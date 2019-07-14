Carnival (CCL) Share Value Declined While Valley National Advisers Has Increased Position by $497,250; As Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Valuation Declined, Telemus Capital Increased Stake

Valley National Advisers Inc increased its stake in Carnival Corp (CCL) by 62.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valley National Advisers Inc bought 9,945 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.71% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 25,831 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.31 million, up from 15,886 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc who had been investing in Carnival Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $46.26. About 2.84M shares traded. Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) has declined 17.02% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 18/04/2018 – Most Booked U.S. Destination: Vegas? Orlando? Try Cruises to Alaska for Bucket-List Vacation; 05/03/2018 – Holland America Line’s World-Renowned Culinary Council Takes on a New Focus That Taps into the Expertise of its Seven Celebrity Chefs; 12/03/2018 – Wake Forest: “Carnival for the Kids” starts Tuesday, continues through Sunday; 26/04/2018 – Carnival Cruise Line Names Lars Ljoen to Head Marine Operations; 24/04/2018 – Carnival Corp Selects Konami’s SYNKROS Casino Management System for Fleetwide Gaming Ops; 15/05/2018 – Carnival Cruise Line To Offer Three Exciting Longer Length Carnival Journeys Sailings In 2019, Including 24-Day Trans-Pacific Crossing, 13-Day Panama Canal Transit And 14-Day Hawaii Cruise; 02/05/2018 – Forbes Names Carnival Corporation One of America’s Best Large Employers; 22/03/2018 – Carnival Sees 2Q Adj EPS 56c-Adj EPS 60c; 14/03/2018 – MGM Resorts Appoints Carnival Corp Executive Jan Swartz to Boar; 22/03/2018 – Carnival Sees 2Q Constant Currency Net Rev Yields Up Approximately 2.5% to 3.5 %

Telemus Capital Llc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 122.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telemus Capital Llc bought 39,985 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 72,566 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.16 million, up from 32,581 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telemus Capital Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $40.81. About 6.70M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 06/04/2018 – KLX to take final bids this month; 20/04/2018 – SCL: Schlumberger Limited: 1st Quarter Results; 23/04/2018 – DJ Schlumberger NV, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SLB); 16/04/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Conference May 16; 21/05/2018 – Schlumberger at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SEES GROWTH IN INVESTMENTS GLOBALLY, WHICH IS RESTORING OPTIMISM; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC OPHR.L – NOTE ANNOUNCEMENT BY GOLAR LNG PARTNERS’ REGARDING DISSOLUTION OF ITS ONELNG JOINT VENTURE WITH SCHLUMBERGER; 27/04/2018 – Schlumberger no longer seeks control in Russia’s Eurasia Drilling -RIA; 13/04/2018 – Kenya’s National Oil and Schlumberger sign field development deal; 04/04/2018 – HAL, SLB: At press conference unveiling new oil and gas discovery in #Bahrain. 1bilion barrel discovery. Light oil and gas discovered

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.93 million activity. On Tuesday, June 25 the insider DONALD ARNOLD W bought $997,267.

More notable recent Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Bulls & Bears Of The Week: AT&T, Carnival, McDonald’s, Microsoft And More – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 21, 2019 – Benzinga” published on June 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Carnival Corporation: A Fundamentally Appealing 4%+ Dividend Yield – Seeking Alpha” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Carnival, Caterpillar, Darden Restaurants, Fiserv, KeyCorp, Micron, Phillips 66 and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks – Futures Fall as U.S.-Iranian Tension Hits Sentiment – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Valley National Advisers Inc, which manages about $555.94M and $349.11M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in V F Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 14,866 shares to 632 shares, valued at $55,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHF) by 16,749 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 322,522 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold CCL shares while 180 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 380.52 million shares or 2.81% less from 391.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Plante Moran Finance Advsrs invested 0.02% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Black Creek Management owns 2.03 million shares. Heritage Wealth accumulated 443 shares or 0% of the stock. Pinnacle Partners holds 0.03% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) or 6,123 shares. Farmers And Merchants Incorporated holds 179 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Palouse Capital Mgmt Incorporated has invested 1.44% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). 18,255 are owned by Buckingham Capital Mgmt. Westover Capital Advsr Ltd Com accumulated 6,904 shares. Everence Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.19% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Sageworth Co owns 69 shares. Andra Ap owns 0.11% invested in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) for 71,600 shares. The France-based Bnp Paribas Asset Hldgs has invested 0.01% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). 4,710 are owned by Sequoia Fincl Ltd Com. 34,330 are held by Nuveen Asset Mgmt Lc. Barclays Pcl stated it has 686,149 shares.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $660,000 activity.

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “We Are Back In Schlumberger, And You Should Be Too – Seeking Alpha” on June 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Schlumberger: Still Silly Cheap – Seeking Alpha” published on June 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Schlumberger Limited. (SLB) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Schlumberger – Out Of Sight, Out Of Mind – Seeking Alpha” published on May 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Telemus Capital Llc, which manages about $2.42 billion and $1.32 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWR) by 19,430 shares to 59,169 shares, valued at $3.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (HEFA) by 184,722 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 56,864 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).