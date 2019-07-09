Carnival (CCL) Shareholder Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel Raised Its Holding by $701,000; As General Mtrs Co (GM) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Has Cut Holding

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in General Mtrs Co (GM) by 68.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp sold 143,093 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.18% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 65,594 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.43 million, down from 208,687 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp who had been investing in General Mtrs Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $38.11. About 3.74M shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 2.02% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.41% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 20/04/2018 – GM, Korea Union Buy More Time to Hammer Out Elusive Revamp Deal; 26/04/2018 – Ford is basically giving up on US car business, and GM is not far behind; 17/04/2018 – ESPN: Sources: Hawks coach Mike Budenholzer meets with Suns GM, owner; 08/05/2018 – GM Presenting at Citi Car of the Future Symposium May 10; 03/04/2018 – Chicago Bus Jrnl: WBBM-Channel 2’s pick for GM surprises employees; 28/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to SAIC-GMAC auto loan ABS in China: Rongteng 2018-2 Retail Auto Loan Securitization; 11/05/2018 – GENERAL MOTORS – GM AND KDB AGREED ON BALANCE SHEET RESTRUCTURING THAT WILL ALLOW GM KOREA TO REDUCE EXISTING DEBT BY ABOUT $2.8 BLN; 24/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: GM, South Korea in talks to raise investment plan from $2.8 billion; 14/05/2018 – TIANSHENG PHARMA DEPUTY GM IN POLICE CUSTODY ON VIOLATIONS; 20/04/2018 – GM: [Breaking News] GM Korea labor union breaks negotiations – ! $GM

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel increased its stake in Carnival Corp (CCL) by 108.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel bought 14,020 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.71% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 26,950 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.37M, up from 12,930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel who had been investing in Carnival Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $46.02. About 3.60M shares traded. Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) has declined 17.02% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 22/03/2018 – Carnival Sees Full-Year 2018 Net Rev Yields in Constant Currency to Be Up 2.5 %; 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP QTRLY GROSS REVENUE YIELDS INCREASED 9.2 PERCENT; 12/03/2018 – Wake Forest: “Carnival for the Kids” starts Tuesday, continues through Sunday; 15/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean, Carnival Named Most Instagrammed Cruise Lines According to Seahub.com; 23/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with Carnival Corporation CEO Arnold Donald on one of his company’s ships, the Carnival Horizon; 13/03/2018 – CARNIVAL GROUP INTERNATIONAL – EXPECTED RESULT DUE TO AN INCREASE IN REVENUE FROM PROPERTY DEVELOPMENT AND INVESTMENT BUSINESS BY NOT LESS THAN 40%; 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL REVERSES LOSS IN LONDON, RISES 0.5% AFTER FY RESULT; 24/05/2018 – The one sentence that took Carnival’s CEO from poverty to running a $48 billion company; 15/03/2018 – Carnival Corporation & plc To Hold Conference Call On First Quarter Earnings; 21/03/2018 – Seabourn’s Fifth Ultra-Luxury Ship, Seabourn Ovation, Successfully Completes Final Sea Trials

Since January 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 insider sales for $513,497 activity. KRUSE STEIN sold $364,082 worth of stock or 6,966 shares. Another trade for 2,290 shares valued at $119,688 was made by PEREZ ARNALDO on Friday, January 11.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold CCL shares while 180 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 380.52 million shares or 2.81% less from 391.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hexavest reported 7,181 shares. Oak Ridge Invs Llc holds 8,586 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Portland Counsel reported 58,703 shares or 1.5% of all its holdings. Adage Capital Prtn Lc owns 501,300 shares. Mufg Americas owns 65,275 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Centurylink Investment Management Communications reported 16,046 shares. Tudor Inv Corp Et Al stated it has 56,727 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Sit Assocs holds 0.1% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) or 63,825 shares. Kessler Inv Group Ltd Llc, a Indiana-based fund reported 300 shares. Brown Cap Mgmt Llc reported 753,768 shares or 0.39% of all its holdings. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt has invested 0% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.07% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Martingale Asset Management Ltd Partnership reported 629,752 shares. Beach Limited Company reported 0.58% stake.

Analysts await General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.42 earnings per share, down 21.55% or $0.39 from last year’s $1.81 per share. GM’s profit will be $2.01B for 6.71 P/E if the $1.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.41 actual earnings per share reported by General Motors Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.71% EPS growth.

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.18B and $7.76 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gds Hldgs Ltd by 86,928 shares to 443,536 shares, valued at $15.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Biogen Inc (Put) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Charter Communications Inc N (Call).