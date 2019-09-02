Carnival (CCL) Holder Sequoia Financial Advisors Cut Its Stake by $3.62 Million as Stock Price Declined; Broderick Brian C Has Raised Disney (DIS) Position by $1.92 Million

Broderick Brian C increased its stake in Disney (DIS) by 205.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broderick Brian C bought 17,285 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 25,684 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.85M, up from 8,399 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broderick Brian C who had been investing in Disney for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $244.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $137.26. About 5.62M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 30/05/2018 – Michael Jackson’s estate sues ABC for copyright infringement; 12/04/2018 – Hollywood Reporter: Exclusive: Disney’s live-action ‘Mulan’ lands Gong Li, Jet Li; 23/04/2018 – DJ Walt Disney Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DIS); 25/04/2018 – Disney – Pixar Toy Story Land, Shanghai Disney Resort’s First Major Expansion Since Opening, Debuts at Shanghai Disneyland; 22/03/2018 – Citizen to Become Official Timepiece of Walt Disney World® Resort, Disneyland® Resort and Marvel New Media’s Creative Space; 30/04/2018 – DISNEY: ‘INFINITY WAR’ U.S. OPENING WEEKEND EST. $258.2M; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY 2Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 08/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – BOARD DECIDED IT WAS “IMPERATIVE” THAT BOB IGER REMAIN AS CHAIRMAN AND CEO THROUGH 2021; 22/05/2018 – ‘Solo’ director says new ‘Star Wars’ film puts character first; 07/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-COMCAST CORP CMSA.O ARRANGING FINANCING WITH BANKS FOR ALL-CASH BID FOR TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC FOXA.O

Sequoia Financial Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Carnival Corp (CCL) by 93.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sequoia Financial Advisors Llc sold 72,486 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% . The institutional investor held 4,710 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $239,000, down from 77,196 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Carnival Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $44.08. About 2.53M shares traded. Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 19/03/2018 – St Thomas Source: Deadline for Persons Interested in Judging VI Carnival 2018 Events is March 21; 11/04/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP BOOSTS QTRLY DIV & AUTHORIZES ADDED $1B SHARE; 24/05/2018 – CARNIVAL CEO CONCLUDES REMARKS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP QTRLY GROSS REVENUE YIELDS INCREASED 9.2 PERCENT; 03/04/2018 – Seabourn’s 2018 Alaska/British Columbia Season To Feature World-class Expedition Team Leading “Ventures By Seabourn” Optional T; 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP – IN CONSTANT CURRENCY, NET CRUISE COSTS EXCLUDING FUEL PER ALBD INCREASED 1.0 PERCENT FOR QTR; 30/05/2018 – Bend Source: A Carnival with a K; 02/05/2018 – Forbes Names Carnival Corporation One of America’s Best Large Employers; 17/05/2018 – Princess Cruises Reveals 2019-2020 Panama Canal ltineraries; 28/03/2018 – CARNIVAL FY NET HK$394.7M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold CCL shares while 180 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 380.52 million shares or 2.81% less from 391.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schroder Gp has 0.07% invested in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) for 856,383 shares. Bartlett And Communication Limited Co holds 100 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Central Bancshares Trust invested 0% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Sprucegrove Invest holds 0.58% or 171,142 shares in its portfolio. Etrade Capital Mgmt accumulated 66,992 shares. Renaissance Tech Limited Liability Corp has 0.02% invested in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Lenox Wealth Mngmt accumulated 95 shares. Wells Fargo Com Mn accumulated 2.71 million shares. Cypress Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 1.68% or 179,195 shares. Amalgamated Bank invested in 0.06% or 51,105 shares. Pggm Invests holds 0.22% or 839,630 shares. 1.11M were accumulated by Lord Abbett & Ltd Company. Cambridge Research Advsrs holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) for 28,006 shares. Korea Inv Corporation has 55,942 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Strs Ohio holds 0.05% or 223,636 shares.

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.93 million activity. 20,000 shares were bought by WEISENBURGER RANDALL J, worth $930,000.

Sequoia Financial Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.18B and $1.22B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 49,351 shares to 54,230 shares, valued at $4.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Index Shs Fds (CWI) by 378,948 shares in the quarter, for a total of 854,574 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHA).

Analysts await Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $2.53 earnings per share, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. CCL’s profit will be $1.78B for 4.36 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual earnings per share reported by Carnival Corporation & Plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 283.33% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amer Ins Com Tx owns 0.8% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 136,975 shares. Accredited Invsts invested 0.2% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 2,005 are owned by First Dallas. Smead Cap Mngmt holds 679,755 shares or 3.83% of its portfolio. Nelson Roberts Invest Advsr Ltd Liability Com has 53,437 shares. Loews Corporation holds 3,884 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Adirondack Tru Company has 13,801 shares for 1.3% of their portfolio. Florida-based Steinberg Glob Asset Mgmt has invested 0.12% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Veritas Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.02% or 2,110 shares. Ally Fincl stated it has 55,000 shares or 1.16% of all its holdings. Clark Capital Gp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 6,853 shares. Indiana Tru And Inv Management stated it has 15,837 shares. Regentatlantic Ltd Liability holds 145,488 shares or 1.13% of its portfolio. Arvest Bancorporation Trust Division owns 180,147 shares. Shell Asset Com holds 283,595 shares or 0.69% of its portfolio.

Broderick Brian C, which manages about $279.92M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) by 10,400 shares to 18,935 shares, valued at $1.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

