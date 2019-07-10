Carnival (Call) (CCL) Holder Paloma Partners Management Company Raised Stake by $485,000; Hansberger Growth Investors LP Has Lowered Its Diageo Plc (DEO) Stake by $439,937; Share Value Rose

Hansberger Growth Investors Lp decreased its stake in Diageo Plc (DEO) by 12.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hansberger Growth Investors Lp sold 2,699 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,274 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.99M, down from 20,973 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hansberger Growth Investors Lp who had been investing in Diageo Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $102.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $172.46. About 215,011 shares traded. Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has risen 17.69% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical DEO News: 28/03/2018 – DIAGEO: CO. EXPECTS AFRICA PERFORMANCE TO IMPROVE IN 2H; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Drinks companies bank on an unusual cocktail recipe: less alcohol; 02/05/2018 – Diageo Appoints New Executives in North America; 24/05/2018 – Diageo to Sell U.S. Drinks Brands for Up to $1 Bln -Sky News; 12/04/2018 – Diageo’s East African Breweries aims to tap rising spirits demand in Kenya; 16/05/2018 – DIAGEO PLC DGE.L – LAUNCHES AND PRICES FOUR-TRANCHE $2 BLN FIXED AND FLOATING RATE USD DENOMINATED BONDS; 02/05/2018 – Diageo Appoints Ed Pilkington Chief Marketing and Innovation Officer, Diageo North America; 16/05/2018 – Diageo PLC Launches $2 Bln Bonds; 16/05/2018 – DIAGEO SAYS MACRO IS IMPROVING IN LATAM, GDP ACCELERATING; 25/05/2018 – FOCUS-Aperitif, anyone? Spirits firms chase cocktail for growth

Paloma Partners Management Company increased its stake in Carnival Corp (Call) (CCL) by 81.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paloma Partners Management Company bought 9,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.71% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 21,600 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.10M, up from 11,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paloma Partners Management Company who had been investing in Carnival Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $45.51. About 3.95 million shares traded. Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) has declined 17.02% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 05/03/2018 – Holland America Line Elevates Celebrated Sushi Chef Andy Matsuda to its International Culinary Council; 08/05/2018 – Carnival PLC: Carnival PLC – Voting Rights and Capital; 23/05/2018 – China will someday be the largest cruise market in the world, Carnival Corp CEO says; 23/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with Carnival Corporation CEO Arnold Donald on one of his company’s ships, the Carnival Horizon; 24/04/2018 – Carnival Corp Selects Konami’s SYNKROS Casino Management System for Fleetwide Gaming Ops; 28/03/2018 – CARNIVAL GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD – FY REVENUE HK$2.19 BLN VS HK$1.93 BLN; 24/04/2018 – Holland America Line Sponsors Guest Chef Night at Seattle’s FareStart Restaurant with President Orlando Ashford and Executive Team Serving Diners; 10/05/2018 – Carnival to Offer First Cuba Cruises From Charleston; 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP – IN CONSTANT CURRENCY, NET CRUISE COSTS EXCLUDING FUEL PER ALBD INCREASED 1.0 PERCENT FOR QTR; 03/04/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP CCL.N : BERENBERG RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $71.5 FROM $70

Paloma Partners Management Company, which manages about $4.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) by 7,576 shares to 6,700 shares, valued at $313,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle Corp (Call) (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.08 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,900 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold CCL shares while 180 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 380.52 million shares or 2.81% less from 391.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1.54M were reported by Sterling Limited Liability Company. Benjamin F Edwards has 0% invested in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Geode Cap Mgmt Limited Co has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Telemus Ltd owns 0.02% invested in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) for 5,655 shares. Fdx Advisors stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Platinum Invest Ltd owns 29,260 shares. 7,200 are held by Connor Clark And Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Carroll Fincl Assoc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Toronto Dominion Bancorp has invested 0.05% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Quantitative Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Jfs Wealth Advsr Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) for 100 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc owns 4.85M shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Raymond James & Assoc invested in 0.26% or 3.34M shares. Wells Fargo Mn owns 2.71 million shares. Pecaut Communication owns 100 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio.

Since January 11, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.93 million activity. 22,050 shares valued at $997,267 were bought by DONALD ARNOLD W on Tuesday, June 25. WEISENBURGER RANDALL J also bought $930,000 worth of Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) on Wednesday, July 3. PEREZ ARNALDO had sold 2,290 shares worth $119,688.

Hansberger Growth Investors Lp, which manages about $2.32 billion and $101.88 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carnival Plc (NYSE:CUK) by 6,269 shares to 91,479 shares, valued at $4.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nxp Semiconductors Nv (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 4,767 shares in the quarter, for a total of 110,611 shares, and has risen its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (NYSE:HDB).