnival Purchases Shares – Seeking Alpha” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 21, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Analysts await Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $2.53 EPS, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. CCL’s profit will be $1.83 billion for 4.53 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual EPS reported by Carnival Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 283.33% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold CCL shares while 180 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 380.52 million shares or 2.81% less from 391.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hennessy Advsr stated it has 89,700 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Millennium Limited invested in 0% or 5,165 shares. 291,695 were reported by Aviva Public Limited Co. First Mercantile Tru Com owns 1,240 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Retirement System Of Alabama reported 186,447 shares. Jnba Advisors holds 0% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) for 100 shares. 95,400 are held by Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership. Natl Pension Serv, a Korea-based fund reported 535,372 shares. Mufg Americas Hldgs reported 0.1% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). 1832 Asset Management Lp has 0% invested in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) for 500 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur Co The owns 441,482 shares. Sg Americas Secs Limited Com, New York-based fund reported 37,264 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt reported 0.02% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). 12,727 are held by Lvw Limited Liability Com. Cypress Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 179,195 shares or 1.68% of the stock.

Willingdon Wealth Management, which manages about $239.04 million and $407.39 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 59,341 shares to 144,401 shares, valued at $8.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 63,639 shares in the quarter, for a total of 115,858 shares, and has risen its stake in Redfin Corp.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 insider sales for $13.54 million activity. Cox Christopher K had sold 5,300 shares worth $795,000. Another trade for 750 shares valued at $124,035 was made by Stretch Colin on Wednesday, February 13. On Thursday, January 31 the insider Wehner David M. sold $788,374.

Kensico Capital Management Corp, which manages about $7.43B and $5.08 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Arconic Inc by 322,100 shares to 7.23 million shares, valued at $138.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.90 EPS, up 9.20% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.74 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.52 billion for 26.48 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 123.53% EPS growth.