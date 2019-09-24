Carnival (CCL) Holding Maintained by Portland Investment Counsel Inc; San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca Has Trimmed Honeywell Intl (HON) Position by $339,126

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 10.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca sold 1,949 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 15,820 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.76M, down from 17,769 at the end of the previous reported quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $119.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $165.76. About 2.38M shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT DOES NOT RESTRICT HONEYWELL’S ABILITY TO PAY DIVIDENDS, NOR DOES IT CONTAIN FINANCIAL COVENANTS; 18/05/2018 – Honeywell Names Alessandro Gili as Financial Chief of Transportation Systems Spinoff; 06/03/2018 Honeywell Partners With Global Logistics Provider Kuehne + Nagel To Bring New Innovations To Supply Chain Customers; 16/04/2018 – Ball Aerospace to Collaborate with Honeywell for Optical Communication DataLinks Products; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION 4Q REV. 6.4B RUPEES; 29/03/2018 – ONTIC – SIGNED LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH HONEYWELL FOR COCKPIT DISPLAYS; LICENSE COVERS 26 PRODUCT FAMILIES CONSISTING OF 162 LINE REPLACEABLE UNITS; 06/04/2018 – Honeywell targets 10 pct revenue growth in Southeast Asia this year; 24/04/2018 – Honeywell International Inc. Reduces Ownership Threshold for Shareowners to Call Special Meetings From 20% to 15%; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl Raises FY View To Sales $42.7B-$43.5B; 19/04/2018 – Honeywell Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Portland Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Carnival Corp (CCL) by 41.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portland Investment Counsel Inc bought 24,256 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% . The institutional investor held 82,959 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.86 million, up from 58,703 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Carnival Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $47.62. About 3.54M shares traded. Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 07/05/2018 – This $1 billion cruise ship with a race track hopes to dethrone Carnival and Royal Caribbean; 15/05/2018 – Carnival Cruise Line To Offer Three Exciting Longer Length Carnival Journeys Sailings In 2019, Including 24-Day Trans-Pacific Crossing, 13-Day Panama Canal Transit And 14-Day Hawaii Cruise; 16/05/2018 – Carnival Cruise Line Named ‘America’s Most Trusted Cruise Line’ By Reader’s Digest For Fourth Year In A Row; 23/03/2018 – Princess Cruises Sails to the “Rhythm of the Caribbean” by Introducing New lmmersive Cultural Experiences; 17/04/2018 – Queen Mary 2 Guests to be First to Board the QE2 Hotel in Dubai; 15/05/2018 – Carnival Corporation Launches Second of Four New Cruise Ships in 2018; 24/05/2018 – The one sentence that took Carnival’s CEO from poverty to running a $48 billion company; 15/03/2018 – Carnival PLC: Carnival to Hold Conference Call on 1st Quarter Earnings; 24/05/2018 – Queen Latifah Names New Carnival Horizon in Naming Ceremony Showcasing Talented Young Artists of St. Jude Children’s Research H; 22/03/2018 – Carnival Sees 2Q Constant Currency Net Rev Yields Up Approximately 2.5% to 3.5 %

Portland Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $193.41 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK) by 40,100 shares to 92,800 shares, valued at $12.47 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fortis Inc (FRTSF) by 10,656 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 91,958 shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

More notable recent Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Carnival makes schedule changes at Port Tampa Bay due to Hurricane Dorian – Tampa Bay Business Journal” on August 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Has Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) Been Employing Capital Shrewdly? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 28, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Nike, Micron, BlackBerry, Carnival and More Major Earnings Coming This Week – 24/7 Wall St.” on September 22, 2019. More interesting news about Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Cruise company stocks slide as Hurricane Dorian batters the Bahamas – South Florida Business Journal” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Airline and cruise names hit by oil price spike – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.93 million activity. On Tuesday, June 25 the insider DONALD ARNOLD W bought $997,267.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold CCL shares while 212 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 384.78 million shares or 1.12% more from 380.52 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California Pub Employees Retirement invested in 0.04% or 759,048 shares. The Iowa-based Cambridge Inv Advsr has invested 0.01% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Zebra Capital Management Lc accumulated 0.55% or 22,961 shares. Shelton Cap Mngmt stated it has 5,879 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Stifel Fincl Corporation owns 0.21% invested in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) for 1.79 million shares. Foster Motley, Ohio-based fund reported 47,456 shares. Capwealth Advisors Ltd Liability owns 318,203 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement holds 0.05% or 20,100 shares. Cap Advisers Ltd Com holds 39,357 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. First Interstate Financial Bank has invested 0.16% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Central National Bank Communication invested in 150 shares. Retirement Of Alabama, Alabama-based fund reported 186,732 shares. Lord Abbett & Limited Liability Corp reported 1.10M shares stake. 1.34M were reported by Franklin. 112,718 are owned by Guggenheim.

More notable recent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON): Is It A Smart Long Term Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Is Honeywell a Buy? – The Motley Fool” published on August 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “I Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) Passed With Ease – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Honeywell: Stick With What Has Been Working – Seeking Alpha” published on September 02, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5 Internet of Things Stocks to Buy Now – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 42 investors sold HON shares while 503 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 512.29 million shares or 0.70% more from 508.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rowland & Co Counsel Adv has invested 0% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Cannell Peter B Inc reported 0.31% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Mackenzie Financial invested 0.36% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). The United Kingdom-based Legal General Gru Public Limited has invested 0.41% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Janney Ltd Co has invested 0.85% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Checchi Cap Advisers Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.17% or 7,694 shares. Oxbow Advsrs Llc reported 0.34% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Hartford Management Com accumulated 0.46% or 93,756 shares. Dillon & Inc reported 4,049 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Hartford Mngmt invested in 1.86% or 31,948 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Banking Corporation invested in 633,104 shares or 0.37% of the stock. Vision Capital reported 1.75% stake. Pinnacle Fin Prtn holds 62,910 shares or 0.82% of its portfolio. Moody Financial Bank Division holds 112,338 shares or 0.56% of its portfolio. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 303,500 shares or 0.05% of the stock.

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca, which manages about $245.76M and $217.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 6,482 shares to 24,755 shares, valued at $3.30 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 1,460 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,260 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (TLT).

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45 billion for 20.62 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual earnings per share reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.