Carnival (CCL) Market Value Declined While Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Has Lifted by $350,000 Its Holding; Caterpillar (CAT) Holding Held by Enterprise Financial Services Corp

Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc increased its stake in Carnival Corp (CCL) by 35.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc bought 7,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.71% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 26,518 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.35 million, up from 19,518 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc who had been investing in Carnival Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $47.27. About 3.31 million shares traded. Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) has declined 17.02% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 24/05/2018 – CARNIVAL CEO SPEAKS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 27/03/2018 – CIBS2018 is an lmmersive 360-Degree Water Carnival with Activities, Celebrities and Programs; 09/05/2018 – ACCC GIVES CONDITIONAL APPROVAL FOR CARNIVAL, PORT OF BRISBANE; 24/05/2018 – Queen Latifah Names New Carnival Horizon in Naming Ceremony Showcasing Talented Young Artists of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital®; 28/03/2018 – CARNIVAL FY NET HK$394.7M; 15/05/2018 – Carnival Cruise Line To Offer Three Exciting Longer Length Carnival Journeys Sailings In 2019, Including 24-Day Trans-Pacific C; 11/04/2018 – Carnival Board Approves Reauthorization of Up to $1B Share Repurchases; 30/05/2018 – DUFRY AG DUFN.S – DUFRY SIGNS NEW CONTRACTS WITH HOLLAND AMERICA LINE, CARNIVAL AND NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE; 15/05/2018 – Carnival Corporation Launches Second of Four New Cruise Ships in 2018; 11/04/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO 50C FROM 45C, EST. 45C

Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc (CAT) by 438.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Enterprise Financial Services Corp bought 3,889 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 4,775 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $647,000, up from 886 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $132.92. About 4.23M shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 18.02% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 20/03/2018 – CAT: NOT SEEING PRICING ENVIRONMENT IMPROVING FOR MINING EQUIP; 04/04/2018 – Caterpillar Beating Deere Shows China Has Farming in Cross-Hairs; 19/04/2018 – Caterpillar Inc. Files Form 10-Q; 30/04/2018 – `As Good as It Gets’ Worry Goes Beyond Caterpillar: Markets Live; 11/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR ROLLING 3-MOS APRIL MACHINE SALES EAME UP 23%; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR SAYS BELIEVES GLOBAL ECONOMIC CONDITIONS AND FAVORABLE COMMODITY PRICE LEVELS WILL DRIVE MINERS TO INCREASE CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018; 08/05/2018 – Energy Storage North America 2018 Partners with CALSTART to Showcase the Future of Energy Storage and Clean Transportation; 04/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – BOARD APPOINTED ANDREW BONFIELD AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER EFFECTIVE SEPTEMBER 1, 2018; 03/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – APPOINTED STEVE FERGUSON A VICE PRESIDENT OF COMPANY, EFFECTIVE JUNE 1, 2018; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR – FY OUTLOOK INCLUDES ABOUT $400 MLN OF RESTRUCTURING COSTS, UNCHANGED FROM PREVIOUS OUTLOOK

Enterprise Financial Services Corp, which manages about $458.18M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 2,185 shares to 1,024 shares, valued at $187,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019, also Schaeffersresearch.com with their article: “Caterpillar Stock Set for Another Post-Earnings Drop – Schaeffers Research” published on July 24, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For July 24, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Caterpillar Stock Soared 13.8% in June – The Motley Fool” published on July 04, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Caterpillar Stock Is a Growth Play and (Maybe) an Income Play – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold CAT shares while 409 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 365.67 million shares or 3.37% less from 378.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisors Preferred Limited stated it has 138 shares. Peavine Capital Ltd Liability Co holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 2,800 shares. 650 were accumulated by Credit Agricole S A. First Fincl Bank And Of Newtown owns 10,706 shares. Pinnacle Limited Liability holds 19,011 shares. Anchor Capital Lc accumulated 0% or 1,680 shares. 67,080 are held by Birmingham Com Al. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company invested 0.06% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Donaldson Capital Management Lc stated it has 16,250 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Northwest Invest Counselors has invested 1.32% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Parametric Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Oakbrook Lc stated it has 2% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Manufacturers Life Insurance The invested in 1.42 million shares or 0.21% of the stock. Tdam Usa Inc has 0.06% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Lc has invested 0.04% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc, which manages about $185.74 million and $272.71M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (JFR) by 66,613 shares to 10,244 shares, valued at $99,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cohen & Steers Closed (FOF) by 110,199 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57,282 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund (VTA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold CCL shares while 180 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 380.52 million shares or 2.81% less from 391.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street Corp holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) for 17.36M shares. Franklin Resources holds 0.04% or 1.30 million shares. Financial Counselors Inc holds 0.34% or 157,510 shares in its portfolio. Investec Asset Mgmt Ltd stated it has 8,542 shares. Johnson Fincl Grp Inc Inc has invested 0.12% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Utah Retirement reported 75,504 shares. Baldwin Invest Limited Co holds 0.17% or 11,291 shares. 150 are held by Central Bancorporation And Tru. Burney reported 98,054 shares. Etrade Cap Management Ltd owns 66,992 shares. Piedmont Investment Advsr Incorporated stated it has 69,675 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Jfs Wealth Advsrs Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) for 100 shares. New York-based Neuberger Berman Gp Ltd Com has invested 0.11% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Stanley holds 4,746 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Sprucegrove Investment Mngmt Limited has 0.58% invested in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) for 171,142 shares.

More notable recent Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Apple, Carnival, Generac, Lyft, Six Flags, Square, Tecnoglass, Yum Brands, Western Digital, Zoetis and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 01, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday – Benzinga” published on July 01, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Notable Insider Buys This Past Week: Carnival, Worthington – Benzinga” on July 06, 2019. More interesting news about Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “I’m Not Buying Carnival Corporation’s Recent Weakness – Seeking Alpha” published on April 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Insider Weekends: A Second Insider Of Carnival Purchases Shares – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 08, 2019.