Carnival (CCL) Holding Maintained by Ardevora Asset Management Llp; Raffles Associates LP Has Cut Napco Sec Technologies (NSSC) Position as Market Value Rose

Raffles Associates Lp decreased its stake in Napco Sec Technologies Inc (NSSC) by 14.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raffles Associates Lp sold 24,162 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.99% . The hedge fund held 142,024 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.95 million, down from 166,186 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raffles Associates Lp who had been investing in Napco Sec Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $637.01M market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $25.76. About 216,552 shares traded. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) has risen 87.38% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 87.38% the S&P500. Some Historical NSSC News: 19/04/2018 – DJ NAPCO Security Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NSSC); 15/05/2018 – Ranger Investment Mgmt Buys Into Napco Security Technologies; 07/05/2018 – Napco Security Systems 3Q EPS 10c; 07/05/2018 – Napco Security Systems 3Q Rev $22.2M; 07/05/2018 – Napco Security Systems 3Q Net $1.83M; 26/03/2018 NAPCO Security Technologies Announces Additional Large Purchase Order From Pepperdine University

Ardevora Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Carnival Corp (CCL) by 5.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ardevora Asset Management Llp bought 24,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% . The institutional investor held 494,488 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.08 million, up from 470,188 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ardevora Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Carnival Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.58B market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $45.72. About 3.46M shares traded. Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 11/04/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP BOOSTS QTRLY DIV & AUTHORIZES ADDED $1B SHARE; 03/04/2018 – Cruise line Carnival Corp. is joining the fight to contest Bermuda’s same-sex marriage ban; 12/03/2018 – Carnival PLC: Carnival Corporation & plc Registration Statement; 15/05/2018 – lnsomniac, LiveXLive, Zebra Entertainment And Tencent Video Sign Partnership Agreement To Distribute Livestream Of Electric Daisy Carnival (EDC) Las Vegas; 28/03/2018 – Carnival Cruise Line Takes Delivery of 26th Ship, Carnival Horizon; 22/03/2018 – Carnival Sees Full-Year 2018 Net Rev Yields in Constant Currency to Be Up 2.5 %; 11/04/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP – ANNOUNCED AN 11 PERCENT INCREASE IN ITS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND; 25/04/2018 – St Thomas Source: VITRAN Extends Hours for Carnival Week; 24/04/2018 – Holland America Line Sponsors Guest Chef Night at Seattle’s FareStart Restaurant with President Orlando Ashford and Executive Team Serving Diners; 09/05/2018 – Antitrust Regulator Imposes Two Conditions on Carnival, Port of Brisbane Agreement

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $1.93 million activity. On Tuesday, June 25 the insider DONALD ARNOLD W bought $997,267.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold CCL shares while 180 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 380.52 million shares or 2.81% less from 391.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Security Bancorporation Of Sioux City Iowa Ia invested in 9,471 shares or 0.56% of the stock. Capital Intl Sarl reported 65,281 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Corp reported 341,747 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Stewart And Patten Llc has 212,202 shares. Stoneridge Partners has 106,212 shares for 1.59% of their portfolio. Lodestar Investment Counsel Lc Il accumulated 13,215 shares. Natixis Advsr Lp, Massachusetts-based fund reported 339,756 shares. North Star Invest Management Corp holds 600 shares. Lsv Asset Mgmt invested in 0% or 36,500 shares. Apg Asset Nv reported 0.18% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Prudential Plc reported 305,516 shares. 21,558 are owned by Fdx Inc. 95,400 are owned by Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership. Stralem Communication holds 2.74% or 117,955 shares. Commonwealth Bancorp Of holds 71,898 shares.

Ardevora Asset Management Llp, which manages about $3.83B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amphenol Corp New (NYSE:APH) by 30,600 shares to 392,248 shares, valued at $37.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 34,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 496,600 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

