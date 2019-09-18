Carnival (CCL) Holder Hutchinson Capital Management Lifted Holding; Eog Res (EOG) Stock Price Declined While Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys Has Lowered Stake

Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys decreased its stake in Eog Res Inc (EOG) by 13.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys sold 5,617 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 36,644 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.41 million, down from 42,261 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys who had been investing in Eog Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.71% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $79.83. About 46,831 shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 14/05/2018 – VP Donaldson Gifts 914 Of EOG Resources Inc; 25/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – EOG seeking to pull out of British North Sea; 04/05/2018 – EOG COO BILLY HELMS COMMENTS ON FIRST QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC – TARGETS $3 BLN DEBT REDUCTION AND HIGHER DIVIDEND GROWTH RATE; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.19, EST. $1.01; 03/05/2018 – EOG to Accelerate Dividend Growth as Shale Becomes Cash Machine; 25/04/2018 – Ernie Scheyder: Exclusive: EOG Resources is selling its entire British North Sea operations(Company is already the largest U.S; 04/05/2018 – EOG SAYS CAN REDUCE DEBT, GROW DIVIDEND AT MOST OIL PRICES; 04/05/2018 – EOG SAYS EAGLE FORD IN TEXAS STILL HAS `SIGNIFICANT UPSIDE’; 04/05/2018 – EOG: LESS THAN 10% OF ITS U.S. OIL EXPOSED TO W. TEXAS DISCOUNT

Hutchinson Capital Management increased its stake in Carnival Corporation (CCL) by 17.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hutchinson Capital Management bought 43,875 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% . The institutional investor held 288,958 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.45 million, up from 245,083 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management who had been investing in Carnival Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $48.9. About 151,520 shares traded. Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 22/03/2018 – Carnival Sees 2Q Adj EPS 56c-Adj EPS 60c; 03/04/2018 – Cruise line Carnival Corp. joins the fight against Bermuda’s same-sex marriage ban; 22/03/2018 – Carnival’s profit driven by higher ticket prices, on-board spending; 29/03/2018 – Holland America Line’s Partnership with the Seattle Mariners Continues For 2018 Baseball Season; 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL SEES FY ’18 NET REV YIELDS IN LINE W/ DEC. GUIDANCE; 15/03/2018 – Princess Cruises Debuts Curated Culinary Experiences with New Bon Appétit Partnership; 02/05/2018 – St Thomas Source: Carnival Committee Announces March and Parade Winners; 05/03/2018 – Carnival PLC: Notification of Transactions of Directors/PDMRS; 25/05/2018 – Don’t Stop the Carnival by Kevin Le Gendre – sound and visionaries; 12/03/2018 – Wake Forest: “Carnival for the Kids” starts Tuesday, continues through Sunday

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.38, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold CCL shares while 212 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 384.78 million shares or 1.12% more from 380.52 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Cls Investments Ltd Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) for 3,857 shares. Balyasny Asset Ltd Liability Co reported 0.09% stake. 76,031 were reported by British Columbia Inv. Captrust reported 534 shares. Bluecrest Capital Ltd holds 0.02% or 4,964 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 914,600 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Oak Ridge Invs Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.02% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Regions Financial holds 0.01% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) or 23,853 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 1.59M shares. 211 are owned by Toth Advisory. Aqr Limited Company holds 641,215 shares. Nelson Roberts Inv Advsrs Ltd Llc reported 0% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Norinchukin Savings Bank The holds 0.04% or 57,979 shares in its portfolio. Qs Investors Ltd Co reported 241,336 shares. Destination Wealth invested 0% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL).

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.93 million activity. DONALD ARNOLD W bought $997,267 worth of stock or 22,050 shares.

Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys, which manages about $5.90B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brighthouse Finl Inc by 13,587 shares to 20,408 shares, valued at $749,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 75,472 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.39M shares, and has risen its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc (NYSE:DRI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 51 investors sold EOG shares while 295 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 272 raised stakes. 486.44 million shares or 0.01% more from 486.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Swedbank has 0.28% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 666,439 shares. Federated Invsts Pa holds 0.12% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) or 536,217 shares. Northcoast Asset Management Llc holds 161,291 shares. Natixis Advisors LP invested in 98,146 shares or 0.07% of the stock. New York-based Howe & Rusling has invested 0% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Beck Mack & Oliver Limited Liability Company invested in 2,760 shares. Checchi Advisers Limited Liability reported 0.06% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Hills Bancorp Tru holds 18,511 shares or 0.45% of its portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 47,508 shares. General American owns 120,725 shares for 1.06% of their portfolio. Jones Fincl Lllp owns 0% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 21,588 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) Limited has 6,258 shares. 5,458 were reported by Srb. Hbk Sorce Advisory stated it has 2,429 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Profund Ltd accumulated 23,183 shares.