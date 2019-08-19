Carnival (CCL) Shareholder Tower Bridge Advisors Lifted Its Position by $554.52 Million; Oz Management LP Trimmed Its Gtt Communications (GTT) Stake by $1.01 Million as Market Value Declined

Tower Bridge Advisors increased its stake in Carnival Corp (CCL) by 3.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tower Bridge Advisors bought 10,933 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% . The institutional investor held 290,241 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.72B, up from 279,308 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors who had been investing in Carnival Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.88B market cap company. The stock increased 2.15% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $45.89. About 1.70 million shares traded. Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 15/05/2018 – lnsomniac And LiveXLive Media To Stream Electric Daisy Carnival Las Vegas; 17/05/2018 – Princess Cruises Announces 2019-2020 Caribbean Season; 11/04/2018 – Carnival PLC: Dividend Declaration; 26/04/2018 – St. Croix Source: Viya Announces Carnival Closings; 10/05/2018 – Carnival Cruise Line Unveils Largest, Most Technologically Advanced Operations Center In Cruise Industry; 24/05/2018 – Queen Latifah Names New Carnival Horizon in Naming Ceremony Showcasing Talented Young Artists of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital®; 03/04/2018 – Cruise line Carnival joins the fight against Bermuda’s same-sex marriage ban; 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP QTRLY GROSS REVENUE YIELDS INCREASED 9.2 PERCENT; 24/04/2018 – DOT TSA: TSA Reminds Travelers of Security Procedures for the Carnival Travel Season; 09/04/2018 – Seabourn Expands Culinary Offerings With “Earth & Ocean At The Patio™” – An “Al Fresco” Dining Experience

Oz Management Lp decreased its stake in Gtt Communications Inc (GTT) by 42.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oz Management Lp sold 29,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 70.44% . The hedge fund held 40,400 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.40M, down from 70,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oz Management Lp who had been investing in Gtt Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $483.02 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $8.57. About 540,153 shares traded. GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) has declined 72.37% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 72.37% the S&P500. Some Historical GTT News: 12/03/2018 – GTT Acquires Accelerated Connections; 10/05/2018 – GTT Wins Three Gold Stevie Awards in 2018 American Business Awards; 17/04/2018 – S&P: GTT COMMUNICATIONS ‘B’ CORPORATE CREDIT RATING AFFIRMED;; 16/05/2018 – GTT GETS NOTIFICATION FOR ORDER OF 2 NEW LNG CARRIERS; 27/03/2018 – GTT GTT.PA – RECEIVES AN ORDER FROM SAMSUNG HEAVY INDUSTRIES TO DESIGN THE LNG TANKS OF A NEW LNG CARRIER; 21/03/2018 – GTT: GTT NOTIFIED FOR DESIGN OF LNG TANKS OF 2 NEW LNG CARRIERS; 21/03/2018 – GTT GETS HYUNDAI SAMHO HEAVY INDUSTRIES ORDER; 30/05/2018 – REG-GTT: Main terms and conditions of the share buy-back programme; 26/04/2018 – GTT Announces Earnings Call for First Quarter 2018; 16/05/2018 – GTT Wins 2018 Leading Lights Award for Best Deal Maker

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.93 million activity. The insider DONALD ARNOLD W bought 22,050 shares worth $997,267.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold CCL shares while 180 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 380.52 million shares or 2.81% less from 391.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Caxton Associate LP holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) for 19,876 shares. Hexavest Inc invested in 0% or 7,181 shares. Ledyard Bancshares holds 0.55% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) for 81,653 shares. M&T Bankshares accumulated 97,244 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Adage Capital Prns Group Limited Liability Co, Massachusetts-based fund reported 501,300 shares. Benjamin F Edwards Com invested in 0% or 594 shares. Moreover, Vontobel Asset has 0% invested in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) for 9,855 shares. Dean Inv Associate Ltd Liability has 27,280 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Toronto Dominion Natl Bank has invested 0.05% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Rampart Mgmt Company Lc holds 0.19% or 33,682 shares. Brown Cap Management Ltd Com reported 0.39% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Investors holds 28.06 million shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. Amp Cap Limited reported 127,512 shares stake. Ameriprise Fin accumulated 3.35M shares. 984 are held by Walleye Trading.

Tower Bridge Advisors, which manages about $1.11 billion and $861.51B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Technologies C (NYSE:UTX) by 6,076 shares to 83,460 shares, valued at $10.76B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 2,404 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 91,694 shares, and cut its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB).

More notable recent Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Tweedy Browne Buys 2 Stocks, Adds to 3 in 2nd Quarter – yahoo.com” on August 05, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Surprising Stocks That Hit New Lows Last Week – Motley Fool” published on July 30, 2019, Fool.com published: “How Is Carnival Cruise Lines Doing? – Motley Fool” on July 28, 2019. More interesting news about Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “52-Week Company Lows – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “I’m Not Buying Carnival Corporation’s Recent Weakness – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 02, 2019.

Oz Management Lp, which manages about $56.28 billion and $16.62 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wright Med Group N V (Prn) by 19.50 million shares to 34.75M shares, valued at $53.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Canopy Growth Corp (Call) by 28,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 227,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Turtle Beach Corp.