Carnival (CCL) Holder Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Has Lifted Stake by $912,500 as Share Price Declined; Lbmc Investment Advisors Holds Stake in A F L A C (AFL)

Lbmc Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in A F L A C Inc (AFL) by 210.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lbmc Investment Advisors Llc bought 36,798 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.67% with the market. The institutional investor held 54,296 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.72 million, up from 17,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in A F L A C Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $56.8. About 739,680 shares traded. Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has risen 13.42% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.99% the S&P500. Some Historical AFL News: 09/03/2018 – RM LAW Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against Aflac Incorporated; 02/04/2018 – Aflac Incorporated Announces Completion of Aflac Japan Branch Conversion to Subsidiary; 02/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns First-time Aa3 Ifsr To Aflac Japan; Outlook Stable; 02/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Aflac Life Insurance Japan ‘A+’; Otlk Stable; 29/05/2018 – Aflac Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Aflac Incorporated Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 16, 2018 (AFL); 17/05/2018 – Aflac, Commonwealth Bank of Australia, Google, and Liberty Global Join PegaWorld 2018 Keynote Lineup; 03/04/2018 – Aflac Names J. Todd Daniels as EVP; Principal Financial Officer, Aflac Japan and Albert A. Riggieri as SVP, Global Chief Risk Officer and Chief Actuary, Aflac Incorporated; 11/04/2018 – April 16th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Aflac Incorporated (AFL); 25/04/2018 – AFLAC REPORTS 1Q RESULTS, AFFIRMS 2018 OUTLOOK, DECLARES 2Q

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Carnival Corp (CCL) by 26.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc bought 18,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.71% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 86,985 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.41M, up from 68,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Carnival Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $46.68. About 1.61M shares traded. Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) has declined 17.02% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 13/04/2018 – Princess Cruises Announces Encounters with Discovery at SEA Program Lineup for 2018; 30/03/2018 – St Thomas Source: Calendar of Events for Virgin Islands Carnival 2018; 23/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with Carnival Corporation CEO Arnold Donald on one of his company’s ships, the Carnival Horizon; 11/04/2018 – Carnival Expects $6B Cash From Operations in 2018; 24/05/2018 – Carnival CEO Donald Sees ‘Great’ Environment for Cruise Industry (Video); 09/05/2018 – Carnival, Port of Brisbane Plan to Develop A$158M Cruise Terminal; 20/04/2018 – Senior Executive Appointments and Promotions Announced for Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn and Carnival Australia; 18/05/2018 – Princess Cruises Releases South America 2019-2020 Cruise Vacations; 11/04/2018 – Carnival Board Approves Reauthorization of Up to $1B Share Repurchases; 16/04/2018 – Leonardo DiCaprio, Kourtney Kardashian Rave at Neon Carnival 2018

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 sales for $3.01 million activity. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $99,659 was bought by Lloyd Karole. On Monday, February 4 the insider Koide Masatoshi sold $1.29 million.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold AFL shares while 320 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 471.73 million shares or 2.76% less from 485.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fort Washington Inv Oh reported 83,461 shares. Bokf Na invested in 0.07% or 58,196 shares. Todd Asset Mgmt Llc stated it has 0.42% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Royal London Asset Ltd reported 523,519 shares. Pittenger And Anderson Inc invested in 0.21% or 52,780 shares. Badgley Phelps Bell holds 0.02% or 5,000 shares in its portfolio. Boys Arnold & holds 51,682 shares or 0.39% of its portfolio. Crawford Investment Counsel invested in 0.03% or 20,408 shares. 33,792 were reported by Kcm Ltd Liability Company. Fred Alger stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Whitnell Company has invested 1.52% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Mirae Asset Invests Communications invested in 0.04% or 101,040 shares. Hexavest, Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 1.56 million shares. Auxier Asset Mngmt has invested 1.31% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Qs Invsts Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 61,134 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings.

Lbmc Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $904.16M and $630.47 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr S&P 500/ Barra Growth Index (IVW) by 2,783 shares to 38,338 shares, valued at $6.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 selling transactions for $513,497 activity. $119,688 worth of stock was sold by PEREZ ARNALDO on Friday, January 11. KRUSE STEIN had sold 6,966 shares worth $364,082 on Friday, January 11.