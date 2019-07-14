Carnival (CCL) Shareholder Sequoia Financial Advisors Has Decreased Its Stake as Share Price Declined; Tradewinds Capital Management Has Decreased Banner (BANR) Position by $444,798

Tradewinds Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Banner Corp (BANR) by 41.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tradewinds Capital Management Llc sold 8,237 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.54% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 11,845 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $642,000, down from 20,082 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Banner Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $54.59. About 73,277 shares traded. Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) has declined 7.73% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.16% the S&P500. Some Historical BANR News: 21/05/2018 – IPG Mediabrands Brings Agencies Society and Ansible Under Reprise Banner; 01/05/2018 – Phoenix Bus Jrnl: EXCLUSIVE: Banner Health has $1.7B this year in construction projects; 12/04/2018 – Banner Saga 3 Launch Date Announced; 25/04/2018 – Banner Corporation Announces Results of Annual Meeting, Shareholders Approve All Proposals and Confirm All Nominated Directors; 21/04/2018 – DJ Banner Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BANR); 27/03/2018 – Starboard Cruise Services Drives Banner Year Of Growth With New Retail Reality Proposition; 23/04/2018 – BANNER 1Q EPS 89C, EST. 73C; 20/03/2018 – Amazon Prime Video Announces “All or Nothing” Banner for Upcoming Global Sports Docuseries; 14/03/2018 – SUPERVALU REPORTS PLANS TO EXIT FARM FRESH BANNER; 07/05/2018 – Banner Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Sequoia Financial Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Carnival Corp (CCL) by 93.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sequoia Financial Advisors Llc sold 72,486 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.71% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 4,710 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $239,000, down from 77,196 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Carnival Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $46.26. About 2.84 million shares traded. Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) has declined 17.02% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 10/05/2018 – Carnival Cruise Line To Expand Its Cuba Cruise Offerings In 2019-20 Including The First Cuba Cruises From Charleston; 29/03/2018 – Holland America Line’s Partnership with the Seattle Mariners Continues For 2018 Baseball Season; 21/03/2018 – Seabourn’s Fifth Ultra-Luxury Ship, Seabourn Ovation, Successfully Completes Final Sea Trials; 13/03/2018 – Carnival Group: To Release Annual Results by End-March; 11/04/2018 – CARNIVAL BOOSTS QUARTERLY DIV 11% TO 50C/SHR FROM 45C, EST. 45C; 28/03/2018 – Carnival Cruise Line Takes Delivery of 26th Ship, Carnival Horizon; 27/03/2018 – Princess Cruises’ Director Of Culinary Experience Is Named To The Prestigious Association Of The Master Chefs Of France; 14/03/2018 – St Thomas Source: Twenty-Two Calypsonians Set to Participate in Stoli Budweiser VI Carnival 2018 Elimination Tent; 15/05/2018 – lnsomniac, LiveXLive, Zebra Entertainment And Tencent Video Sign Partnership Agreement To Distribute Livestream Of Electric Daisy Carnival (EDC) Las Vegas; 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP QTRLY GROSS REVENUE YIELDS INCREASED 9.2 PERCENT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold CCL shares while 180 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 380.52 million shares or 2.81% less from 391.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrowstreet Cap Lp has invested 0.26% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Manufacturers Life Insur The holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) for 441,482 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owns 180,249 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Stephens Ar reported 24,984 shares. Iowa Bank stated it has 0.83% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Whittier Trust reported 145 shares stake. Point72 Asset Mngmt Lp reported 175,200 shares. Wells Fargo Mn invested 0.04% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Camarda holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) for 326 shares. Parametric Port Assocs Ltd Co has 1.49M shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Two Sigma Secs Limited Liability Com holds 0% or 10,281 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 779,186 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Moreover, Dubuque Commercial Bank Co has 0.03% invested in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Jnba Fincl has 0% invested in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Westover Advisors Limited Company holds 0.18% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) or 6,904 shares.

Sequoia Financial Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.18 billion and $1.22B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (GOVT) by 32,404 shares to 104,127 shares, valued at $2.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IWS) by 4,465 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,307 shares, and has risen its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX).

Analysts await Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $2.53 EPS, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. CCL’s profit will be $1.81 billion for 4.57 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual EPS reported by Carnival Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 283.33% EPS growth.

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.93 million activity. Shares for $997,267 were bought by DONALD ARNOLD W.

