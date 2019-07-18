Carnival (CCL) Shareholder Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Has Lifted Stake by $912,500 as Stock Declined; As Cisco Systems (CSCO) Shares Rose, Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Lowered Holding by $9.02 Million

Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 4.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp sold 170,238 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 4.03M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $215.04M, down from 4.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $244.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $57.21. About 9.27M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 30/05/2018 – FTC: 20181274: Permira VI L.P. 1; Cisco Systems, Inc; 23/03/2018 – CISCO CSCO.O : GOLDMAN SACHS ADDS TO AMERICAS CONVICTION LIST; 11/05/2018 – Cisco Systems is pulling all online ads from YouTube due to fears of the ads appearing on sensitive content on the platform; 03/04/2018 – Vology Achieves Cisco Gold Partner Status; 16/05/2018 – Cisco beat estimates on earnings and revenue, with guidance in line; 15/05/2018 – Saba Adds Chesapeake Energy, Exits AK Steel, Cuts Cisco: 13F; 28/03/2018 – Cisco Systems Names Gerri Elliott Exec VP, Chief Sales/Marketing Officer; 05/03/2018 Teradata Unlocks IoT Value for Smart Cities with Cisco Integration; 19/03/2018 – Tengler’s top picks include Cisco, Oracle, J.P. Morgan and FedEx; 24/04/2018 – Orange Expands Its Open Transit Internet Network with Cisco Network Convergence System

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Carnival Corp (CCL) by 26.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc bought 18,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.71% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 86,985 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.41M, up from 68,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Carnival Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.74% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $45.64. About 4.69 million shares traded or 10.94% up from the average. Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) has declined 17.02% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP – IN CONSTANT CURRENCY, NET REVENUE YIELDS INCREASED 3.9 PERCENT FOR 1Q 2018; 24/05/2018 – CARNIVAL CEO SPEAKS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 11/04/2018 – CARNIVAL BOOSTS QUARTERLY DIV 11% TO 50C/SHR FROM 45C, EST. 45C; 19/03/2018 – St Thomas Source: Deadline for Persons Interested in Judging VI Carnival 2018 Events is March 21; 24/05/2018 – Queen Latifah Names New Carnival Horizon in Naming Ceremony Showcasing Talented Young Artists of St. Jude Children’s Research H; 24/04/2018 – Carnival Corp Selects Konami’s SYNKROS Casino Management System for Fleetwide Gaming Ops; 18/04/2018 – Most Booked U.S. Destination: Vegas? Orlando? Try Cruises to Alaska for Bucket-List Vacation; 23/05/2018 – Holland America Line Guest Satisfaction Scores at Highest Ever and Wins 2018 Clarabridge Luminary Award for Elevating the Guest Experience; 13/03/2018 – Cunard and Ancestry.com Collaborate to Offer Special Event Crossing: “A Journey of Genealogy”; 15/03/2018 – CARNIVAL GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD 0996.HK – WANG CHUNNIN RESIGNED AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp, which manages about $27.17 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in A by 59,203 shares to 434,320 shares, valued at $11.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) by 18,121 shares in the quarter, for a total of 449,965 shares, and has risen its stake in Accenture Plc Cl (NYSE:ACN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Business Financial Svcs invested in 0.19% or 19,745 shares. M Securities holds 67,044 shares or 0.84% of its portfolio. Adage Capital Prns Grp accumulated 5.45 million shares. Raymond James Associate holds 11.98 million shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc reported 607,200 shares. Alps holds 1.83M shares or 0.7% of its portfolio. Ameritas Inv has 229,750 shares for 0.58% of their portfolio. Qs Investors Ltd Liability Co holds 0.37% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 616,810 shares. Albert D Mason holds 0.21% or 5,372 shares. First Hawaiian Bancorp holds 0.37% or 126,100 shares. 2.20M are held by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Merian Global (Uk) holds 0.05% or 105,824 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0.96% or 7.01M shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.87% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 374,924 shares. Stewart Patten Comm Lc invested in 2.41% or 244,475 shares.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21B for 19.07 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold CCL shares while 180 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 380.52 million shares or 2.81% less from 391.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer Asset Inc reported 69,969 shares. Moreover, Vanguard Group Incorporated has 0.06% invested in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Wright Investors Ser Incorporated holds 0.11% or 5,194 shares in its portfolio. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Lc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Grp Inc One Trading LP has 0% invested in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Citizens & Northern Corp owns 13,298 shares. Moreover, State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 0.05% invested in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.07% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0.07% or 645,997 shares in its portfolio. New York State Teachers Retirement Sys invested 0.08% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Covington Capital Mgmt owns 800 shares. Lederer Associate Invest Counsel Ca stated it has 26,950 shares. Appleton Prns Ma invested 0.5% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Hexavest stated it has 0% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Arrow Financial accumulated 1,200 shares or 0.01% of the stock.