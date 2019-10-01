Carnival (CCL) Holder Camarda Financial Advisors Has Increased Its Stake; Celgene Corp. (CELG) Position Has Boosted by Price Michael F

Price Michael F increased its stake in Celgene Corp. (CELG) by 18.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Price Michael F bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The hedge fund held 130,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.02M, up from 110,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Price Michael F who had been investing in Celgene Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $99.13. About 2.61 million shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 04/05/2018 – Alibaba, Celgene and Virtu Financial are some of the names set to publish earnings; 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC EXPANDS RELATIONSHIP WITH MERCK, ANNOUNCES CLINICAL COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE COMBINATION OF IMMUNOPULSE IL-12 AND KEYTRUDA FOR TRIPLE NEGATIVE BREAST CANCER; 28/03/2018 – bluebird bio and Celgene Corporation Enter into Agreement to Co-Develop and Co-Promote Anti-BCMA CAR T Cell Therapy bb2121 in the United States; 30/04/2018 – Delaware US Growth Adds Applied Materials, Exits Celgene; 13/04/2018 – BMY: OPDIVO SHOWED STAT SIG BENEFIT VERSUS DOCETAXEL; 10/04/2018 – Novartis drug Afinitor DISPERZ® receives FDA approval to treat TSC-associated partial-onset seizures; 09/04/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SAFETY PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA IN PHASE 3 TRIAL WAS CONSISTENT; 02/04/2018 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics Doses First Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients With Pegzilarginase in Both Monotherapy and KEYTRUDA Combination Trials; 29/03/2018 – Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit against Celgene Corporation; 25/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Investors’ ‘negative’ views on Celgene may be ‘warranted,’ analyst says

Camarda Financial Advisors Llc increased its stake in Carnival Corp (CCL) by 9742.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Camarda Financial Advisors Llc bought 31,761 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% . The institutional investor held 32,087 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.49M, up from 326 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Carnival Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.85% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $42.47. About 5.02 million shares traded or 24.22% up from the average. Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 13/03/2018 – Carnival Implements the World’s First Multi-Orbit, Tri-Band Capable Shipboard Antenna System; 17/05/2018 – Princess Cruises Reveals 2019-2020 Panama Canal Itineraries; 13/03/2018 – CARNIVAL GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD – EXPECTS PROFIT TO INCREASE SIGNIFICANTLY BY APPROXIMATELY 8 TIMES FOR FY; 09/03/2018 – St Thomas Source: VICC Seeking Parade Marshals, Convertible Vehicles for VI Carnival 2018; 26/04/2018 – Super Bowl Champion Jake Elliott To Face Off Against Carnival Horizon Godmother Queen Latifah In Lip Sync Battle: Horizon, Part; 22/03/2018 – Carnival Sees Full-Year 2018 Net Rev Yields in Constant Currency to Be Up 2.5 %; 10/05/2018 – Carnival Cruise Line Unveils Largest, Most Technologically Advanced Operations Center In Cruise Industry; 15/05/2018 – Carnival Cruise Line To Offer Three Exciting Longer Length Carnival Journeys Sailings In 2019, Including 24-Day Trans-Pacific Crossing, 13-Day Panama Canal Transit And 14-Day Hawaii Cruise; 27/03/2018 – St Thomas Source: VI Carnival 2018 to Begin With Calypso Elimination Tent on March 31; 15/03/2018 – CARNIVAL GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD 0996.HK – WANG CHUNNING APPOINTED AS VICE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.38, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 47 investors sold CCL shares while 212 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 384.78 million shares or 1.12% more from 380.52 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. London Of Virginia holds 2.66% or 6.64 million shares. Parkside National Bank & Trust & invested in 1,131 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Stewart & Patten Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 231,412 shares or 1.93% of the stock. Carroll Fincl Assoc reported 0% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Brandywine Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Com owns 495,265 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Voya Investment Mgmt Lc invested in 196,880 shares. Allstate accumulated 0.05% or 62,280 shares. 92,975 are held by Jane Street Limited Liability Corporation. Davis R M Incorporated owns 0.38% invested in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) for 231,179 shares. 2.91 million are held by Legal General Group Public Ltd. Ledyard Fincl Bank has invested 0.04% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Hayek Kallen Invest Mngmt, Alabama-based fund reported 32,887 shares. Commercial Bank Of America De holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) for 13.82 million shares. Raymond James Trust Na invested in 0.15% or 58,016 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 92,267 shares.

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.93 million activity. On Wednesday, July 3 the insider WEISENBURGER RANDALL J bought $930,000.

Camarda Financial Advisors Llc, which manages about $213.32 million and $50.97M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Physicians Rlty Tr (NYSE:DOC) by 23,910 shares to 99,027 shares, valued at $1.73M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 12,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 67,609 shares, and cut its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS).

