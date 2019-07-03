Carnival (CCL) Position Boosted by Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc; Pdc Energy (PDCE) Stake Increased by Oslo Asset Management Asa

Oslo Asset Management Asa increased its stake in Pdc Energy Inc (PDCE) by 8.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oslo Asset Management Asa bought 82,310 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.07 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.34 million, up from 982,981 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oslo Asset Management Asa who had been investing in Pdc Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $34.34. About 742,605 shares traded. PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) has declined 36.82% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.25% the S&P500. Some Historical PDCE News: 15/05/2018 – MANGROVE CAPITAL REDUCED PDCE IN 1Q: 13F; 25/05/2018 – PDC ENERGY INC – RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR A MAXIMUM CREDIT AMOUNT OF $2.5 BLN; 02/05/2018 – CORRECT: PDC ENERGY 1Q PRODUCTION REPORTED IN ERROR; 25/05/2018 – PDC ENERGY INC – RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT AMENDS AND RESTATES COMPANY’S THIRD AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF MAY 21, 2013; 02/05/2018 – PDC Energy 1Q Rev $260.6M; 02/05/2018 – PDC ENERGY 1Q ADJ EBITDA $190.1M, EST. $182.8M; 30/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind PDC Energy, Black Stone Minerals, BJ’s Restaurants, Karyopharm Therapeutics, SBA C; 12/03/2018 PDC Brands appoints John F. Owen as Chief Financial Officer; 02/05/2018 – PDC ENERGY 1Q PRODUCTION 8.9 MMBOE; 16/03/2018 – PDC Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc increased its stake in Carnival Corp (CCL) by 17.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc bought 27,631 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.71% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 186,957 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.48 million, up from 159,326 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc who had been investing in Carnival Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $46.18. About 2.52 million shares traded. Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) has declined 17.02% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 15/03/2018 – Carnival Corporation & plc To Hold Conference Call On First Quarter Earnings; 24/04/2018 – Carnival Corporation Selects Konami’s SYNKROS Casino Management System for Fleetwide Gaming Operations; 18/04/2018 – Holland America Group Chief Executive Officer Stein Kruse Receives Netherland-America Foundation Ambassadors’ Award; 12/03/2018 – REG-Carnival PLC: Carnival Corporation & plc Registration Statement; 03/04/2018 – Cruise line Carnival says it will join the fight to contest Bermuda’s same-sex marriage ban; 22/03/2018 – Carnival’s profit driven by higher ticket prices, on-board spending; 15/05/2018 – LIVEXLIVE MEDIA – SIGNED DEAL FOR TENCENT VIDEO TO LIVESTREAM ELECTRIC DAISY CARNIVAL LAS VEGAS TO AUDIENCES IN MAINLAND CHINA, HONG KONG AND MACAU; 07/04/2018 – Honor World Carnival is Coming to Thailand; 11/04/2018 – CARNIVAL BOOSTS QUARTERLY DIV 11% TO 50C/SHR FROM 45C, EST. 45C; 26/04/2018 – Carnival Cruise Line Names Lars Ljoen to Head Marine Operations

Since January 31, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 3 insider sales for $276,685 activity. $373,000 worth of stock was bought by Ellis Mark E on Friday, May 10. The insider Crisafio Anthony J sold 1,500 shares worth $51,315.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold PDCE shares while 65 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 64.75 million shares or 7.66% less from 70.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement holds 0.01% or 101,500 shares in its portfolio. Connable Office owns 5,754 shares. Wisconsin-based Mason Street Advsr Limited Liability Com has invested 0.02% in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE). Amer has 50,068 shares. Great West Life Assurance Co Can, a Manitoba – Canada-based fund reported 88,970 shares. Quantbot Technologies Limited Partnership invested in 0.02% or 4,249 shares. Profund Advsrs Limited Liability owns 7,425 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Llc has 0% invested in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE). 2.09 million were reported by Harris Associates L P. Art Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation holds 31,900 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Limited Liability has 0% invested in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) for 132,837 shares. Aperio Grp Lc reported 18,717 shares. Mackenzie invested in 9,350 shares. Loomis Sayles Lp has invested 0.03% in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE). Nomura Holdings invested 0% of its portfolio in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold CCL shares while 180 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 380.52 million shares or 2.81% less from 391.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gulf Intll National Bank (Uk) Ltd reported 0.09% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Buffington Mohr Mcneal holds 0% or 200 shares. Chase Investment Counsel Corp holds 0.12% or 4,695 shares. Cohen Klingenstein Limited Liability Co invested in 150,174 shares. Victory Cap Management owns 7,549 shares for 0% of their portfolio. E&G Advsrs LP has invested 0.24% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Ftb Advsrs holds 3,444 shares. London Of Virginia invested 3% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Profund Advsrs Llc owns 10,512 shares. Federated Investors Pa stated it has 167,140 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Millennium Mngmt Limited Company has 5,165 shares. Todd Asset Mgmt Lc stated it has 635,629 shares. 17,506 are owned by Kentucky Retirement. Klingenstein Fields And Com Ltd Llc has invested 0.8% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Lenox Wealth Management has invested 0% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL).

Since January 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 selling transactions for $513,497 activity. KRUSE STEIN sold 6,966 shares worth $364,082. DONALD ARNOLD W had bought 22,050 shares worth $997,267.