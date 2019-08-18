Carnegie Capital Asset Management Raised Holding in Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN); As Nanostring Technologies (NSTG) Share Price Rose, Blackstone Group LP Has Lowered Its Stake

Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) by 96.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc bought 10,335 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 21,088 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.71 million, up from 10,753 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Accenture Plc Ireland for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $123.28B market cap company. The stock increased 1.93% or $3.66 during the last trading session, reaching $193.22. About 2.53M shares traded or 41.79% up from the average. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 23/05/2018 – Accenture to Acquire Shanghai-Based HO Communication; 04/04/2018 – Accenture Interactive Named a Leader in Gartner’s 2018 Magic Quadrant for Global Digital Marketing Agencies; 20/03/2018 – SAP SE SAPG.DE – ACCENTURE AND SAP TO BUILD AND DEPLOY EXTENDED PLANNING SOLUTIONS ON SAP S/4HANA; 14/05/2018 – Accenture Is a Leader and Star Performer in Everest Group Procurement Outsourcing Market Report for 2018; 21/03/2018 – Accenture Labs and Grameen Foundation India Use Emerging Technologies to Help Increase Adoption of Financial Services Among Low; 07/03/2018 – Accenture Opens Innovation Hub in Zurich to Help Clients with Their Digital Transformation Agendas; 22/03/2018 – Accenture’s revenue rises 15.2 percent; 12/04/2018 – Accenture Appoints Venkata “Murthy” Renduchintala, Executive Officer at Intel, to Board of Directors; 08/03/2018 – POLITICO Establishes Global Al Forum for Business Leaders and Policymakers with Accenture as Founding Partner; 08/05/2018 – Genprex Selects Accenture To Support Acceleration Of Oncoprex Clinical Development Program

Blackstone Group Lp decreased its stake in Nanostring Technologies Inc (NSTG) by 49.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackstone Group Lp sold 2.00 million shares as the company’s stock rose 26.53% . The institutional investor held 2.04 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.72 million, down from 4.04M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackstone Group Lp who had been investing in Nanostring Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $977.19M market cap company. The stock increased 3.72% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $27.57. About 346,819 shares traded. NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) has risen 189.26% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 189.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NSTG News: 21/05/2018 – NanoString Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 07/03/2018 – NanoString Technologies Sees 2018 Rev $100M-$105M; 30/04/2018 – NanoString Partners with Multiple Leading Contract Research Organizations to Market Digital Spatial Profiling Service; 07/03/2018 – RPT-NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES INC NSTG.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $100 MLN TO $105 MLN; 07/03/2018 – RPT-NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES INC NSTG.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $-2.45, REV VIEW $109.9 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/04/2018 – DJ NanoString Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NSTG); 25/04/2018 – Hartford Healthcare Adds Global Blood, Exits NanoString; 14/05/2018 – NanoString Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – NanoString Presenting at Conference Apr 16; 07/03/2018 – NanoString Technologies Releases Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Operating Results and Provides 2018 Outlook

Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc, which manages about $792.00M and $1.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd by 81,935 shares to 39,141 shares, valued at $825,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 69,131 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,710 shares, and cut its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold ACN shares while 357 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 444.15 million shares or 5.07% less from 467.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gsa Prtnrs Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 3,999 shares. 44,754 were reported by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi. First Mercantile Tru holds 0.74% or 18,023 shares. The Alabama-based First Fincl Bank has invested 0.41% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). First Finance In invested in 579 shares. Barrett Asset Lc owns 233,317 shares. American Natl Insurance Com Tx reported 0.39% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Everett Harris & Ca accumulated 1.46% or 319,615 shares. Virtu Ltd accumulated 0.31% or 31,286 shares. The Illinois-based Ativo Cap Mgmt Ltd Company has invested 1.04% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). 1.22M are held by Alliancebernstein L P. Polaris Greystone Fincl Gp Limited Liability Company stated it has 1,757 shares. Korea reported 0.27% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Pillar Pacific Ltd Liability Corporation reported 9,459 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 260 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 3.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.56, from 1.59 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 4 investors sold NSTG shares while 23 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 54.55 million shares or 132.94% more from 23.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein LP has invested 0% of its portfolio in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG). Gemmer Asset Limited Com accumulated 200 shares. Connecticut-based Tudor Invest Et Al has invested 0.05% in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG). Cwm Limited Liability reported 0% in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG). Blackrock reported 2.24M shares. Neuberger Berman Group Ltd has invested 0.04% in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG). Castleark Mngmt Ltd Co reported 231,025 shares. Metropolitan Life has 0.16% invested in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) for 42,179 shares. 10,599 are held by Citigroup. Caxton Assoc Limited Partnership has invested 0.04% in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG). 2.04M are owned by Blackstone Grp Inc L P. New York-based Renaissance Tech Ltd has invested 0% in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG). D E Shaw & Company reported 686,313 shares stake. National Bank & Trust Of America De holds 129,192 shares. Savings Bank Of New York Mellon reported 180,009 shares.

Blackstone Group Lp, which manages about $20.57B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Americold Rlty Tr by 325,000 shares to 525,700 shares, valued at $16.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

