Carnival (CCL) Holding Maintained by Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc; Holder Fort Washington Investment Advisors Raised Providence Service Common (PRSC) Position

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Providence Service Corp Common (PRSC) by 2.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc bought 6,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.84% . The hedge fund held 220,743 shares of the transportation services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.66M, up from 214,743 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Providence Service Corp Common for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $752.60M market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $58.01. About 8,533 shares traded. The Providence Service Corporation (NASDAQ:PRSC) has declined 20.28% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PRSC News: 11/04/2018 – PROVIDENCE SERVICE – PLAN TO INTEGRATE SUBSTANTIALLY ALL ACTIVITIES PERFORMED AT CORPORATE HOLDING CO LEVEL INTO LOGISTICARE, CO’S LARGEST UNIT; 08/03/2018 – Providence Service 4Q Adj EPS 66c; 24/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Jack Henry & Associates, The Providence Service, Farmer Brothers, comScore, Pref; 30/05/2018 – Providence Service Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – Providence Service 4Q EPS $2.41; 22/05/2018 – LogistiCare and National Kidney Foundation Join to End Kidney Disease; 11/04/2018 – PROVIDENCE SERVICE CORPORATION ANNOUNCES ORGANIZATIONAL CONSOLIDATION; 11/04/2018 – Providence Service Corporation Announces Organizational Consolidation to Strengthen Operational Effectiveness; 08/03/2018 – Providence Service 4Q Net $38.9M; 11/04/2018 – Providence Service: To Integrate All Functions Currently Performed at Holding Co Level Into LogistiCare

Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc increased its stake in Carnival Corp (CCL) by 13.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc bought 41,547 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% . The institutional investor held 348,872 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.24M, up from 307,325 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc who had been investing in Carnival Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 8.23% or $3.96 during the last trading session, reaching $44.1. About 6.06M shares traded or 53.06% up from the average. Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 03/04/2018 – Seabourn’s 2018 Alaska/British Columbia Season To Feature World-class Expedition Team Leading “Ventures By Seabourn” Optional T; 09/05/2018 – Carnival Legend To Reposition To Tampa In 2019, Also Offer Exciting Longer-Length Voyages From Honolulu, Vancouver And Los Angeles Next Year; 12/03/2018 – Holland America Line Premieres ‘Planet Earth Il in Concert’ Featuring Breathtaking Footage and Live Music in Partnership with BBC Earth; 24/05/2018 – The one sentence that took Carnival’s CEO from poverty to running a $48 billion company; 15/03/2018 – CARNIVAL GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD 0996.HK – Ll JING APPOINTED AS AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR; 23/04/2018 – Princess Cruises Reveals 2020 World Cruise Onboard Pacific Princess; 23/03/2018 – Princess Cruises Sails to the “Rhythm of the Caribbean” by Introducing New Immersive Cultural Experiences; 27/03/2018 – Princess Cruises’ Director Of Culinary Experience Is Named To The Prestigious Association Of The Master Chefs Of France; 22/03/2018 – Carnival 1Q EPS 54c; 03/04/2018 – Cruise line Carnival Corp. is joining the fight to contest Bermuda’s same-sex marriage ban

Investors sentiment increased to 1.6 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.48, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 13 investors sold PRSC shares while 34 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 12.65 million shares or 0.39% less from 12.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Susquehanna Llp reported 7,517 shares. 8,538 are held by New York State Teachers Retirement Systems. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda reported 12,021 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Ameritas Inv Ptnrs reported 931 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Co owns 0% invested in The Providence Service Corporation (NASDAQ:PRSC) for 38,575 shares. 88,940 were accumulated by Principal Financial Gp. Monarch Ptnrs Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp invested 0.51% of its portfolio in The Providence Service Corporation (NASDAQ:PRSC). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 0% or 3,771 shares. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can accumulated 0% or 2,153 shares. Eagle Boston Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 15,690 shares. Thb Asset has 6,581 shares. Wellington Limited Liability Partnership invested in 349,639 shares. Coliseum Mngmt Ltd, a Connecticut-based fund reported 1.22M shares. Fmr Limited Liability Com has 155 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd stated it has 4,487 shares.

More notable recent The Providence Service Corporation (NASDAQ:PRSC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “LogistiCare Awarded Contract to Manage West Virginia’s Non-Emergency Medical Transportation Program – GlobeNewswire” on September 11, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “LogistiCare Announces CEO Transition Nasdaq:PRSC – GlobeNewswire” published on December 08, 2016, Globenewswire.com published: “Providence Service Corporation Reports Third Quarter 2018 Results – GlobeNewswire” on November 07, 2018. More interesting news about The Providence Service Corporation (NASDAQ:PRSC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “LogistiCare Enters into Agreement to Acquire Circulation, Inc. – GlobeNewswire” published on September 18, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Providence Service (NASDAQ:PRSC) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $44.90 billion and $8.98 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index Fd Ftse Smcap Etf (VSS) by 7,160 shares to 2,133 shares, valued at $225,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 42,720 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 89,954 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr Msci Eafe Etf (EFA).

More notable recent Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “South Florida cruise lines resume trips to the Bahamas – South Florida Business Journal” on September 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL)’s Earnings Grew 5.7%, Is It Enough? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 30, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Traders Weigh In On Southwest Airlines, EA And More – Benzinga” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Carnival gets approval for port terminal expansion – South Florida Business Journal” with publication date: September 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.38, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold CCL shares while 212 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 384.78 million shares or 1.12% more from 380.52 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 138,660 were accumulated by South Dakota Invest Council. Connor Clark Lunn Mgmt Ltd accumulated 131,475 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Strategy Asset Managers Limited Liability Co holds 0.5% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) or 38,214 shares. Victory Cap Mgmt, Ohio-based fund reported 161,801 shares. Petrus Tru Com Lta stated it has 307,658 shares or 2.54% of all its holdings. Ftb Inc stated it has 3,103 shares. New England & Mngmt Inc stated it has 39,253 shares. National Pension Service reported 0.09% stake. Duncker Streett reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Moreover, Apg Asset Mngmt Nv has 0.21% invested in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Assetmark holds 0% or 10,549 shares. M&R Cap Mngmt holds 0% or 100 shares in its portfolio. Franklin Res holds 0.03% or 1.34M shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Guernsey-based Bluecrest Cap Ltd has invested 0.02% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL).