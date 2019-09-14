Carnival (CCL) Share Value Declined While Cypress Capital Management Raised Stake; Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) Holder Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Has Trimmed Its Holding by $4.39 Million

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc decreased its stake in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) by 6.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc sold 75,681 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.16% . The institutional investor held 1.15 million shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $67.46M, down from 1.23 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc who had been investing in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $103.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $56.7. About 1.79M shares traded or 54.94% up from the average. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) has declined 0.92% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.92% the S&P500. Some Historical TD News: 12/04/2018 – Talend Connect 2018: New Speakers Include AstraZeneca, Royal Caribbean & TD Bank; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE C$9,467 MLN VS C$8,473 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 24/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion 2Q Common Equity Tier 1 Cap Ratio 11.8; 24/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion 2Q Adj EPS C$1.62; 14/05/2018 – Janus Henderson Adds Toronto-Dominion Bank, Exits Medtronic: 13F; 15/03/2018 – Pymnts.com: TD Bank Expands Auto Financing Nationwide; 23/05/2018 – NHBR: TD Bank in $61.1 million bond deal with Saint Anselm; 05/03/2018 – LAUNCH: TORONTO-DOMINION OFFERS 1YR KANGAROO FRN AT 3M +35 AREA; 23/03/2018 – Toronto-Dominion Bank Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK – QTRLY U.S. RETAIL REPORTED NET INCOME WAS $979 MLN (US$770 MLN), UP 16% (21% IN U.S. DOLLARS) ON REPORTED BASIS

Cypress Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Carnival Corp (CCL) by 4.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Management Llc bought 7,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% . The institutional investor held 186,495 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.68 million, up from 179,195 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Carnival Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.87% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $50.55. About 4.02 million shares traded. Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 11/04/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO 50C FROM 45C, EST. 45C; 09/05/2018 – Carnival, Port of Brisbane Plan to Develop A$158M Cruise Terminal; 20/04/2018 – Senior Executive Appointments and Promotions Announced for Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn and Carnival Australia; 15/05/2018 – Carnival Corp Launches Second of Four New Cruise Ships in 2018; 15/03/2018 – Carnival PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding; 11/04/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP – APPROVED RE-AUTHORIZATION OF UP TO $1 BLN IN SHARE REPURCHASES; 04/05/2018 – Carnival PLC: Block Listing Six Monthly Return; 03/04/2018 – Cruise line Carnival says it will join the fight to contest Bermuda’s same-sex marriage ban; 22/03/2018 – Carnival 1Q Adj EPS 52c; 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL PLC CCL.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $84.50 FROM $79.50; RATING OUTPERFORM

Cypress Capital Management Llc, which manages about $611.62M and $575.60 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD) by 45,467 shares to 2,685 shares, valued at $488,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 47 investors sold CCL shares while 212 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 384.78 million shares or 1.12% more from 380.52 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ameritas Inv Prtn stated it has 7,315 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 19,032 are owned by Virtu Ltd Liability Com. First National Bank & Trust Of Newtown owns 7,045 shares. Oak Ridge Investments Ltd Llc owns 5,315 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Cetera Advsr Limited Liability Com reported 0.02% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Allstate Corp holds 62,280 shares. Riverhead Management owns 132,452 shares or 0.23% of their US portfolio. Blue Chip Prns holds 0.03% or 3,105 shares in its portfolio. Jane Street Group Ltd Com, a New York-based fund reported 92,975 shares. Schroder Investment Management Grp Inc stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Scotia Inc invested in 0.01% or 19,366 shares. Rnc Capital Mngmt Limited Com invested 2.05% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Toronto Dominion Bancorp has invested 0% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Jfs Wealth reported 100 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys reported 20,100 shares stake.

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.93 million activity. DONALD ARNOLD W bought $997,267 worth of Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) on Tuesday, June 25.

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc, which manages about $7.77B and $1.67 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brixmor Ppty Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) by 18,515 shares to 360,315 shares, valued at $6.44M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cms Energy Corp (NYSE:CMS) by 6,217 shares in the quarter, for a total of 114,837 shares, and has risen its stake in Bce Inc (NYSE:BCE).

Analysts await The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $1.29 EPS, up 3.20% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.25 per share. TD’s profit will be $2.35B for 10.99 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.34 actual EPS reported by The Toronto-Dominion Bank for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.73% negative EPS growth.