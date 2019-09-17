Carnival (CCL) Market Valuation Declined While Portland Investment Counsel Has Raised Holding; Birch Hill Investment Advisors Lifted Wabtec (WAB) Stake by $664,347; Share Value Rose

Portland Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Carnival Corp (CCL) by 41.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portland Investment Counsel Inc bought 24,256 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% . The institutional investor held 82,959 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.86 million, up from 58,703 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Carnival Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $49.1. About 1.94 million shares traded. Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 23/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Carnival Corp. and Global Payments; 09/05/2018 – Carnival, Port of Brisbane Plan to Develop A$158M Cruise Terminal; 22/03/2018 – Carnival Cumulative Advanced Bookings for the Remainder of 2018 Are in Line With the Prior Yr at Higher Prices; 15/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean, Carnival Named Most lnstagrammed Cruise Lines According to Seahub.com; 15/05/2018 – Carnival Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Carnival Corp Launches Second of Four New Cruise Ships in 2018; 11/04/2018 – Carnival PLC: Dividend Declaration; 30/05/2018 – Bend Source: A Carnival with a K; 11/04/2018 – CARNIVAL BOOSTS QUARTERLY DIV 11% TO 50C/SHR FROM 45C, EST. 45C; 13/04/2018 – Princess Cruises Announces Encounters with Discovery at SEA Program Lineup for 2018

Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Wabtec Corp (WAB) by 2.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc bought 9,357 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% . The institutional investor held 340,860 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.46 million, up from 331,503 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Wabtec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $75.7. About 366,150 shares traded. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 28.67% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 16/04/2018 – Knorr and WABTEC Employees File Antitrust Lawsuit to Recover Damages Stemming From Employers’ “No-Poach” Conspiracy; 21/05/2018 – Wabtec and GE Transportation to Merge, Creating Global Leader for Rail Equipment, Services and Software; 21/05/2018 – GE Overhaul Gets Boost From $11.1 Billion Rail Deal With Wabtec; 25/04/2018 – Moody’s: Changed Wabtec’s Outlook in Consideration of Operating Performance That Has Lagged Expectations Since the 2016 Acquisition of Faiveley; 24/04/2018 – Wabtec Reports 1Q EPS Of 92 Cents, Affirms Full-Year Guidance; 22/03/2018 Research Report Identifies Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies, National Western Life Group, Impinj, Ingles Markets, RCI Hospit; 12/04/2018 – Wabtec Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC: TOO EARLY TO SAY IF GE MINING BUSINESS TO BE DIVESTED; 15/05/2018 – TimesSquare Capital Management Buys New 1.1% Position in Wabtec; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC OUTLOOK NEGATIVE BY MOODY’S

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.93 million activity. 22,050 Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) shares with value of $997,267 were bought by DONALD ARNOLD W.

Portland Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $193.41 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fortis Inc (FRTSF) by 10,656 shares to 91,958 shares, valued at $3.63 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 9,293 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 64,953 shares, and cut its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (NYSE:BAM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.38, from 1.42 in 2019Q1.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its down 3.54, from 4.39 in 2019Q1.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 1 sale for $1.19 billion activity. GENERAL ELECTRIC CO had sold 16.97 million shares worth $1.19 billion on Friday, August 9. NEUPAVER ALBERT J also bought $652,600 worth of Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) shares. KASSLING WILLIAM E also bought $503,520 worth of Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) shares.