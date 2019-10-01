Carnival (CCL) Shareholder Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Has Cut Stake by $1.74 Million as Market Value Declined; Rockshelter Capital Management Increases Holding in Facebook (FB)

Rockshelter Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook (FB) by 9.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rockshelter Capital Management Llc bought 6,782 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 79,245 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.29M, up from 72,463 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rockshelter Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $501.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $2.46 during the last trading session, reaching $175.62. About 9.02M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 02/05/2018 – IRISH JUDGE SAYS WON’T DELAY REFERRAL OF FACEBOOK CASE TO ECJ; 20/03/2018 – Editorial: Facebook Leaves Its Users’ Privacy Vulnerable; 19/03/2018 – FACEBOOK CHIEF SECURITY OFFICER ALEX STAMOS SAYS TRUE THAT HIS ROLE AT FACEBOOK DID CHANGE, STILL FULLY ENGAGED WITH WORK AT CO – TWEET; 02/04/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg thinks an independent body resembling a sort of “Supreme Court” could fix some of Facebook’s problems; 20/05/2018 – The Mystery of the $70 Hoodie That’s All Over Facebook; 15/04/2018 – Zuckerberg’s dual role at Facebook helm draws more fire; 14/03/2018 – Facebook, which is the second largest online ad provider behind Google, took similar action in January by banning ads on “binary options, initial coin offerings and cryptocurrency.”; 11/04/2018 – Star Tribune: Breaking (@AP): Facebook CEO acknowledges his own personal data was sold to third parties in congressional; 06/03/2018 – Once Wary of Facebook and Apple, a Mill Town Tells Them to Keep Expanding; 09/05/2018 – FACEBOOK ACCUSED OF PRIVACY VIOLATIONS IN CLASS-ACTION SUIT

Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp decreased its stake in Carnival Corp (CCL) by 10.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp sold 38,650 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% . The institutional investor held 339,959 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.61M, down from 378,609 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp who had been investing in Carnival Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.69% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $42.53. About 3.71 million shares traded. Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 30/05/2018 – DUFRY AG DUFN.S – DUFRY SIGNS NEW CONTRACTS WITH HOLLAND AMERICA LINE, CARNIVAL AND NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE; 11/04/2018 – CARNIVAL BOOSTS QUARTERLY DIV 11% TO 50C/SHR FROM 45C, EST. 45C; 28/03/2018 – CARNIVAL GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD – FY REVENUE HK$2.19 BLN VS HK$1.93 BLN; 10/05/2018 – CARNIVAL CRUISE LINE TO EXPAND CUBA CRUISE OFFERINGS IN 2019-20; 28/03/2018 – CARNIVAL GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD – FY PROFIT FOR YEAR HK$525.5 MLN VS HK$49.6 MLN; 10/05/2018 – Carnival Cruise Line To Expand Its Cuba Cruise Offerings In 2019-20 Including The First Cuba Cruises From Charleston; 27/03/2018 – Princess Cruises’ Director Of Culinary Experience Is Named To The Prestigious Association Of The Master Chefs Of France; 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP – CHANGES IN FUEL PRICES & CURRENCY EXCHANGE RATES EXPECTED TO INCREASE FY 2018 EARNINGS BY 0.10/SHARE COMPARED TO DEC GUIDANCE; 12/03/2018 – Holland America Line Premieres ‘Planet Earth Il in Concert’ Featuring Breathtaking Footage and Live Music in Partnership with BBC Earth; 25/04/2018 – St Thomas Source: VITRAN Extends Hours for Carnival Week

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Here’s Why Facebook (FB) Stock Looks Like a Buy – Nasdaq” on January 02, 2019, also Livetradingnews.com with their article: “Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) wins dismissal of investor lawsuit over privacy breach – Live Trading News” published on September 27, 2019, Fool.com published: “Match Sued by FTC for Romance Scams – Motley Fool” on October 01, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Mark Zuckerberg Sells Facebook Stock, But Donâ€™t Panic Yet – Yahoo Finance” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “FB’s Sandberg headed for House in October – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tiger Eye Capital Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.23% or 5,635 shares. Franklin Res stated it has 2.17 million shares. Eastern Fincl Bank reported 1.22% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Scott & Selber stated it has 1.78% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Hitchwood LP accumulated 330,000 shares or 1.09% of the stock. Edgemoor Invest Advsr Inc owns 0.85% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 35,031 shares. Mar Vista Inv Prtnrs Ltd holds 3.46% or 673,676 shares in its portfolio. Guardian Life Insurance Co Of America accumulated 6,911 shares. Lynch & Associate In has 1,230 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. C M Bidwell Associate Limited has invested 0.98% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Appleton Partners Ma invested 0.33% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Moreover, Invesco Limited has 1.61% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Com State Bank accumulated 363,424 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 1.99% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Stanley Capital Limited Liability Corporation holds 5.06% or 54,500 shares in its portfolio.

Rockshelter Capital Management Llc, which manages about $455.00M and $291.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 12,376 shares to 83,158 shares, valued at $7.71 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) by 1,919 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,826 shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.38, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 47 investors sold CCL shares while 212 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 384.78 million shares or 1.12% more from 380.52 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd owns 51,080 shares. 97,527 were accumulated by Jefferies Gp Limited. Prudential Inc invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). British Columbia Mgmt owns 76,031 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. 1,538 are held by Bessemer Gp Incorporated. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board accumulated 399,683 shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv owns 2.96M shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. First Citizens Savings Bank Tru Commerce accumulated 0.29% or 51,335 shares. Howe & Rusling owns 340 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management holds 0.02% or 400,221 shares in its portfolio. Walleye Trading Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 35,648 shares. Toth Advisory stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Palouse Mgmt reported 74,039 shares stake. Hayek Kallen Inv Mngmt accumulated 32,887 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0.2% or 622,845 shares.

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.93 million activity. $930,000 worth of Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) was bought by WEISENBURGER RANDALL J on Wednesday, July 3.