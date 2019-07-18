Carnival (CCL) Position Maintained by Stralem & Co Inc; Apple (AAPL) Market Value Rose While King Wealth Management Group Cut Its Stake

Stralem & Co Inc increased its stake in Carnival Corp (CCL) by 6.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stralem & Co Inc bought 6,780 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.71% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 117,955 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.98 million, up from 111,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stralem & Co Inc who had been investing in Carnival Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.74% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $45.64. About 4.69 million shares traded or 10.94% up from the average. Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) has declined 17.02% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 15/03/2018 – Holland America Line’s Nieuw Statendam to Feature More Staterooms, Redesigned Pinnacle Suite and Artfully lnspired Accommodations; 07/05/2018 – This $1 billion cruise ship with a race track hopes to dethrone Carnival and Royal Caribbean; 26/04/2018 – Super Bowl Champion Jake Elliott To Face Off Against Carnival Horizon Godmother Queen Latifah In Lip Sync Battle: Horizon, Part Of Ship’s Naming Ceremony; 15/05/2018 – lnsomniac And LiveXLive Media To Stream Electric Daisy Carnival Las Vegas; 16/04/2018 – St Thomas Source: Jikelle Michael Wins 2018 Carnival Queen Crown; 06/03/2018 – Carnival PLC: Voting Rights and Capital; 23/03/2018 – Princess Cruises Sails to the “Rhythm of the Caribbean” by Introducing New Immersive Cultural Experiences; 18/04/2018 – Holland America Line Celebrates 145th Anniversary April 18; 13/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Carnival Group International Holdings Ltd; 07/04/2018 – Carnival Corp. is taking a stand in the civil rights struggle in Bermuda

King Wealth Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 25.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. King Wealth Management Group Llc sold 10,834 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 31,670 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.02 million, down from 42,504 at the end of the previous reported quarter. King Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $935.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $203.35. About 14.11 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 30/04/2018 – Apple: Piles of Cash Offer Piles of Possibilities — Barrons.com; 13/04/2018 – ProactiveInvstrs: Apple tells employees in memo that leaking information risks legal action, Bloomberg reports; 01/05/2018 – Gowdy Financial Grp: At Two Union, Regus is moving out to make way for a growing Apple; 08/03/2018 – CORRECTED-GRAPHIC-Hold the iPhone! Amazon primed to be larger than Apple; 11/05/2018 – 9to5Mac • : Carpool Karaoke coming to Apple’s TV app for free after first being an Apple Music; 24/05/2018 – Wary of China, Macron urges Europe to set tech regulation standards; 03/04/2018 – BMCC FIRST COLLEGE IN CUNY SYSTEM TO OFFER APPLE’S EVERYONE CAN CODE CURRICULUM; 12/03/2018 – Apple is approaching a trillion dollar valuation Big Apple; 16/04/2018 – No turnaround for Apple in China due to smartphone ‘saturation’: UBS; 20/05/2018 – Google takes on Apple and Spotify with new music service

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 07/02/2019: CRNT, CYBE, JKS, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on July 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Apple Music Hits 60 Million Subscribers, Services Chief Eddy Cue Confirms – Nasdaq” published on June 27, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Netflix Faces Content Shakeup As It Reports Q2 Earnings – Benzinga” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Wedbush: Substantial Shift In iPhone Production Would Take 2 Years – Benzinga” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Apple +2% after Mnuchin comments, Wedbush note – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $255,087 activity.

King Wealth Management Group Llc, which manages about $1.58B and $319.60M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr Mc Ijh (IJH) by 9,128 shares to 43,356 shares, valued at $8.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,862 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,105 shares, and has risen its stake in Fidelity Tech Ftec (FTEC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Page Arthur B holds 3.62% or 22,871 shares in its portfolio. Courage Miller Ltd Liability holds 0.18% or 1,672 shares in its portfolio. The Netherlands-based Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno has invested 5.68% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Nbw Lc has 58,746 shares. Sadoff Invest accumulated 21,539 shares. Barry Advsr Limited Liability Company stated it has 3.17% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Parsons Capital Management Ri reported 6.8% stake. 186,891 were reported by Oak Assocs Oh. Cincinnati Fincl Corporation accumulated 8.96% or 1.17M shares. Old Dominion Capital Management holds 0.76% or 10,572 shares. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Tru holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 2,313 shares. Inspirion Wealth Advsrs Llc invested 1.24% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, Carnegie Asset Limited has 2.74% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Bancorporation has 2.09% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 595,338 are owned by Fiduciary Tru.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.12 earnings per share, down 9.40% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.34 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $9.75 billion for 23.98 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.82% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Bulls & Bears Of The Week: AT&T, Carnival, McDonald’s, Microsoft And More – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cruise line sector reeling after soft Carnival outlook – Seeking Alpha” published on June 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019. More interesting news about Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Carnival (CCL) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Insider Weekends: A Second Insider Of Carnival Purchases Shares – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold CCL shares while 180 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 380.52 million shares or 2.81% less from 391.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Buckingham owns 0.81% invested in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) for 170,120 shares. Daiwa Sb Invs reported 72,940 shares. Stralem And reported 117,955 shares stake. Kentucky Retirement owns 0.09% invested in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) for 17,506 shares. California-based Franklin has invested 0.04% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Lederer & Assoc Invest Counsel Ca holds 1.27% or 26,950 shares in its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) for 3.41M shares. Gamco Incorporated Et Al invested in 9,600 shares. Tradewinds Capital Mngmt Lc, a Washington-based fund reported 702 shares. Quantitative Investment Mgmt Lc reported 62,000 shares. Connor Clark Lunn Invest Mngmt Ltd has invested 0% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Davidson Invest Advisors owns 261,755 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Lc holds 0.1% or 444,771 shares. Ameriprise Fincl Inc owns 0.08% invested in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) for 3.35M shares. Dumont & Blake Inv Advsrs Ltd Liability Com holds 24,586 shares.