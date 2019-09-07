Carnegie Capital Asset Management Stake in Fedex (FDX) Raised as Share Price Declined; American National Insurance Company Stake in Boeing Company (BA) Lowered by $26.72 Million

Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 405.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc bought 21,960 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 27,369 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.97M, up from 5,409 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $161.87. About 1.38M shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 08/05/2018 – FEDEX TO BUY $6B GROUP ANNUITY CONTRACT FROM METROPOLITAN LIFE; 21/03/2018 – Tony Plohetski: BREAKING: Authorities responding to FedEx facility in Austin for suspicious package. Call came in at 9:32; 20/03/2018 – Darwin Singleton: BREAKING: CNN reporting FBI says the explosion overnight in Austin, Texas at a FedEx center may be related to; 21/03/2018 – ABC News: EXCLUSIVE: Austin bombing suspect used the alias “Kelly Killmore” to ship two packages containing bombs via FedEx; 20/03/2018 – KTAL NBC 6 News: #BREAKING: A package headed to #Austin exploded at a San Antonio FedEx facility. The FBI says this #explosion; 20/03/2018 – KOLR10 KOZL: #BREAKING: The location of the newest explosion is 3.5 miles south of the FedEx store authorities say the serial; 20/03/2018 – FedEx to Add 500 FedEx Office Locations in Walmart U.S. Stores; 20/03/2018 – Global Calgary: BREAKING: A package containing nails and shrapnel exploded at a FedEx centre in Texas early Tuesday morning,; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – CAPITAL SPENDING FORECAST FOR FISCAL 2018 IS $5.8 BLN; 20/03/2018 – FDX SAYS IT’S WORKING WITH LAW ENFORCEMENT LOOKING INTO BLAST

American National Insurance Company decreased its stake in Boeing Company (BA) by 55.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American National Insurance Company sold 70,135 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 57,315 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.86M, down from 127,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American National Insurance Company who had been investing in Boeing Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $206.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $363. About 2.97M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 08/03/2018 – Lockheed: Boeing Could Finally Find Role In F-35 Program; 06/04/2018 – Dow Jones Industrial Average Falls 2.7%; Boeing Leads Decline; 28/03/2018 – BOEING SAYS REPORTED STATEMENTS ARE OVERSTATED & INACCURATE; 09/05/2018 – Boeing, Airbus to Lose Billions in Orders From Trump’s Iran Sanctions; 18/05/2018 – Boeing’s Sci-Fi Foldable Wing Design for New 777s Gets Go Ahead; 28/03/2018 – BOEING IS SAID TO BE HIT BY WANNACRY RANSOMWARE: SEATTLE TIMES; 18/05/2018 – dwnews: #BREAKING: Boeing 737 aircraft crashes shortly after take-off in Havana, Cuba, reports Cuban media. More to come; 14/03/2018 – BOEING: QATAR ARMED FORCES SELECTS BOEING GLOBAL SERVICES UNIT; 15/03/2018 – India eyeing Boeing’s Super Hornet in latest twist to air force procurement; 15/04/2018 – The National UAE: Boeing hits turbulence as Rolls-Royce engine woes accelerate

American National Insurance Company, which manages about $1.90 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cigna Corp by 11,015 shares to 29,757 shares, valued at $4.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Boeing (BA) YTD to July 31 Net 737 Orders Unchanged vs YTD to June; YTD to July 31 Net Orders -88 vs -119 YTD to June – Bloomberg – StreetInsider.com” on August 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Airbus A321XLR Complicates New Boeing Jet Business Case – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “3 Predictable Stocks Warren Buffett and Ray Dalio Agree On – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Boeing Stock Falls After WSJ Reports Further 737 MAX Delays – Benzinga” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “EASA running own tests to approve MAX flights – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marietta Ptnrs Limited Liability Corp holds 4,596 shares. Ironwood Investment Counsel Ltd Liability Company reported 1,101 shares. Ar Asset Incorporated reported 13,525 shares. Koshinski Asset invested 0% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Grace White stated it has 2.78% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Atika Cap Mgmt Limited Liability accumulated 12,000 shares or 0.93% of the stock. Invest Counsel owns 2,060 shares or 0.29% of their US portfolio. Wg Shaheen Assocs Dba Whitney Com owns 23,750 shares or 2.03% of their US portfolio. Pennsylvania Communications accumulated 0.01% or 5,156 shares. Diligent Invsts Limited Com reported 0.71% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Ltd Co reported 0.34% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Locust Wood Capital Advisers Limited has 68,305 shares. Sit Investment Associate holds 0.53% or 43,910 shares in its portfolio. Regions accumulated 45,261 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Accuvest Global reported 0.19% stake.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 EPS, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.32 billion for 38.95 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

Since July 12, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $100,614 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 88 investors sold FDX shares while 329 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 175.06 million shares or 9.39% less from 193.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantbot Techs LP reported 0.53% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Sterneck Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.46% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Cls Investments Ltd Liability Corp invested in 7,471 shares. 13,366 are owned by Burns J W & Ny. C M Bidwell Associate Ltd has 0.02% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Goelzer Inv Management holds 3,864 shares. 2,785 were accumulated by Tctc Holding Ltd Com. Price T Rowe Associates Md has invested 0.03% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). 420,436 are held by Credit Suisse Ag. Summit Asset Management Ltd Liability has invested 0.63% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 47,245 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Johnson Invest Counsel Inc reported 10,753 shares. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Mgmt holds 0.83% or 30,493 shares in its portfolio. Jacobs And Ca invested in 0.33% or 10,615 shares. Buckingham Cap Mgmt Inc reported 0.37% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX).

Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc, which manages about $792.00 million and $1.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 4,104 shares to 4,070 shares, valued at $384,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 12,212 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,891 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.