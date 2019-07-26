Carnival (CCL) Holder Black Creek Investment Management Has Trimmed Stake as Valuation Declined; As Bank Of America (BAC) Valuation Declined, Paradigm Financial Advisors Increased by $8.36 Million Its Stake

Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc increased its stake in Bank Of America (BAC) by 872.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc bought 309,638 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 345,138 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.52M, up from 35,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Bank Of America for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $287.66B market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $30.79. About 19.36 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 09/05/2018 – BofA faces class-action lawsuit over appraisals; 15/05/2018 – ResMed Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – CytomX Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17; 16/05/2018 – Crispr Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 03/04/2018 – THIRD POINT REINSURANCE LTD TPRE.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $17 FROM $18; 09/05/2018 – Spectrum Pharmaceuticals to Present Corporate Update at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Health Care Conference on May 16th; 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-BofA seeking some margin loan sales after Steinhoff loss – Bloomberg; 25/05/2018 – D.C. airport bonds to lead holiday week in U.S. muni market; 14/05/2018 – Sage Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – Evolus Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17

Black Creek Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Carnival Corp (CCL) by 51.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Black Creek Investment Management Inc sold 2.12M shares as the company’s stock declined 5.71% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.03 million shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $103.00 million, down from 4.15 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Carnival Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.95B market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $47.38. About 1.51M shares traded. Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) has declined 17.02% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 27/04/2018 – Seabourn Takes Delivery Of New Ultra-Luxury Ship, Seabourn Ovation; 15/03/2018 – Carnival Corporation & plc To Hold Conference Call On First Quarter Earnings; 24/05/2018 – CARNIVAL CEO SPEAKS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 23/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with Carnival Corporation CEO Arnold Donald on one of his company’s ships, the Carnival Horizon; 03/04/2018 – Seabourn’s 2018 Alaska/British Columbia Season To Feature World-class Expedition Team Leading “Ventures By Seabourn” Optional Tours; 20/03/2018 – The Wrap: Neon Carnival 2018: Creator Brent Bolthouse Reveals New Location, Details; 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 56C TO 60C, EST. 53C; 09/05/2018 – ACCC GIVES CONDITIONAL APPROVAL FOR CARNIVAL, PORT OF BRISBANE; 11/04/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Opening snapshot: in the red; 22/03/2018 – REG-Carnival PLC: Carnival Corp & plc First Quarter Results

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.93 million activity. 20,000 shares were bought by WEISENBURGER RANDALL J, worth $930,000.

More notable recent Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “A Bad Beat In Carnival Shares – Seeking Alpha” on March 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Jobs Day, Tesla Deliveries And Dazzling Dividends – Seeking Alpha” published on June 29, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 1, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Notable Insider Buys This Past Week: Carnival, Worthington – Benzinga” published on July 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Bulls & Bears Of The Week: AT&T, Carnival, McDonald’s, Microsoft And More – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 29, 2019.

Analysts await Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $2.53 earnings per share, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. CCL’s profit will be $1.81B for 4.68 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual earnings per share reported by Carnival Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 283.33% EPS growth.

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Investors Should Just Keep Banking On Bank Of America – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Banks plan bigger buybacks this year – Seeking Alpha” published on June 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Bank of America (BAC) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “BofA reduces net interest income guidance – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Why Citigroup Is The Best Bank Stock To Buy – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

