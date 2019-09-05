Carnival (CCL) Holder Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Lifted Its Position by $463,500 as Shares Declined; As Franco Nevada (FNV) Shares Rose, Veritas Asset Management Llp Cut Stake

Veritas Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Franco Nevada Corp (FNV) by 12.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritas Asset Management Llp sold 15,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.81% . The institutional investor held 108,400 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.14M, down from 123,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritas Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Franco Nevada Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.89% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $99.03. About 61,597 shares traded. Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) has risen 18.93% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500. Some Historical FNV News: 07/03/2018 – Franco-Nevada 4Q EPS 23c; 09/05/2018 – Franco-Nevada Raises Dividend to 24c Vs. 23c; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP – IN 2018, FRANCO-NEVADA EXPECTS REVENUE OF $50 MLN TO $60 MLN FROM ITS OIL & GAS ASSETS; 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP – QUARTERLY DIVIDEND INCREASED FROM $0.23 TO $0.24 PER SHARE; 09/05/2018 – Franco-Nevada 1Q Rev $173.1M; 15/05/2018 – Odey Asset Adds Finish Line, Exits Franco-Nevada: 13F; 07/03/2018 – Franco-Nevada 4Q Rev $167.2M; 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA 1Q ADJ EPS 34C, EST. 28C; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP QTRLY REVENUE $167.2 MLN, UP 7.7%; 09/05/2018 – Franco-Nevada: Paul Brink Appointed Pres and COO

Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc increased its stake in Carnival Corp (CCL) by 25.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc bought 9,270 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% . The institutional investor held 45,681 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.32 million, up from 36,411 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc who had been investing in Carnival Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $44.7. About 219,320 shares traded. Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 23/04/2018 – Princess Cruises Reveals 2020 World Cruise Onboard Pacific Princess; 09/04/2018 – Seabourn Expands Culinary Offerings With “Earth & Ocean At The Patio™” – An “Al Fresco” Dining Experience; 03/04/2018 – Cruise line Carnival Corp. is joining the fight to contest Bermuda’s same-sex marriage ban; 13/03/2018 – Carnival Implements the World’s First Multi-Orbit, Tri-Band Capable Shipboard Antenna System; 06/05/2018 – New York Post: Water line break floods rooms on hellish Carnival cruise; 04/05/2018 – Carnival PLC: Block Listing Six Monthly Return; 12/03/2018 – Carnival PLC: Carnival Corporation & plc Registration Statement; 19/03/2018 – St Thomas Source: Deadline for Persons Interested in Judging VI Carnival 2018 Events is March 21; 24/05/2018 – Speedcast Delivers New Standard of Internet Guest Experience with Unparalleled Bandwidth to Carnival Horizon Cruise Ship; 02/05/2018 – St Thomas Source: Carnival Committee Announces March and Parade Winners

Veritas Asset Management Llp, which manages about $11.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 770,741 shares to 6.24M shares, valued at $735.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dentsply Sirona Inc by 76,545 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13.55M shares, and has risen its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP).

Analysts await Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.44 earnings per share, up 51.72% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.29 per share. FNV’s profit will be $82.59M for 56.27 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual earnings per share reported by Franco-Nevada Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.41% EPS growth.

