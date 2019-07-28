Carnegie Capital Asset Management Raised Ansys (ANSS) Stake by $1.63 Million; As Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Shares Rose, Moreno Evelyn V Has Decreased Its Holding

Moreno Evelyn V decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) by 27.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moreno Evelyn V sold 2,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,250 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.39 million, down from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moreno Evelyn V who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $212.85. About 1.38 million shares traded or 6.11% up from the average. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 28.39% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.96% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 20/04/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: Edwards Lifesciences is simplifying heart surgery, and it’s a buy; 30/04/2018 – Edwards Granted CE Mark For First Transcatheter Tricuspid Therapy; 23/03/2018 – Edwards Prevails In U.S. Patent Office Review That Finds Boston Scientific Transcatheter Valve Patent Claims lnvalid; 28/03/2018 – Boston Scientific Prevails In U.K. Edwards Lifesciences Litigation; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences 1Q EPS 96c; 21/05/2018 – Edwards Announces Key Events For EuroPCR 2018; 22/05/2018 – Real-World Evidence Confirms Clinical Trial Outcomes For Patients Treated With Edwards SAPIEN 3 Valve; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – QTRLY SHR $0.96; QTRLY ADJ SHR $1.22; QTRLY SALES $894.8 MLN, UP 1.3 PCT; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $4.50-Adj EPS $4.70; 21/03/2018 – Edwards Completes Enrollment In PARTNER 3 Low-Risk CT Sub-Study, Updates Timeline For SAPIEN 3 Ultra System Launch In Europe

Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Ansys Inc (ANSS) by 15.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc bought 8,951 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 67,606 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.35M, up from 58,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ansys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $213.15. About 222,770 shares traded. ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) has risen 11.97% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ANSS News: 07/05/2018 – Ansys at MUFG Securities Corporate Access Day Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Ansys 1Q EPS 98c; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.20, EST. $1.04; 22/03/2018 ANSYS To Acquire Optical Simulation Leader OPTIS; 02/05/2018 – Ansys 1Q Adj EPS $1.20; 19/04/2018 – DJ ANSYS Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ANSS); 02/05/2018 – ANSYS 1Q ADJ REV $283.3M, EST. $276.5M; 15/05/2018 – A SORIANO CORP ANS.PS – QTRLY GROSS REVENUE 2.51 BLN PESOS VS 3.92 BLN PESOS; 06/04/2018 – Ansys CEO Ajei S. Gopal 2017 Total Compensation $10.3M; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS LIMITED – UPDATE ON PURCHASE OF LAWTRUST

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold ANSS shares while 159 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 74.76 million shares or 2.40% less from 76.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Farr Miller Washington Ltd Liability Corp Dc accumulated 3,921 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Strs Ohio has invested 0.01% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Sun Life Financial reported 142 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Quantbot Tech LP stated it has 0.02% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Engineers Gate Manager Lp holds 1,300 shares. Moreover, Meeder Asset Management Inc has 0.02% invested in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) for 1,379 shares. Kbc Gru Nv has 0.04% invested in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) for 24,141 shares. Victory Cap Mngmt, Ohio-based fund reported 17,381 shares. Paradigm Asset Mngmt Ltd accumulated 700 shares. North Carolina-based Captrust Advsr has invested 0.02% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Bartlett Company Limited Liability holds 0% or 610 shares. Fdx accumulated 8,116 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Royal London Asset Mgmt Limited owns 319,698 shares. Ameriprise Finance stated it has 623,688 shares.

More notable recent ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “ANSYS Chief Executive to Present at Baird 2019 Conference – GlobeNewswire” on May 20, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks that Broke 52-Week Highs Tuesday – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “ANSYS (ANSS) Earnings & Revenues Surpass Estimates in Q1 – Nasdaq” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Ansys: Slowing Growth, Higher Expenses – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Ansys to Release Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Results after Market Close on August 5, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $601,060 activity.

Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc, which manages about $792.00M and $1.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kraft Heinz Co by 45,719 shares to 9,082 shares, valued at $297,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 5,090 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 168,584 shares, and cut its stake in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET).

More notable recent Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “10 Biggest Medical Device Stocks – The Motley Fool” on July 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Edwards Lifesciences Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For July 23, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Investors Who Bought Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 314% – Yahoo Finance” published on May 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why We Like Edwards Lifesciences Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:EW) 23% Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 29, 2019.