Carnegie Capital Asset Management Raised Starbucks (SBUX) Stake by $2.62 Million; Polaris Inds (PII) Stake Held by Camelot Portfolios Llc

Camelot Portfolios Llc increased its stake in Polaris Inds Inc (PII) by 4470% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Camelot Portfolios Llc bought 13,410 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.35% . The institutional investor held 13,710 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.16 million, up from 300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Camelot Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Polaris Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.36% or $3.1 during the last trading session, reaching $89.2. About 750,705 shares traded or 7.63% up from the average. Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) has declined 8.74% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.74% the S&P500. Some Historical PII News: 06/03/2018 – POLARIS INFRASTRUCTURE ANNOUNCES 2017 YEAR END RESULTS; 15/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Polaris Software Lab for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 22/03/2018 – Inphi 16nm Polaris PAM4 Platform Named Winner in 2018 Lightwave Innovation Reviews Program; 30/05/2018 – Polaris Industries Buying Boat Holdings In an All-Cash Transaction Valued at an NPV) of About $805M; 03/04/2018 – Florida Becomes 43rd U.S. State to Reclassify Driving Requirements for Three-Wheeled Roadsters; 24/05/2018 – Polaris Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Wedbush for May. 31; 19/04/2018 – CPSC: POLARIS RECALLS PHOENIX 200 FOR DAMAGED THROTTLE LIMITER; 02/04/2018 – POLARIS COMPLETES RESOLUTION WITH CONSUMER PRODUCT SAFETY COMMI; 02/05/2018 – Forbes Names Polaris as One of America’s Best Large Employers; 02/04/2018 – Polaris Recalls RZR XP 1000 Recreational Off-Highway Vehicles (ROVs) Due to Fire Hazard

Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 132.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc bought 35,361 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 62,091 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.62M, up from 26,730 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $112.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.90% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $93.7. About 8.92 million shares traded or 13.28% up from the average. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Drops Outlook on Nestle After Starbucks Deal — Market Talk; 27/04/2018 – Starbucks CEO says Philadelphia arrests did not hurt sales in April; 17/04/2018 – New York Post: Police release recording of call that lead to arrest of black men at Starbucks; 26/04/2018 – STARBUCKS REPORTS ADDED 100M SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 24/05/2018 – Starbucks Opened Its Bathrooms to Everyone, and Some People Are Worried; 17/04/2018 – Starbucks: CEO Kevin Johnson and Men Involved in Incident at the Philadelphia Starbucks Discussing Issue; 26/04/2018 – SBUX SEEING `CHALLENGES’ IN THE AFTERNOONS IN U.S; 26/04/2018 – SBUX SEES MODERATE DECLINE IN FY18 OPERATING MARGIN; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks Sees FY18 Adj EPS $2.48-Adj EPS $2.53; 21/03/2018 – STARBUCKS AFFIRMS COMMITMENT TO RETURN $15B TO HOLDERS IN 3 YRS

Since February 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $99,660 activity.

Camelot Portfolios Llc, which manages about $349.26M and $239.61 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Intl Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 8,040 shares to 17,397 shares, valued at $749,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ares Cap Corp (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 24,293 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 118,199 shares, and cut its stake in First Tr Exch Trd Alpha Fd I (FDT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.72, from 0.61 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold PII shares while 96 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 47.02 million shares or 6.03% less from 50.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Suntrust Banks Incorporated holds 51,558 shares. Mcf Advisors Limited Liability Company accumulated 17 shares or 0% of the stock. First Hawaiian Comml Bank accumulated 3,593 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Callahan Ltd Com accumulated 10,101 shares. 3,822 are held by Wetherby Asset Mgmt. California-based Franklin Inc has invested 0% in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). Moreover, Pettee Investors Inc has 0.34% invested in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc reported 19,715 shares. Glenmede Na reported 19 shares. Eaton Vance owns 0.01% invested in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) for 26,386 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt Com owns 0.01% invested in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) for 3,610 shares. The Kentucky-based River Road Asset Limited Liability has invested 0.36% in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). Turtle Creek Asset Mgmt Inc accumulated 0.14% or 21,300 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Lc holds 0.01% in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) or 112,413 shares. 780,000 were accumulated by Cincinnati Finance.

Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc, which manages about $792.00M and $1.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Clearbridge Mlp And Midstrm (CEM) by 35,251 shares to 96,202 shares, valued at $1.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 13,160 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,505 shares, and cut its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $8.43 million activity. 169,096 shares valued at $11.64 million were sold by CULVER JOHN on Thursday, February 7.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natixis Lp holds 0.87% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) or 1.33 million shares. New York-based State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.36% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Two Sigma Secs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 16,669 shares in its portfolio. Park Circle, a Maryland-based fund reported 196,600 shares. Leisure Cap has invested 0.78% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Donaldson Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 3.48% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Taurus Asset Lc invested in 25,645 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Cobblestone Advisors Ltd Liability Company Ny stated it has 7,435 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Cordasco Fincl Net owns 0.04% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 575 shares. Whalerock Point Partners Limited Liability Company holds 0.17% or 3,518 shares. Lmr Partners Llp holds 0.04% or 10,087 shares. Parsec Financial Mngmt Inc reported 1.02% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Paragon Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Co reported 0.01% stake. Panagora Asset Mgmt stated it has 315,841 shares. Exchange holds 0.53% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 25,560 shares.