Carnival (CCL) Position Held by Stralem & Co Inc; As Dominion Energy (D) Stock Price Declined, Reaves W H & Company Has Decreased by $25.64 Million Its Stake

Reaves W H & Company Inc decreased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc. (D) by 21.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reaves W H & Company Inc sold 337,385 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 1.21 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $92.85 million, down from 1.55 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reaves W H & Company Inc who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $60.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $75.33. About 4.24 million shares traded or 6.15% up from the average. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 16/05/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – “REMAIN CONFIDENT IN PROJECT APPROVALS AND ATLANTIC COAST PIPELINE WILL CONTINUE TO MOVE FORWARD WITH CONSTRUCTION AS SCHEDULED”; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy 1Q EPS 77c; 16/05/2018 – DOMINION: STILL CONFIDENT ATLANTIC COAST PIPELINE MOVES FORWARD; 21/03/2018 – GEORGIA PSC OKS DOMINION ENERGY-SCANA COMBINATION; 28/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Dominion Energy Rtgs Unafctd By Equity Issuance; 01/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Foresees Even Greater Growth of Renewable Energy; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY-REACTION OF MLP EQUITY TO FERC POLICY REVISION MAY HAVE MATERIALLY NEGATIVE IMPACT ON AMOUNT, PRICE AT WHICH DM CAN RAISE PUBLIC EQUITY; 26/04/2018 – DOMINION TRANS: MULLETT #3 UNPLANNED OUTAGE – 04/26/2018 02:45; 16/04/2018 – DOMINION RAISES NORTH ANNA 1 REACTOR TO 29% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 OPERATING EARNINGS OF $1.14 PER SHARE

Stralem & Co Inc increased its stake in Carnival Corp (CCL) by 6.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stralem & Co Inc bought 6,780 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% . The institutional investor held 117,955 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.98 million, up from 111,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stralem & Co Inc who had been investing in Carnival Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.30B market cap company. The stock increased 2.27% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $46.45. About 4.29 million shares traded or 1.75% up from the average. Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 28/03/2018 – CARNIVAL GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD – FY PROFIT FOR YEAR HK$525.5 MLN VS HK$49.6 MLN; 13/04/2018 – Princess Cruises Announces Encounters with Discovery at SEA Program Lineup for 2018; 28/03/2018 – Carnival Cruise Line Takes Delivery of 26th Ship, Carnival Horizon; 10/05/2018 – Carnival Cruise Line To Expand Its Cuba Cruise Offerings In 2019-20 Including The First Cuba Cruises From Charleston; 22/03/2018 – Carnival Sees 2Q Constant Currency Net Rev Yields Up Approximately 2.5% to 3.5 %; 03/04/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP CCL.N : BERENBERG RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $71.5 FROM $70; 09/03/2018 – St Thomas Source: VICC Seeking Parade Marshals, Convertible Vehicles for VI Carnival 2018; 22/03/2018 – Carnival 1Q Constant Currency Net Rev Yields Up 3.9%; 22/03/2018 – Carnival’s profit driven by higher ticket prices, on-board spending; 23/05/2018 – Holland America Line Guest Satisfaction Scores at Highest Ever and Wins 2018 Clarabridge Luminary Award for Elevating the Guest Experience

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $649,992 activity. $499,994 worth of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) was bought by BENNETT JAMES A on Wednesday, March 13.

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.93 million activity. 20,000 shares valued at $930,000 were bought by WEISENBURGER RANDALL J on Wednesday, July 3.