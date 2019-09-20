Carnival (CCL) Share Price Declined While Duncker Streett & Company Cut Holding; Greenwood Gearhart Has Raised Stake in Discovery Communications Class A (DISCA)

Greenwood Gearhart Inc increased its stake in Discovery Communications Class A (DISCA) by 13.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwood Gearhart Inc bought 14,105 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.88% . The institutional investor held 117,391 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.60M, up from 103,286 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc who had been investing in Discovery Communications Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.98% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $26.67. About 3.13 million shares traded. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) has risen 15.91% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.91% the S&P500. Some Historical DISCA News: 17/04/2018 – Discovery President And CEO David Zaslav To Give Keynote Presentation At The J.P. Morgan 2018 Global Technology, Media And Communications Conference; 08/05/2018 – Discovery 1Q U.S. Networks Revenue $1.17 Billion; 29/05/2018 – ITV, BBC Explore Deal to Buy UKTV Stake From Discovery -The Telegraph; 28/05/2018 – ITV mulls buying half of UKTV in deal with BBC -Telegraph; 28/03/2018 DISCOVERY INC – CEO DAVID M. ZASLAV’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $42.2 MLN VS $37.2 MLN IN 2016 – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – DJ Discovery Communications Inc Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DISCA); 18/04/2018 – Discovery CEO Zaslav Says Key to Disruption Is Patience (Video); 17/05/2018 – Discovery Class C 11% Owned by Hedge Funds; 24/04/2018 – KRAFT HEINZ – CO, FOOD NETWORK ANNOUNCE LAUNCH OF FOOD NETWORK KITCHEN INSPIRATIONS, A NEW LINE OF SALAD DRESSINGS, COOKING SAUCES AND MEAL KITS; 31/05/2018 – Orange aiming to merge video arm with Altice Studio – Le Figaro

Duncker Streett & Company Inc decreased its stake in Carnival Corp (CCL) by 69.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duncker Streett & Company Inc sold 13,650 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% . The institutional investor held 6,105 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $284,000, down from 19,755 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duncker Streett & Company Inc who had been investing in Carnival Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $48.38. About 3.07M shares traded. Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 11/04/2018 – Carnival PLC: Dividend Declaration; 24/05/2018 – The one sentence that took Carnival’s CEO from poverty to running a $48 billion company; 15/03/2018 – Carnival Corporation & plc To Hold Conference Call On First Quarter Earnings; 16/04/2018 – Leonardo DiCaprio, Kourtney Kardashian Rave at Neon Carnival 2018; 17/04/2018 – Upper Makefieldf: UM Fire Company Carnival – May 1 – May 5; 11/04/2018 – CARNIVAL AUTHORIZES ADDED $1B SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 08/03/2018 – Holland America Line Introduces Food & Beverage Aficionado Cruises Featuring Culinary Council Members, Master Mixologist, Wine Curator and Winemakers; 25/04/2018 – St Thomas Source: VITRAN Extends Hours for Carnival Week; 23/04/2018 – Princess Cruises Reveals 2020 World Cruise Onboard Pacific Princess; 10/05/2018 – CARNIVAL CRUISE LINE TO EXPAND CUBA CRUISE OFFERINGS IN 2019-20

Greenwood Gearhart Inc, which manages about $257.00 million and $373.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) by 34,975 shares to 84,117 shares, valued at $4.81M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Diageo Plc (NYSE:DEO) by 6,694 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 58,984 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.43, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 41 investors sold DISCA shares while 137 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 317.05 million shares or 1.87% more from 311.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System reported 512,846 shares. Hotchkis Wiley Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 24.43M shares. Oxbow Advsr Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.33% in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA). First Hawaiian Comml Bank holds 0.02% or 9,247 shares in its portfolio. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv, a Netherlands-based fund reported 1.70 million shares. British Columbia Inv Management has 239,932 shares. Ls Investment Ltd reported 8,524 shares. Commonwealth Comml Bank Of Aus has 221 shares. Moreover, Public Sector Pension Invest Board has 0.01% invested in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA). Hartford Invest Management stated it has 39,693 shares. Cibc World Mkts stated it has 283,331 shares. Boyar Asset Mngmt reported 128,089 shares or 2.69% of all its holdings. Fiduciary accumulated 16,529 shares. Natixis Advsr LP holds 126,440 shares. Moreover, Butensky Cohen Security Incorporated has 1.41% invested in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) for 74,186 shares.

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.93 million activity. WEISENBURGER RANDALL J had bought 20,000 shares worth $930,000 on Wednesday, July 3.

Analysts await Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $2.53 earnings per share, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. CCL’s profit will be $1.80 billion for 4.78 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual earnings per share reported by Carnival Corporation & Plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 283.33% EPS growth.

Duncker Streett & Company Inc, which manages about $337.79 million and $445.59 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 2,221 shares to 12,135 shares, valued at $2.96M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) by 18,408 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,116 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).