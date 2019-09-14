Carnival (CCL) Shareholder London Co Of Virginia Has Trimmed Its Position by $12.14 Million as Share Value Declined; Merck & Co (MRK) Stake Has Boosted by Alley Company Llc

London Co Of Virginia decreased its stake in Carnival Corp (CCL) by 3.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. London Co Of Virginia sold 263,872 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% . The institutional investor held 6.64 million shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $309.18 million, down from 6.91 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. London Co Of Virginia who had been investing in Carnival Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.87% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $50.55. About 4.02M shares traded. Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 05/03/2018 Cunard Unveils 2020 Voyage Program: Oceans of Discovery, by Cunard; 11/04/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Opening snapshot: in the red; 02/05/2018 – St Thomas Source: Carnival Committee Announces March and Parade Winners; 21/03/2018 – Reservations Now Open For New Carnival Panorama’s Year-Round Departures From Long Beach; 15/03/2018 – CARNIVAL GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD 0996.HK – WANG CHUNNING APPOINTED AS VICE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 20/03/2018 – The Wrap: Neon Carnival 2018: Creator Brent Bolthouse Reveals New Location, Details; 03/04/2018 – Cruise line Carnival Corp. is joining the fight to contest Bermuda’s same-sex marriage ban; 15/03/2018 – St Thomas Source: Applications Available for VI Carnival Adults’ and Children’s Parade Troupes; 24/05/2018 – Carnival CEO Donald Sees ‘Great’ Environment for Cruise Industry (Video); 15/05/2018 – Carnival Cruise Line To Offer Three Exciting Longer Length Carnival Journeys Sailings In 2019, Including 24-Day Trans-Pacific Crossing, 13-Day Panama Canal Transit And 14-Day Hawaii Cruise

Alley Company Llc increased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 8.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alley Company Llc bought 6,824 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 91,847 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.70M, up from 85,023 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alley Company Llc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $211.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $82.61. About 6.84 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 06/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – DOSING SCHEDULE UPDATES FOR AN ADDITIONAL APPROVED INDICATION FOR OPDIVO MAY BE SUBMITTED TO FDA IN FUTURE FOR OPDIVO; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: Opdivo Dosing Now Includes 480 Mg Infused Every Four Weeks for Majority of Approved Indications; 17/04/2018 – Merck Animal Health Announces Inaugural Dog Flu Prevention Week; 27/03/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) PLUS YERVOY (IPILIMUMAB) FOR PREVIOUSLY TREATED PATIENTS WITH MSI-H OR DMMR METASTATIC COLORECTA; 29/03/2018 – Dulera ( mometasone + formoterol ; Merck & Co) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 30/05/2018 – Merck & Co Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo® (nivolumab) Now the First and Only FDA-Approved PD-1 Inhibitor to Offer Every Four-Week Dosing; 25/04/2018 – EC OKS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S OPDIVO; 09/04/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SAFETY PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA IN PHASE 3 TRIAL WAS CONSISTENT; 25/04/2018 – MERCK LOSES BID TO REVIVE $200 MILLION VERDICT AGAINST GILEAD

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 47 investors sold CCL shares while 212 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 384.78 million shares or 1.12% more from 380.52 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alethea Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.32% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Cubic Asset Mngmt Lc has invested 0.89% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Destination Wealth stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Lsv Asset Management has invested 0% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Northeast Consultants has 4,738 shares. Davis R M Inc holds 231,179 shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. Tortoise Inv Limited Liability Corporation reported 330 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Lazard Asset Ltd Liability Corp holds 86,341 shares. Kbc Gru Nv reported 207,897 shares stake. Denali Advisors Lc holds 198,400 shares or 1.38% of its portfolio. Moreover, Exane Derivatives has 0% invested in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Arrowstreet Capital Partnership invested in 0.25% or 2.36 million shares. First Tru reported 13,183 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement System reported 575,025 shares. Capwealth Advsr Limited Liability Co, Tennessee-based fund reported 318,203 shares.

Analysts await Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $2.53 EPS, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. CCL’s profit will be $1.81 billion for 5.00 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual EPS reported by Carnival Corporation & Plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 283.33% EPS growth.

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.93 million activity. On Tuesday, June 25 DONALD ARNOLD W bought $997,267 worth of Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) or 22,050 shares.

London Co Of Virginia, which manages about $11.63 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Whirlpool Corp (NYSE:WHR) by 20,904 shares to 187,416 shares, valued at $26.68 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6,549 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.65 million shares, and has risen its stake in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.81 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 53 investors sold MRK shares while 596 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 565 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gamble Jones Inv Counsel stated it has 18,565 shares. Orbimed Advsrs Ltd Company has 2.57M shares for 3.34% of their portfolio. Moreover, Capstone Inv Advisors Limited Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Royal London Asset Mngmt reported 1.03M shares. First Washington reported 0.02% stake. The California-based San Francisco Sentry Inv (Ca) has invested 0.89% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Wellington Shields And Com Llc reported 0.63% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Pinnacle Fincl holds 49,898 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Stillwater Invest Mgmt Limited invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Bahl And Gaynor Inc holds 158,158 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Tru Company Of Virginia Va accumulated 108,499 shares. Johnson Grp Incorporated holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 36,647 shares. Jaffetilchin Inv Partners Llc stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Stewart And Patten Ltd Company owns 0.11% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 7,484 shares. Fruth Mngmt invested in 9,922 shares or 0.33% of the stock.

Alley Company Llc, which manages about $325.81M and $353.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Broadridge Finl Solution (NYSE:BR) by 13,451 shares to 36,623 shares, valued at $4.68M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.