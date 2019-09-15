Carnival (CCL) Share Price Declined While Bridgewater Associates LP Has Increased Position by $37.28 Million; As Progress Software (PRGS) Share Value Declined, Menta Capital Decreased Its Holding

Menta Capital Llc decreased its stake in Progress Software Corp (PRGS) by 69.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menta Capital Llc sold 11,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.82% . The hedge fund held 5,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $218,000, down from 16,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menta Capital Llc who had been investing in Progress Software Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.75% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $39.62. About 286,824 shares traded. Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS) has risen 17.89% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.89% the S&P500. Some Historical PRGS News: 08/05/2018 – Progress Enables Developers to Quickly Add Chatbots to Apps Using the Industry’s Leading UI Tools – Telerik and Kendo UI; 28/03/2018 – Progress Software Sees 2Q EPS 24c-EPS 26c; 16/04/2018 – Progress Software: Board Member Michael L. Mark Won’t Stand for Re-Election; 15/05/2018 – Praesidium Investment Exits Progress Software: 13F; 28/03/2018 – Progress Software Sees FY18 EPS $1.24-EPS $1.32; 07/03/2018 – Praesidium Investment Management Has Reduced Progress Software Stake to Less Than 1%; 13/03/2018 – Progress Fuels Innovation with Launch of Progress Labs; Cognitive Chatbot is First Product Release; 07/03/2018 – Praesidium Notes That Progress Software Made ‘Signficant’ Changes; 01/05/2018 – Progress and NTT DATA Partner to Deliver Exceptional Personalized Digital Experiences for Global Enterprises; 28/03/2018 – Progress Software 1Q Rev $94M

Bridgewater Associates Lp increased its stake in Carnival Corp (CCL) by 386.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgewater Associates Lp bought 810,391 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% . The hedge fund held 1.02M shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $47.47M, up from 209,407 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgewater Associates Lp who had been investing in Carnival Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.87% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $50.55. About 4.12 million shares traded. Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 02/05/2018 – St Thomas Source: Carnival Committee Announces March and Parade Winners; 23/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with Carnival Corporation CEO Arnold Donald on one of his company’s ships, the Carnival Horizon; 11/04/2018 – Carnival Raises Quarterly Dividend to 50c From 45c; 11/05/2018 – An Extraordinary Evening: Seabourn Ovation Christened In Valletta, Malta; 15/05/2018 – LIVEXLIVE MEDIA – SIGNED DEAL FOR TENCENT VIDEO TO LIVESTREAM ELECTRIC DAISY CARNIVAL LAS VEGAS TO AUDIENCES IN MAINLAND CHINA, HONG KONG AND MACAU; 16/05/2018 – Carnival Cruise Line Named ‘America’s Most Trusted Cruise Line’ By Reader’s Digest For Fourth Year In A Row; 28/03/2018 – Carnival Cruise Line Takes Delivery of 26th Ship, Carnival Horizon; 22/03/2018 – Carnival Sees FY Adj EPS $4.20-Adj EPS $4.40; 12/03/2018 – REG-Carnival PLC: Carnival Corporation & plc Registration Statement; 15/05/2018 – lnsomniac, LiveXLive, Zebra Entertainment And Tencent Video Sign Partnership Agreement To Distribute Livestream Of Electric Daisy Carnival (EDC) Las Vegas

Menta Capital Llc, which manages about $2.11B and $235.73 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 7,494 shares to 20,984 shares, valued at $952,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Progress Announces Ipswitch WhatsUp Gold 2019.1 Nasdaq:PRGS – GlobeNewswire” on August 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “After-Hours Earnings Report for March 28, 2019 : SAIC, RH, PRGS, OXM, SGH, NH, REED, VJET, BOXL, NBY, CAPR, BIOC – Nasdaq” published on March 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 03/29/2019: BB,BB.TO,PRGS,DPW – Nasdaq” on March 29, 2019. More interesting news about Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Progress Software: The Bleeding Won’t Stop – Seeking Alpha” published on January 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Progress Software +20% on beats, upside FY outlook – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 28, 2019.

Analysts await Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $0.59 EPS, up 13.46% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.52 per share. PRGS’s profit will be $26.39M for 16.79 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.53 actual EPS reported by Progress Software Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.32% EPS growth.

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $1.93 million activity. 22,050 shares were bought by DONALD ARNOLD W, worth $997,267.

Bridgewater Associates Lp, which manages about $12.75B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hollyfrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 125,571 shares to 237,507 shares, valued at $10.99 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

