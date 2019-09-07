Carnival (CCL) Position Raised by Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc; Polar Securities Has Lifted Holding in United States Lime & Mineral (USLM) by $387,695 as Market Valuation Rose

Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc increased its stake in Carnival Corp (CCL) by 35.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc bought 7,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% . The institutional investor held 26,518 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.35 million, up from 19,518 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc who had been investing in Carnival Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $45.72. About 3.41M shares traded. Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 15/04/2018 – St Thomas Source: Jikelle Martin Wins 2018 Carnival Queen Crown; 28/03/2018 – Princess Cruises Unveils New Features and Upgrades Onboard Sapphire Princess; 22/03/2018 – Carnival Sees 2Q Adj EPS 56c-Adj EPS 60c; 24/05/2018 – The one sentence that took Carnival’s CEO from poverty to running a $48 billion company; 05/03/2018 – Holland America Line Elevates Celebrated Sushi Chef Andy Matsuda to its International Culinary Council; 05/05/2018 – Carnival Corporation Opens Helix cruise center at Port of Barcelona; 30/05/2018 – newsbox.ch/ Dufry signs new contracts with Holland America Line, Carnival and Norwegian Cruise Line – further expands its footprint in the cruise channel; 09/05/2018 – Carnival Cruise Lines, Port of Brisbane Get Conditional OK for New Australia Terminal; 12/03/2018 – Wake Forest: “Carnival for the Kids” starts Tuesday, continues through Sunday; 15/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean, Carnival Named Most Instagrammed Cruise Lines According to Seahub.com

Polar Securities Inc increased its stake in United States Lime & Mineral (USLM) by 11.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polar Securities Inc bought 5,035 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.74% . The institutional investor held 49,843 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.84M, up from 44,808 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polar Securities Inc who had been investing in United States Lime & Mineral for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $424.44M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $75.62. About 715 shares traded. United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM) has risen 0.51% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.51% the S&P500. Some Historical USLM News: 22/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for United States Lime & Minerals, MainSource Financial Group, Enviva Partners; 25/04/2018 – United States Lime & Minerals: Weather Conditions Hurt 1Q Construction Activity; 25/04/2018 – United States Lime & Minerals Sees Issues Including Competitive Pressures and New Trucking Regulations Affecting 201; 12/03/2018 UNITED STATES LIME & MINERALS – ON MARCH 8 BOARD APPROVED AMENDMENT TO INCREASE SIZE OF BOARD TO 6 DIRECTORS, ELECTED RAY HARLIN AS DIRECTOR; 20/04/2018 – DJ United States Lime & Minerals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (USLM); 27/03/2018 – United States Lime Market 2018-2025 – Supply, Demand, Market Value, Infrastructure and Competition – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 25/04/2018 – United States Lime & Minerals Encouraged by Improved Steel Demand in 1; 25/04/2018 – US Lime & Minerals 1Q Rev $35.3M; 25/04/2018 – US Lime & Minerals 1Q EPS 76c

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.45, from 1.92 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 0 investors sold USLM shares while 15 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 1.50 million shares or 2.36% more from 1.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0% in United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM). Tiaa Cref Invest Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM). Jpmorgan Chase & Com accumulated 1,913 shares or 0% of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0% of its portfolio in United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM). New York-based Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher has invested 0.32% in United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM). Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc accumulated 17 shares. Savings Bank Of Mellon, New York-based fund reported 30,055 shares. Morgan Stanley accumulated 1,589 shares or 0% of the stock. Vanguard Gru reported 93,248 shares. Granite Investment Partners Limited Co has 0.04% invested in United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM) for 8,859 shares. Wells Fargo Mn holds 0% or 6,325 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM). Royal Bancshares Of Canada accumulated 18 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Minerva Lc has 6.43% invested in United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM) for 148,539 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 425 shares.

Polar Securities Inc, which manages about $4.56B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Big Rock Partners Acquisi Co by 300,000 shares to 168,300 shares, valued at $1.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Senseonics Hldgs Inc by 550,451 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.23 million shares, and cut its stake in Tapestry Inc (Put).

Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc, which manages about $185.74 million and $272.71M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (FSD) by 41,727 shares to 99,580 shares, valued at $1.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tekla World Healthcare Fund by 65,368 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 301,327 shares, and cut its stake in Special Opportunities Fund Inc (SPE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold CCL shares while 180 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 380.52 million shares or 2.81% less from 391.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Federated Pa stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Icon Advisers Com has invested 0.06% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Vanguard Grp Incorporated accumulated 30.24 million shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) for 1.76M shares. Norinchukin Comml Bank The holds 0.05% or 77,526 shares. Kessler Inv Lc has 0.01% invested in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). 12,477 are held by Srb Corp. Aviva Public Limited Liability holds 0.1% or 291,695 shares. Moreover, Old Second Retail Bank Of Aurora has 0% invested in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) for 100 shares. Fincl Bank reported 0.15% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Deutsche Savings Bank Ag owns 1.74M shares. Capital Sarl reported 0.41% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Moreover, Geode Cap Mgmt Limited Liability has 0.07% invested in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) for 4.98 million shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 0.25% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Moreover, Pggm has 0.22% invested in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) for 839,630 shares.

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.93 million activity. WEISENBURGER RANDALL J bought $930,000 worth of Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) on Wednesday, July 3.