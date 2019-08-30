Carnival (CCL) Position Maintained by Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc; As Exact Sciences (EXAS) Shares Rose, Shareholder R-H Dinel Investment Counsel Has Lowered Its Position

R-H Dinel Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS) by 18.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. R-H Dinel Investment Counsel sold 12,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.40% . The institutional investor held 52,900 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.58M, down from 64,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. R-H Dinel Investment Counsel who had been investing in Exact Sciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.83% or $3.46 during the last trading session, reaching $118.87. About 579,984 shares traded. Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) has risen 100.54% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 100.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXAS News: 17/04/2018 – Exact Sciences Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Vince Lombardi Cancer Foundation and Exact Sciences Team Up to Fight Colon Cancer; 30/05/2018 – Exact Sciences Applauds American Cancer Society’s Updated Colorectal Cancer Screening Guidelines to Include People Age 45-49; 20/03/2018 – EXACT SCIENCES CORP – STENHOUSE, VICE PRESIDENT, U.S. IMMUNOLOGY AT ABBVIE, WILL ASSUME NEW POSITION ON APRIL 2, 2018; 26/04/2018 – EXACT SCIENCES CORP EXAS.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $420 MLN TO $430 MLN; 26/04/2018 – EXACT Sciences 1Q Loss/Shr 33c; 16/03/2018 – Exact Sciences Corp: We admit to being early. But the science won’t be held back; 19/03/2018 – Exact Sciences Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Exact Sciences Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 19/03/2018 – Harry Connick, Jr. and Wife and Cancer Survivor Jill Connick Team Up to Urge People 50 and Older to Get Screened for Colon Cancer

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Carnival Corp (CCL) by 26.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc bought 18,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% . The institutional investor held 86,985 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.41 million, up from 68,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Carnival Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $44.17. About 1.40 million shares traded. Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 15/05/2018 – lnsomniac And LiveXLive Media To Stream Electric Daisy Carnival Las Vegas; 22/03/2018 – Carnival PLC: Carnival Corp & plc First Quarter Results; 15/05/2018 – MELVIN ADDED PAGS, EXP, NFLX, YUM, CCL IN 1Q: 13F; 15/03/2018 – CARNIVAL GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD – WU YANQI APPOINTED AS AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 26/04/2018 – CARNIVAL GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD 0996.HK – GONG XIAO CHENG RESIGNED AS EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR; 22/03/2018 – Carnival 1Q EPS 54c; 15/03/2018 – Carnival Corporation & plc To Hold Conference Call On First Quarter Earnings; 11/04/2018 – CARNIVAL BOOSTS QUARTERLY DIV 11% TO 50C/SHR FROM 45C, EST. 45C; 03/04/2018 – Cruise line Carnival said it will join the fight to contest Bermuda’s same-sex marriage ban; 03/04/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP CCL.N : BERENBERG RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $71.5 FROM $70

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold CCL shares while 180 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 380.52 million shares or 2.81% less from 391.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stellar Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 1.1% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) for 33,220 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Ins has invested 0.02% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Two Sigma Securities Limited Liability Com invested in 10,281 shares or 0% of the stock. The Tennessee-based Td Cap Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Glenmede Trust Na accumulated 70,340 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Signaturefd Limited Liability Corporation reported 3,271 shares. The Texas-based Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas has invested 0.01% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Kames Cap Pcl stated it has 222,289 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo And Mn accumulated 2.71 million shares. 100 were accumulated by Old Second Bancorporation Of Aurora. Plante Moran Fin Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) for 1,494 shares. Bridgewater Associates Limited Partnership reported 209,407 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. 271,164 are held by Davis R M. Whittier Trust owns 145 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Klingenstein Fields & Llc has invested 0.8% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL).

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.93 million activity. Shares for $930,000 were bought by WEISENBURGER RANDALL J.

More notable recent Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “52-Week Company Lows – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “At US$53.39, Is Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL)’s Earnings Grew 5.7%, Is It Enough? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 30, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy in August – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 12, 2019.