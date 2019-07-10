Carnival (CCL) Share Value Declined While Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Lifted Holding; Fred Alger Management Has Lowered T Mobile Us (TMUS) Stake by $51.96 Million; Share Value Rose

Fred Alger Management Inc decreased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 31.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fred Alger Management Inc sold 753,075 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.05% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.64M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $113.37 million, down from 2.39 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.83% or $2.88 during the last trading session, reaching $78.03. About 5.18M shares traded or 46.07% up from the average. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 32.18% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 24/05/2018 – DEUTSCHE TELEKOM DTEGn.DE SAYS MID-TERM PLAN DOES NOT INCLUDE PROPOSED T-MOBILE-SPRINT MERGER; 30/04/2018 – Fitch: T-Mobile and Sprint Combination Is Expected to Create Significant Scale, Asset and Synergy Benefits; 29/04/2018 – T-Mobile US: Total Implied Enterprise Value of Approximately $59 B for Sprint and Approximately $146 B for the Combined Co; 30/04/2018 – FT Alphaville – Blog: Could a Sprint/T-Mobile deal win regulatory approval?; 10/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: T-Mobile in new talks to acquire Sprint; 28/04/2018 – T-Mobile Is Said to Move Toward Sprint Merger at $24 Billion (5); 02/05/2018 – Moody’s: Proposed Merger Of Sprint And T-Mobile Would Be Positive For Sprint’s Spectrum Abs, Negative For Wireless Tower Abs; 01/05/2018 – T-Mobile Earnings Beat, Raises Profit Forecast — Barron’s Blog; 27/04/2018 – Will a T-Mobile/Sprint Merger Finally Happen? (Video); 30/04/2018 – CROWN CASTLE: AVG 5 YRS REMAINING ON T-MOBILE LEASE AGREEMENTS

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Carnival Corp (CCL) by 26.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc bought 18,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.71% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 86,985 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.41 million, up from 68,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Carnival Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $45.7. About 747,074 shares traded. Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) has declined 17.02% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 17/04/2018 – Upper Makefieldf: UM Fire Company Carnival – May 1 – May 5; 11/04/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP – ANNOUNCED AN 11 PERCENT INCREASE IN ITS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND; 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP – CHANGES IN FUEL PRICES & CURRENCY EXCHANGE RATES EXPECTED TO INCREASE FY 2018 EARNINGS BY 0.10/SHARE COMPARED TO DEC GUIDANCE; 26/04/2018 – Super Bowl Champion Jake Elliott To Face Off Against Carnival Horizon Godmother Queen Latifah In Lip Sync Battle: Horizon, Part; 07/04/2018 – Carnival Corp. is taking a stand in the civil rights struggle in Bermuda; 03/04/2018 – Carnival Cruise Line is joining the fight to contest Bermuda’s same-sex marriage ban; 24/04/2018 – DOT TSA: TSA Reminds Travelers of Security Procedures for the Carnival Travel Season; 14/03/2018 – MGM Resorts Appoints Carnival Corp Executive Jan Swartz to Boar; 09/05/2018 – ACCC GIVES CONDITIONAL APPROVAL FOR CARNIVAL, PORT OF BRISBANE; 11/05/2018 – An Extraordinary Evening: Seabourn Ovation Christened In Valletta, Malta

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.28, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 50 investors sold TMUS shares while 161 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 263.18 million shares or 0.09% more from 262.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc owns 50,488 shares. Carroll has 4,457 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 330,388 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Landscape Capital Management Limited Company holds 16,941 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Commercial Bank Of America De, a North Carolina-based fund reported 1.19M shares. Exane Derivatives reported 25 shares. The New York-based Global Thematic Prtn Limited Liability Co has invested 0.45% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Tiverton Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) or 8,937 shares. 810,000 were accumulated by Nwi Management L P. Bankshares invested in 6,248 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Com stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Principal Gru has invested 0.02% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Endurance Wealth Mgmt owns 100 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 20,834 shares. James Inv Incorporated reported 0.04% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS).

Fred Alger Management Inc, which manages about $21.12 billion and $25.11B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA) by 366,566 shares to 1.73 million shares, valued at $60.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Novartis Ag Adr (NYSE:NVS) by 21,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Neogen Corp (NASDAQ:NEOG).

Analysts await T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.98 EPS, up 6.52% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.92 per share. TMUS’s profit will be $837.21M for 19.91 P/E if the $0.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.17 actual EPS reported by T-Mobile US, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.24% negative EPS growth.

Since January 11, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.93 million activity. PEREZ ARNALDO sold $119,688 worth of stock or 2,290 shares. $997,267 worth of Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) was bought by DONALD ARNOLD W on Tuesday, June 25. WEISENBURGER RANDALL J bought $930,000 worth of stock or 20,000 shares.