Carnegie Capital Asset Management Raised Its Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Stake by $1.04 Million as Valuation Declined; Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Shareholder Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP Has Lowered Its Position as Valuation Rose

Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 300% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc bought 6,144 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 8,192 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.39 million, up from 2,048 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $461.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $177.07. About 9.50 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 04/04/2018 – The deal consolidates the resources of the two firms, which are backed by Chinese gaming and social media giant Tencent, as Mobike faces off against Alibaba-backed Ofo; 03/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – China’s Xiaomi lifts lid on Hong Kong l.P.O; 13/03/2018 – Chinese bike-sharing firm Ofo has raised $866 million in new funding led by Alibaba; 24/04/2018 – SLYNGSTAD: ALIBABA, TENCENT PROBABLY MOST IMPORTANT IN WORLD; 09/04/2018 – Telecom Paper: SoftBank borrows USD 8 bln in margin loan backed by stake in Alibaba – report; 28/05/2018 – ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LTD 0241.HK – AS PER DEAL, CO TO BUY ALI JK MEDICAL PRODUCTS LTD; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA SEES 2019 REVENUE GROWTH ABOVE 60%; 11/05/2018 – MEDIA-Jack Ma’s Ant Snags Carlyle, CPPIB for $10 Billion Funding – Bloomberg; 26/03/2018 – YUNFENG, ALIBABA SPV IK HEALTHCARE IN MERGER PACT WITH IKANG; 09/04/2018 – SenseTime: Alibaba Group Led Funding Round

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 34.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp sold 21,944 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The hedge fund held 40,994 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.94M, down from 62,938 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.81% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $69.43. About 3.83M shares traded or 17.58% up from the average. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500.

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, down 1.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.72 per share. CL’s profit will be $609.18 million for 24.45 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual earnings per share reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.39% negative EPS growth.

