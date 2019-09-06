Carnegie Capital Asset Management Raised Its Stake in American Tower New (AMT) by $3.23 Million as Market Valuation Rose; As Nike Cl (NKE) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Selway Asset Management Has Trimmed Stake

Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc increased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 18.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc bought 16,421 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 104,824 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.66M, up from 88,403 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $101.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $1.88 during the last trading session, reaching $233.87. About 678,059 shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Selway Asset Management decreased its stake in Nike Inc. Cl (NKE) by 77.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selway Asset Management sold 25,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 7,600 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $640,000, down from 33,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selway Asset Management who had been investing in Nike Inc. Cl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $132.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $88.69. About 1.27M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 25/04/2018 – Perry Ellis International, Inc. Announces Men’s Dress Shirt License for Manhattan Brand in Argentina; 22/03/2018 – BNN: Ackman exits Nike stake with $100M in profit; 08/05/2018 – Four more Nike executives exit after harassment allegations inquiry – NYT; 22/03/2018 – Nike Product Revamp Helps Bring Rebound to North American Market; 14/03/2018 – Nike Investors: Time to Switch Teams to Adidas — Heard on the Street; 27/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: LULU, RH, SONC, NKE & more; 23/03/2018 – Nike Still ‘Most Valuable’ Apparel Brand Despite Recent Setbacks; 15/03/2018 – NIKE INC – MICHAEL SPILLANE WILL CONTINUE TO LEAD ALL CATEGORIES, DESIGN, PRODUCT AND MERCHANDISING; 15/05/2018 – AmericnStatesman: Trae Young being courted by Nike, Adidas, Under Armour and….Puma?; 09/04/2018 – NIKE, BUYS COMPUTER VISION LEADER INVERTEX

Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc, which manages about $792.00M and $1.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 11,500 shares to 27,292 shares, valued at $2.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLU) by 13,889 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 75,209 shares, and cut its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24 after the close. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.06 billion for 31.23 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.