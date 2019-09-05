Carnegie Capital Asset Management Trimmed Paccar (PCAR) Stake; Live Nation Entertainment (LYV) Shorts Up By 7.96%

Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc decreased Paccar Inc (PCAR) stake by 55.59% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc sold 15,713 shares as Paccar Inc (PCAR)’s stock declined 1.00%. The Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc holds 12,552 shares with $855,000 value, down from 28,265 last quarter. Paccar Inc now has $23.64B valuation. The stock increased 4.28% or $2.8 during the last trading session, reaching $68.26. About 887,008 shares traded. PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) has risen 11.72% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.72% the S&P500. Some Historical PCAR News: 16/05/2018 – PACCAR Investor Conference; 01/05/2018 – Paccar Raises Dividend to 28c Vs. 25c; 07/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: PACCAR Financial $550m 3Y +60-65, 3Y L equiv; 01/05/2018 – PACCAR BOOSTS REGULAR QTRLY DIV TO 28C/SHR FROM 25C, EST. 27C; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms A1 Long-term Rating for Paccar Financial Corp., Paccar Financial Europe and Paccar Financial PLC; 24/04/2018 – Paccar 1Q Rev $5.65B; 02/05/2018 – MANDATE: Paccar Financial EUR 3Y Fixed or FRN Notes Roadshow; 24/04/2018 – PACCAR INCREASED EST OF YR CLASS 8 TRUCK INDUSTRY RETAIL SALES; 24/04/2018 – PACCAR Achieves Record Quarterly Revenues and Excellent Profits; 24/04/2018 – Paccar 1Q Cash Generated From Operations $528.5M

Live Nation Entertainment Inc (NYSE:LYV) had an increase of 7.96% in short interest. LYV’s SI was 11.00 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 7.96% from 10.19M shares previously. With 1.12M avg volume, 10 days are for Live Nation Entertainment Inc (NYSE:LYV)’s short sellers to cover LYV’s short positions. The SI to Live Nation Entertainment Inc’s float is 8.02%. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $70.41. About 238,360 shares traded. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) has risen 47.51% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.51% the S&P500. Some Historical LYV News: 14/05/2018 – Seaport District Unveils Full Artist Lineup For Inaugural Pier 17 Rooftop Concert Series; 03/05/2018 – LIVE NATION – 2018 IS ON TRACK TO DELIVER DOUBLE-DIGIT OPERATING INCOME AND AOI GROWTH; 03/05/2018 – LIVE NATION 1Q ADJ. OPER INCOME $114M, EST. $92.4M; 02/05/2018 – Live Nation Acquires Legendary Rock In Rio, One Of The World’s Largest And Most Historic Festivals; 19/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 19/03/2018 – LAUNCH: LIVE NATION $963M TLB FOR REFI; LENDER CALL TODAY 1PM; 24/04/2018 – MECU Signs Naming Rights Sponsorship of Pier Six Pavilion in Baltimore, MD; 15/03/2018 – LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT REPORTS LAUNCH OF PRIVATE NOTES; 05/03/2018 Childish Gambino Unveils 2018 North American Tour With Special Guest Rae Sremmurd; 15/03/2018 – Live Nation Entertainment Announces Launch Of Private Notes Offerings

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. operates as a live entertainment company. The company has market cap of $15.01 billion. The firm operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, Ticketing, and Artist Nation divisions. It has a 3352.86 P/E ratio. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned and/or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 37 investors sold Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. shares while 108 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 145.57 million shares or 3.65% more from 140.44 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas-based Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.09% in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). 1832 Asset Management Ltd Partnership stated it has 43,800 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Chevy Chase Tru Holdings invested in 4,800 shares. Colonial Advisors stated it has 4,100 shares. Cleararc Cap reported 0.04% stake. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 0.05% or 383,269 shares. Moreover, Sumitomo Mitsui has 0.04% invested in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Mirae Asset Glob Investments reported 9,613 shares stake. Mason Street Advsrs Lc holds 73,544 shares. Aqr Cap Ltd Liability stated it has 0% in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Corp has 0.33% invested in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). 8,823 were accumulated by Kbc Nv. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 50,018 shares. Rmb Mgmt holds 0.01% or 5,450 shares in its portfolio. Ls Advsr Lc, a Michigan-based fund reported 10,904 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold PCAR shares while 153 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 210.72 million shares or 0.28% more from 210.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Johnson Investment Counsel reported 0.84% of its portfolio in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR). Ftb Advisors Inc holds 0% or 208 shares in its portfolio. Blair William Il holds 0% or 10,962 shares. 1832 Asset Mgmt Lp reported 0% of its portfolio in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR). Brown Brothers Harriman Communication owns 2,053 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Cornerstone Advisors owns 1,221 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Freestone Cap Limited Liability Corporation owns 208,741 shares or 0.84% of their US portfolio. Raymond James Finance Svcs Incorporated reported 0.02% of its portfolio in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR). First Interstate Savings Bank reported 10,584 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Brighton Jones Ltd Liability Corporation reported 51,063 shares. Bluecrest holds 0.01% or 3,471 shares in its portfolio. Prudential Fincl invested 0.14% of its portfolio in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR). Hikari holds 3,710 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Moors And Cabot has 0.01% invested in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) for 3,200 shares. Macroview Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 50 shares.

Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc increased Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) stake by 9,393 shares to 22,393 valued at $2.18 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) stake by 54,150 shares and now owns 172,340 shares. Ishares Tr (IEI) was raised too.

Among 3 analysts covering PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. PACCAR has $7600 highest and $6200 lowest target. $71.33’s average target is 4.50% above currents $68.26 stock price. PACCAR had 8 analyst reports since April 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Evercore downgraded PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) rating on Friday, May 31. Evercore has “In-Line” rating and $7600 target. On Tuesday, July 2 the stock rating was downgraded by Loop Capital to “Sell”. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $7600 target in Wednesday, July 24 report.