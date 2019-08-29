Carnival (CCL) Position Has Raised by Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel; Amica Retiree Medical Trust Has Trimmed Position in Exxon Mobil (XOM) by $1.18 Million as Share Price Declined

Amica Retiree Medical Trust decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) by 62.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amica Retiree Medical Trust sold 14,765 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 8,915 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $720,000, down from 23,680 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $286.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $67.68. About 9.03M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 12/05/2018 – KPRC 2 Houston: #BREAKING: Person shot at Exxon gas station on #Houston’s south side, police say -; 29/03/2018 – EXXON AND QPI WIN ANOTHER BLOCK IN SANTOS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SHAREHOLDERS REJECT PROPOSAL TO SPLIT CHIEF EXECUTIVE, CHAIRMAN ROLES; 13/04/2018 – TOP MASSACHUSETTS COURT REJECTS EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N BID TO BLOCK STATE CLIMATE CHANGE PROBE: COURT RULING; 24/04/2018 – U.S. top court curbs human rights claims against companies; 29/03/2018 – EXXON’S BIDS IN 15TH ROUND SHOW CONFIDENCE IN BRAZIL: LACERDA; 01/05/2018 – SABIC, EXXONMOBIL CREATE JV FOR PLANNED ETHANE CRACKER IN TEXAS; 31/03/2018 – Exxon Reports Emissions at Baytown, Texas, Refinery; 12/04/2018 – SANTOS LTD – ADVISED BY EXXONMOBIL THAT PRODUCTION OF LNG HAS SAFELY RESUMED FOLLOWING TEMPORARY SHUTDOWN OF OPS AFTER SEVERE EARTHQUAKE IN REGION; 09/05/2018 – EXXON BATON ROUGE LOUISIANA REFINERY PREPARING TO RESTART CRUDE UNIT

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel increased its stake in Carnival Corp (CCL) by 108.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel bought 14,020 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% . The institutional investor held 26,950 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.37 million, up from 12,930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel who had been investing in Carnival Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $43.4. About 2.38M shares traded. Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 16/05/2018 – Carnival Cruise Line Named ‘America’s Most Trusted Cruise Line’ By Reader’s Digest For Fourth Year In A Row; 25/05/2018 – Don’t Stop the Carnival by Kevin Le Gendre – sound and visionaries; 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP QTRLY GROSS REVENUE YIELDS INCREASED 9.2 PERCENT; 06/03/2018 – Highly Acclaimed Singer And Actress Elaine Paige Named Godmother Of New Seabourn Ovation; 27/03/2018 – St Thomas Source: VI Carnival 2018 to Begin With Calypso Elimination Tent on March 31; 13/03/2018 – Carnival Group: Higher Revenue From Property Development and Investment Buoys Earnings; 15/05/2018 – Carnival Corporation Launches Second of Four New Cruise Ships in 2018; 09/05/2018 – Carnival Legend To Reposition To Tampa In 2019, Also Offer Exciting Longer-Length Voyages From Honolulu, Vancouver And Los Angeles Next Year; 22/03/2018 – Carnival Cumulative Advanced Bookings for the Remainder of 2018 Are in Line With the Prior Yr at Higher Prices; 11/04/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP BOOSTS QTRLY DIV & AUTHORIZES ADDED $1B SHARE

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Exxon Mobil (XOM) Could Be Positioned for a Slump – Yahoo Finance” on August 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “EPA to roll back regulations on methane – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3 Potential Catalysts That Could Send Exxon Mobil Stock Surging – Investorplace.com” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Imagine Owning Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) And Wondering If The 24% Share Price Slide Is Justified – Yahoo Finance” published on May 13, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “7 Safe Dividend Stocks for Investors to Buy Right Now – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tci Wealth Advisors has invested 2.66% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Fort Point Prns Lc owns 16,841 shares. Moors & Cabot Inc reported 369,720 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Ltd Llc invested 0% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Timber Creek Capital Lc has 0.55% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Wellington Shields Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 2.13% stake. Brouwer And Janachowski Limited Company stated it has 3,047 shares. Fayez Sarofim And owns 10.19M shares. Comml Bank invested in 1.50M shares or 1.44% of the stock. First United Bank Trust holds 34,738 shares or 1.73% of its portfolio. Oakbrook Invs Ltd Liability holds 0.66% or 134,864 shares in its portfolio. Villere St Denis J Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). 69,500 are held by Viking Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability Com. Royal London Asset Ltd invested in 0% or 2.54M shares. Kempen Capital Management Nv stated it has 1.63% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).

Amica Retiree Medical Trust, which manages about $113.93 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) by 5,339 shares to 7,331 shares, valued at $419,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.93 million activity. On Tuesday, June 25 the insider DONALD ARNOLD W bought $997,267.