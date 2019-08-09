Carnival (CCL) Holder Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel Has Boosted Holding by $701,000; Lesa Sroufe & Co Lowered Its Holding in Total S A F Sponsored Adr 1 Ad (TOT) by $323,235

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel increased its stake in Carnival Corp (CCL) by 108.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel bought 14,020 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% . The institutional investor held 26,950 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.37 million, up from 12,930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel who had been investing in Carnival Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.27% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $46.45. About 4.29M shares traded or 1.75% up from the average. Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 24/05/2018 – CARNIVAL CEO CONCLUDES REMARKS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 17/04/2018 – Upper Makefieldf: UM Fire Company Carnival – May 1 – May 5; 22/03/2018 – Carnival 1Q EPS 54c; 24/05/2018 – CARNIVAL CEO: REDUCING CONSUMPTION OF FUEL AS PRICES RISE; 15/04/2018 – St Thomas Source: Jikelle Martin Wins 2018 Carnival Queen Crown; 10/05/2018 – Carnival to Offer First Cuba Cruises From Charleston; 22/03/2018 – Carnival 1Q Net $391M; 02/05/2018 – St Thomas Source: Carnival Committee Announces March and Parade Winners; 25/05/2018 – Don’t Stop the Carnival by Kevin Le Gendre – sound and visionaries; 13/03/2018 – Carnival Group: Higher Revenue From Property Development and Investment Buoys Earnings

Lesa Sroufe & Co decreased its stake in Total S A F Sponsored Adr 1 Ad (TOT) by 9.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lesa Sroufe & Co sold 5,877 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.91% . The institutional investor held 53,780 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.99 million, down from 59,657 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co who had been investing in Total S A F Sponsored Adr 1 Ad for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $129.85B market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $49.32. About 1.20M shares traded. TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) has declined 19.48% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.48% the S&P500. Some Historical TOT News: 14/03/2018 – Total SA Approves Capital Increase for Employees and Retirees Under Certain Conditions; 06/04/2018 – TOTAL SA TOTF.PA : INDEPENDENT RESEARCH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 55.00 FROM EUR 54.00; RATING HOLD; 09/05/2018 – Iran Gas Company Says France’s Total Keen on Iran Projects; 24/05/2018 – TOTAL TO TAKE 10% STAKE IN ARCTIC LNG2 PROJECT: CHALLENGES; 30/05/2018 – IRAN: TOTAL HAS 60 DAYS TO NEGOTIATE ROLE IN S. PARS GAS FIELD; 13/04/2018 – Total: Main Indicators; 19/03/2018 – The National UAE: Exclusive: France’s Total to stay clear of Lebanese maritime area contested by Israel; 26/04/2018 – Total: First Quarter 2018 Results; 11/05/2018 – Algeria: Total Strengthens Its Cooperation with Sonatrach and Launches the Engineering Studies for a Petrochemical Project in; 05/03/2018 – TOTAL CEO SAYS DEVELOPING U.S. LNG STRATEGY IS NECESSARY

More notable recent TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Oil Flat, Seesaws On Demand Fears – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Top Oil Stocks to Buy This Month – Motley Fool” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Total Is One of the Top Oil Supermajors for Dividends – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Oil In Limbo As Feds Move To Cut Interest Rates – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Exxon: Expect Additional Bearishness – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Analysts await TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.27 earnings per share, down 13.61% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.47 per share. TOT’s profit will be $3.34B for 9.71 P/E if the $1.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.05 actual earnings per share reported by TOTAL S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.95% EPS growth.

More notable recent Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “I’m Not Buying Carnival Corporation’s Recent Weakness – Seeking Alpha” on April 02, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Surprising Stocks That Hit New Lows Last Week – Motley Fool” published on July 30, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Buy Carnival Stock – Benzinga” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Wedbush Slashes Carnival Price Target Amid Weakness In Continental Europe – Benzinga” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “How Is Carnival Cruise Lines Doing? – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 28, 2019.

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.93 million activity. $997,267 worth of stock was bought by DONALD ARNOLD W on Tuesday, June 25.