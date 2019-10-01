Carnival (CCL) Position Increased by Portland Investment Counsel Inc; Stieven Capital Advisors LP Has Lowered Its First Bancorp P R (FBP) Holding as Valuation Declined

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in First Bancorp P R (FBP) by 28.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp sold 319,462 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.01% . The hedge fund held 805,786 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.90M, down from 1.13 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in First Bancorp P R for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $9.98. About 1.66 million shares traded or 35.38% up from the average. First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) has risen 31.06% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.06% the S&P500. Some Historical FBP News: 09/04/2018 – Triumph Bancorp Expects First Bancorp Deal to Close During 3Q; 19/04/2018 – Fitch Upgrades First Bank of Nigeria’s Subordinated Notes to ‘CCC+’; 09/04/2018 – TRIUMPH TO BUY FIRST BANCORP OF DURANGO, SOUTHERN COLORADO; 09/04/2018 – Triumph Bancorp To Acquire First Bancorp Of Durango, Southern Colorado Corp. And Interstate Capital Corporation; 24/05/2018 – BNY Mellon First Bank to Offer Request for Payment Messaging Capabilities on The Clearing House’s Real-Time Payments Network; 19/04/2018 – PREMIER FINANCIAL TO BUY FIRST BANK OF CHARLESTON FOR $33.0M; 19/04/2018 – PREMIER FINANCIAL BANCORP INC – DEAL FOR $32.00 PER FIRST BANK SHARE; 19/04/2018 – Premier Financial Bancorp: First Bank Will Be Merged Into Premier Bank; 28/03/2018 – QATAR FIRST BANK FY LOSS 269.2M RIYALS; 27/04/2018 – First BanCorp Puerto Rico 1Q EPS 15c

Portland Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Carnival Corp (CCL) by 41.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portland Investment Counsel Inc bought 24,256 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% . The institutional investor held 82,959 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.86 million, up from 58,703 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Carnival Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $43.71. About 4.63 million shares traded or 14.65% up from the average. Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 24/05/2018 – CARNIVAL CEO CONCLUDES REMARKS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 15/04/2018 – St Thomas Source: Jikelle Martin Wins 2018 Carnival Queen Crown; 13/03/2018 – Cunard and Ancestry.com Collaborate to Offer Special Event Crossing: “A Journey of Genealogy”; 23/05/2018 – Holland America Line Guest Satisfaction Scores at Highest Ever and Wins 2018 Clarabridge Luminary Award for Elevating the Guest Experience; 11/04/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP – APPROVED RE-AUTHORIZATION OF UP TO $1 BLN IN SHARE REPURCHASES; 22/03/2018 – Carnival Sees Full-Year 2018 Net Rev Yields in Constant Currency to Be Up 2.5 %; 29/03/2018 – St Thomas Source: Application Deadline is March 31 for VI Carnival Adult’s/ Children’s Parade Troupes; 11/04/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP BOOSTS QTRLY DIV & AUTHORIZES ADDED $1B SHARE; 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL – EXPECTS 2018 FY NET CRUISE COSTS EXCLUDING FUEL PER ALBD IN CONSTANT CURRENCY COMPARED TO PRIOR YEAR TO BE UP ABOUT 1.0 PERCENT; 23/05/2018 – China will someday be the largest cruise market in the world, Carnival Corp CEO says

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.93 million activity. The insider WEISENBURGER RANDALL J bought 20,000 shares worth $930,000.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 47 investors sold CCL shares while 212 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 384.78 million shares or 1.12% more from 380.52 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Two Sigma Securities Limited Liability owns 10,396 shares. Nomura Asset Ltd holds 0.03% or 71,158 shares in its portfolio. First State Bank And Trust Co Of Newtown owns 7,045 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. First Hawaiian Savings Bank reported 0.05% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Fmr Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 189,978 shares. Royal London Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability Com holds 0.09% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) or 55,299 shares. Advsr Management Limited Co holds 240,123 shares. Flippin Bruce And Porter has invested 1.9% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Tiverton Asset Mgmt Limited Liability reported 21,435 shares. Meeder Asset Management reported 0% stake. The Michigan-based Csat Invest Advisory Limited Partnership has invested 0.02% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Sei Investments holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) for 1.20M shares. D E Shaw & Commerce Inc reported 0.01% stake. Scotia reported 19,366 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Portland Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $193.41 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 9,293 shares to 64,953 shares, valued at $3.70 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fortis Inc (FRTSF) by 10,656 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 91,958 shares, and cut its stake in Brookfield Infrast Partners (NYSE:BIP).

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $284.20M and $559.32 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Western Alliance Bancorp (NYSE:WAL) by 44,400 shares to 376,000 shares, valued at $16.82 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.20 EPS, up 25.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.16 per share. FBP’s profit will be $43.47M for 12.48 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual EPS reported by First BanCorp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.11% EPS growth.