Carnegie Capital Asset Management Trimmed Stake in Zoetis (ZTS) by $530,300 as Share Value Rose; Cvs Health (CVS) Position Has Raised by Boston Research & Management Inc

Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Zoetis Inc (ZTS) by 3.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc sold 5,303 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.87% . The institutional investor held 161,601 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.27M, down from 166,904 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Zoetis Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $120.26. About 1.21 million shares traded. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 35.98% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 15/05/2018 – Anatara Announces Exclusive Global License Agreement with Zoetis; 05/04/2018 – ZOETIS INC ZTS.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $89 FROM $83; RATING OUTPERFORM; 07/03/2018 Zoetis Conference Call Scheduled By CL King for Mar. 8; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS TO BUY ABAXIS, A LEADING GLOBAL PROVIDER OF VETERINARY; 25/04/2018 – ZOETIS INC ZTS.N : CRAIG-HALLUM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $94 FROM $89; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis To Acquire Abaxis, A Leading Global Provider Of Veterinary Point-of-Care Diagnostic Instruments; 15/05/2018 – Zoetis Declares Third Quarter 2018 Dividend; 19/04/2018 – Aratana’s scarcity value driven by product development –; 26/04/2018 – Zoetis to Expand Animal Vaccine Research and Manufacturing in Suzhou, China; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis: Purchase Price of $83 Per Shr in Cash, or Approximately $2B in Aggregate

Boston Research & Management Inc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 20.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Research & Management Inc bought 10,857 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 63,142 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.41M, up from 52,285 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $75.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.69% or $3.08 during the last trading session, reaching $57.17. About 12.48 million shares traded or 49.11% up from the average. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 09/04/2018 – TABLE-CVS Bay 2687.T -2017/18 parent forecast; 22/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH GETS NCQA UTILIZATION MANAGEMENT ACCREDITATION; 04/04/2018 – CVS Health will begin its expansion into kidney care with a program that helps identify chronic kidney disease early; 04/04/2018 – CVS HEALTH PLANS TO FOCUS ON KIDNEY CARE & DIALYSIS TREATMENT; 22/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Three and Upgrades One Class of GMAC 1999-C2; 16/04/2018 – CVS HEALTH NAMES KEVIN HOURICAN AS PRESIDENT OF CVS PHARMACY; 19/04/2018 – CVS Health Expands Safe Drug Disposal at CVS Pharmacy Locations in Ohio to Help Combat Opioid Abuse; 04/05/2018 – WSVN 7 News: #BREAKING: Jury decides to not press charges in 2017’s fatal CVS shooting in Davie; 08/03/2018 – CVS Health Details Programs and Pricing Transparency Solutions Addressing High Cost Drug Issue at AHIP National Policy Conferen; 26/04/2018 – CVS Health Underscores Commitment to Safe Medication Disposal Ahead of National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day on April 28

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.68 million activity. The insider LUDWIG EDWARD J bought $233,080. $506,016 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) was bought by DORMAN DAVID W on Friday, March 8. 10,000 shares were bought by BROWN C DAVID II, worth $531,800 on Monday, March 11.

Boston Research & Management Inc, which manages about $265.07M and $240.00 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class (BRKB) by 1,900 shares to 20,913 shares, valued at $4.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $563,255 activity.

Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc, which manages about $792.00M and $1.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHO) by 12,231 shares to 79,591 shares, valued at $4.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 1,443 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,224 shares, and has risen its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA).

