Carnegie Capital Asset Management Upped Amgen (AMGN) Stake; Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Has Cut Its Norfolk Southern (NSC) Stake

Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc increased Amgen Inc (AMGN) stake by 36.29% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc acquired 18,926 shares as Amgen Inc (AMGN)’s stock rose 5.93%. The Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc holds 71,079 shares with $13.50 million value, up from 52,153 last quarter. Amgen Inc now has $122.35B valuation. The stock increased 2.36% or $4.71 during the last trading session, reaching $204.02. About 2.49M shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 14/05/2018 – Evenity (romosozumab; Amgen/UCB/Astellas) Drug Overview Report 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 29/03/2018 – FDA SAYS GRANTED APPROVAL OF BLINCYTO TO AMGEN; 22/05/2018 – AMGEN INC – ALL OF DIRECTOR NOMINEES WERE RE-ELECTED TO BOARD AT ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS; 05/04/2018 – Samsung, Biogen Reach Deal With AbbVie to Sell Near Copy of Humira; 10/04/2018 – AMGEN AMGN.O TO BUILD NEXT-GENERATION BIOMANUFACTURING PLANT ADJACENT TO WEST GREENWICH, Rl PLANT-GOV. GINA RAIMONDO; 17/04/2018 – AMGEN AMGN.O TRIAL SHOWED EPISODIC MIGRAINE FREQUENCY CUT BY AT LEAST 50 PERCENT IN 30.3 PERCENT OF AIMOVIG PATIENTS VS 13.7 PERCENT OF PLACEBO GROUP; 10/03/2018 – PRALUENT REDUCES RISK OF MAJOR ADVERSE CARDIOVASCULAR EVENTS BY 15 PCT VS PLACEBO IN MULTI-YEAR “OUTCOMES” STUDY – DATA; 21/05/2018 – FDA Approves Prolia® (Denosumab) For Glucocorticoid-lnduced Osteoporosis; 10/03/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI SAY PRALUENT PRICING OFFER TO BE TIED TO INDEPENDENT ICER REVIEW OF NEW RISK REDUCTION DATA; 27/04/2018 – California Life Sciences Institute (CLSI) Names Presentation High School Sophomore the Amgen Bay Area BioGENEius Finalist

Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc decreased Norfolk Southern (NSC) stake by 6.54% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc sold 74,493 shares as Norfolk Southern (NSC)’s stock declined 4.54%. The Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc holds 1.07 million shares with $199.08 billion value, down from 1.14M last quarter. Norfolk Southern now has $45.57B valuation. The stock increased 1.85% or $3.15 during the last trading session, reaching $173. About 1.33 million shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 01/05/2018 – CFO Earhart Gifts 175 Of Norfolk Southern Corp; 27/03/2018 – Norfolk Southern appoints McClellan, Elkins to new positions; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP – QTRLY MERCHANDISE REVENUE $1,605 MLN VS $1,584 MLN; 24/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern Announces Blockchain in Transport Alliance Membership; 09/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN SAYS PARTNERS WITH PLUG AND PLAY TO DRIVE INNOVATION IN SUPPLY CHAIN LOGISTICS; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP – QTRLY COAL REVENUE $434 MLN VS $420 MLN; 16/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern Presenting at Conference May 23; 16/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: NORFOLK SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY-ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION-IN AURORA, PORTAGE COUNTY, OHIO; 14/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern partners with Plug and Play to drive innovation in supply chain logistics

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Advisory Securities Limited Liability Corporation reported 7,239 shares stake. Timber Creek Cap Mngmt Ltd reported 2.18% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Opus Point Prns Mgmt Llc reported 0.32% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Conning holds 1.4% or 235,534 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Balyasny Asset Ltd has 0.01% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 11,787 shares. Hussman Strategic Advisors owns 20,000 shares. Putnam Investments Lc accumulated 0.75% or 1.70 million shares. Founders Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 14,979 shares. Hillsdale Investment Management Incorporated accumulated 3,030 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Jpmorgan Chase Com invested 0.09% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Vigilant Limited Liability Com reported 3,450 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Daiwa Secs Grp has 62,383 shares. Banque Pictet And Cie invested in 42,435 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Pggm Invs invested 0.87% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Heritage owns 99,846 shares.

Among 9 analysts covering Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 78% are positive. Amgen Inc has $234 highest and $20200 lowest target. $217.78’s average target is 6.74% above currents $204.02 stock price. Amgen Inc had 14 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup upgraded Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) rating on Thursday, May 23. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $20500 target. Morgan Stanley maintained Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) rating on Monday, July 15. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $20700 target. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) rating on Friday, March 8. Cantor Fitzgerald has “Hold” rating and $221 target. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Monday, February 25. The stock of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has “Market Perform” rating given on Monday, August 12 by Wells Fargo. The rating was initiated by BMO Capital Markets with “Buy” on Thursday, March 14. The rating was maintained by Mizuho on Monday, March 11 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, February 25 by Mizuho. The stock of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, August 16 by Credit Suisse. Oppenheimer maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Tuesday, August 13 report.

Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc decreased Clearbridge Mlp And Midstrm (CEM) stake by 35,251 shares to 96,202 valued at $1.22 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) stake by 69,131 shares and now owns 14,710 shares. Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) was reduced too.

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $100,546 activity. Scanlon Jennifer F. bought $100,546 worth of stock or 525 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold NSC shares while 386 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 187.44 million shares or 11.77% less from 212.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mai Cap Mgmt has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Haverford Fincl Svcs Inc holds 0.1% or 1,500 shares in its portfolio. First Fincl Bank holds 0.11% or 3,697 shares. 20,000 are held by Cornerstone Advisors. Daiwa Grp stated it has 0.05% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Shufro Rose Lc, a New York-based fund reported 1,125 shares. Moreover, Ameriprise Financial has 0.09% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Btim Corp invested in 5,271 shares. Steinberg Glob Asset has invested 0.05% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Condor Mngmt has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). 35,944 are held by Linscomb And Williams. Stevens First Principles Invest Advsr stated it has 4.24% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Zeke Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 5,488 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Ferguson Wellman reported 0.02% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 901 shares.

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.76 EPS, up 9.52% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.52 per share. NSC’s profit will be $727.00M for 15.67 P/E if the $2.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.70 actual EPS reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.

Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc increased Woodward Inc (NASDAQ:WWD) stake by 3,499 shares to 160,815 valued at $15.26B in 2019Q1. It also upped Ishares Inc stake by 19,507 shares and now owns 1.21M shares. Kennametal Inc (NYSE:KMT) was raised too.

Among 6 analysts covering Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Norfolk Southern has $23700 highest and $13800 lowest target. $202.67’s average target is 17.15% above currents $173 stock price. Norfolk Southern had 13 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) rating on Thursday, April 25. BMO Capital Markets has “Market Perform” rating and $21000 target. The stock of Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) earned “Hold” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, March 13. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, April 4 by Citigroup. Deutsche Bank maintained Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) on Wednesday, June 12 with “Hold” rating. Barclays Capital maintained Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) rating on Thursday, April 25. Barclays Capital has “Equal-Weight” rating and $21000 target. Morgan Stanley maintained Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) on Monday, April 29 with “Underweight” rating.

