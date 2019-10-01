Carnival (CCL) Position Maintained by Portland Investment Counsel Inc; Constellation Brands (STZ) Holder Triangle Securities Wealth Management Lifted Its Position by $588,000 as Market Value Declined

Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 115.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Triangle Securities Wealth Management bought 2,940 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 5,490 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.10M, up from 2,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $209.33. About 1.09 million shares traded or 6.65% up from the average. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 13/03/2018 – Constellation Software Announces Resignation of Ian McKinnon and Appointment of Lori O’Neill to Its Bd of Directors; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA NVDA.O LAUNCHES DRIVE CONSTELLATION, CLOUD-BASED SELF-DRIVING CAR SIMULATOR; 30/05/2018 – Constellation, GE Team with The Home Depot to Install Largest Rooftop Solar Array in Washington, D.C; 15/05/2018 – Two Sigma Advisers Adds P&G, Exits Constellation Brands: 13F; 06/03/2018 – PROS Earns Placement on Constellation ShortList™ for Price Optimization Solutions; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Introduces DRIVE Constellation Simulation System to Safely Drive Autonomous Vehicles Billions of Miles in Virtual Reality; 16/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Constellation Software at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 16/03/2018 – Constellation Healthcare Technologies Files Voluntary Chapter 11 Petitions to Facilitate an Orderly and Efficient Sale Process; 29/03/2018 – STZ: ADDITIONAL MARKETNG SPEND IN FY19 WEIGHTED TO 1H; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC QTRLY REPORTED SALES $1,766 MLN, UP 8 PCT

Portland Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Carnival Corp (CCL) by 41.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portland Investment Counsel Inc bought 24,256 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% . The institutional investor held 82,959 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.86M, up from 58,703 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Carnival Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.75% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $42.51. About 6.35 million shares traded or 57.23% up from the average. Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 23/04/2018 – Carnival Cruise Line Announces Slate Of Senior Officers For New Carnival Panorama; 12/03/2018 – Carnival PLC: Carnival Corporation & plc Registration Statement; 19/03/2018 – W Virginia Gov: Governor and First Lady Justice announce plans for annual Easter Carnival; 11/04/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP – APPROVED RE-AUTHORIZATION OF UP TO $1 BLN IN SHARE REPURCHASES; 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL REVERSES LOSS IN LONDON, RISES 0.5% AFTER FY RESULT; 02/05/2018 – Forbes Names Carnival Corporation One of America’s Best Large Employers; 11/04/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP – ANNOUNCED AN 11 PERCENT INCREASE IN ITS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND; 15/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean, Carnival Named Most lnstagrammed Cruise Lines According to Seahub.com; 09/05/2018 – Carnival Legend To Reposition To Tampa In 2019, Also Offer Exciting Longer-Length Voyages From Honolulu, Vancouver And Los Ange; 09/05/2018 – Carnival, Port of Brisbane Plan to Develop A$158M Cruise Terminal

Portland Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $193.41 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Danaher Corp Del (NYSE:DHR) by 7,874 shares to 37,518 shares, valued at $5.36M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brookfield Infrast Partners (NYSE:BIP) by 8,951 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 86,084 shares, and cut its stake in Fortis Inc (FRTSF).

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.93 million activity. WEISENBURGER RANDALL J bought $930,000 worth of stock or 20,000 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold CCL shares while 212 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 384.78 million shares or 1.12% more from 380.52 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New England And Management holds 1.24% or 39,253 shares. 84,702 were accumulated by Teacher Retirement Of Texas. Bluecrest Cap Mgmt has invested 0.02% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Carlson Capital LP reported 0% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Da Davidson &, a Montana-based fund reported 49,484 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 0.06% or 77,219 shares. Allstate Corporation holds 62,280 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Bbt Mngmt Ltd Company holds 6,942 shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. Comml Bank Of Ny Mellon holds 0.04% or 2.79 million shares. M&T National Bank Corporation holds 0.02% or 92,391 shares in its portfolio. Stellar Mngmt Lc reported 1.1% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). National Bank & Trust reported 0.01% stake. Jolley Asset Limited Company has 2.85% invested in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) for 95,429 shares. Dnb Asset As has invested 0% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Wellington Mngmt Group Llp holds 0% or 4,891 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.73 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 44 investors sold STZ shares while 240 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 282 raised stakes. 132.14 million shares or 1.85% more from 129.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fosun International Limited holds 0.02% or 1,960 shares in its portfolio. Chicago Equity Prns Limited reported 0.03% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Family Mngmt Corp reported 9,863 shares. Gluskin Sheff And, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 106,877 shares. Geode Management Limited Liability Com reported 2.15M shares. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can owns 698,908 shares. Bluestein R H holds 2,980 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Oakworth Capital has 1.99% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Ameriprise Inc owns 583,517 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Bridgecreek Mgmt Limited has invested 1.75% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Riverpark Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 1.53% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Shapiro Cap invested in 5,850 shares or 0% of the stock. Tudor Invest Et Al invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Td Asset Mgmt Incorporated invested in 0.01% or 50,744 shares. Private Asset Mgmt Incorporated owns 13,594 shares.